Chicago Cubs' Prospect Stephen Bruno Showing Promise At Double-A

The Chicago Cubs have one of the most talented minor league systems in all of baseball, especially when it comes to offensive prospects. SS Javier Baez and 3B Kris Bryant are commonly considered top ten overall prospects in the game, outfielders Albert Almora and Jorge Soler are at worst top 50 prospects, and Arismendy Alcantara made almost every single top 100 list before the season started.

On top of that, guys like Dan Vogelbach, Jeimer Candelario, and Christian Villanueva are impressive talents who could certainly be under consideration for those lists. To say the Cubs are deep in offensive prospects would be a huge understatement. President Theo Epstein and his staff have done an incredible job of landing talented prospects who should help the Cubs for many years to come.

With so much talent in the system, it is easy for some prospects to get overlooked. With a career slash line of .349/.433/.502 in 513 plate appearances, and only being mentioned in the deepest of lists of Cubs’ prospects, it is fair to say that Stephen Bruno is one of those prospects who is flying under-the-radar.

Drafted by the Cubs in the 7th round of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft, Bruno has done nothing besides hit when he has been on the field. The 5-foot-9, 165 pound 23-year-old is currently playing 2B, but he has shown the ability to play SS, 3B, and even the outfield. Bruno has incredible position flexibility, which is always a plus.

Unfortunately, Tommy John Surgery held him out of all but 19 games last season, but he now appears to be totally healthy. Even though Bruno only played 19 games at High-A last year, the Cubs felt comfortable enough with his progression to challenge him at the Double-A level. Bruno has stepped up to that challenge and is hitting everything in sight at an advanced level.

So far this season, Bruno is hitting .317/.413./528. He has always been an impressive contact hitter with nice on-base skills, but that .528 slugging percentage is something to cautiously get excited about. While it is certainly a small sample size (143 plate appearances), Bruno is showing more power than one would expect out of a player of his size. It is tough for a baseball player to get by at Bruno’s size and average speed, but if this power surge continues, his chances improve drastically.

The fact that Bruno missed most of last season, still got his promotion, and did not miss a beat is very impressive. Most scouts say that Double-A is the toughest level of the minor leagues, and Bruno is currently destroying it. He may not have the raw abilities of Baez, Bryant, or Alcantara, but Bruno is a productive player who is quickly becoming very intriguing. If he continues to hit the way he is now, Bruno could reach the majors before you know it.