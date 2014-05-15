Kansas City Royals Sweep Colorado Rockies In Two Game Interleague Series

The Kansas City Royals (20-19), winners of six of their last eight games, picked up the series sweep against the Colorado Rockies (23-19) on Wednesday afternoon 3-2 at Kauffman Stadium. Mike Moustakas, who entered the game on Wednesday dealing with a slump that sunk his batting average to .147, hit a game winning three-run double in the second inning that starter Jason Vargas along with the Royals' bullpen made stand.

Recap: COL 2, KC 3

"It's a big game for us against a great team," said Moustakas. "Feels good to go out there and get a W with the way that Vargas pitched."

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Rockies 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 6 0 Royals 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 x 3 8 0

Vargas (4-1, 3.00 ERA) was impressive as he pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up just two runs on five hits while striking out eight and walking one. Vargas dominated the suddenly quiet bats of the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies finally got to Vargas on what would be his final pitch of the night in the seventh when Drew Stubbs hit a two-run homer to pull the Rockies to within a run.

In the two game series the Royals pitching struck out 23 Rockies batters while walking only three. The Rockies managed only three runs in the series.

"I think we've hit a little bump in the road here offensively," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "It's safe to say that we're struggling a little bit offensively. We've got to go back home and get it going again. No doubt about it, we've hit a little a little slide offensively."

On Tuesday the Rockies didn't get a hit until two outs into the fourth inning when Carlos Gonzales hit a soft single to center. The frustration felt by the Rockies offense was visible in that inning when Troy Tulowitzki struck out on a called third strike that he felt was a ball. Tulowitzki entered the Rockies dugout and then yelled something back at home plate umpire Dan Bellino who then ejected him from the game.

"My argument was that I felt it was over once Tulo went back to the dugout," Weiss said. "But [Bellino] heard him say something and that's when he threw him out."

Stubbs batted in the ninth with the chance to tie the game. The Rockies had runners on the corner with two outs and Royals closer Greg Holland on the mound. On a 1-2 count Holland threw a slider that Bellino called a strike to end the game and give Holland his 10th save of the year. Stubbs looked at the replay and felt he had been the victim of a bad strike call just as Tulowitzki felt he had been in the fourth.

"The last pitch, just looking at it, I thought it was a very questionable call," Stubbs said.

Rockies starter Jhoulys Chacin had a 1-2-3 inning in the first but was then hammered by the Royals in the second, a inning that ended up being decisive. The Royals had five hard hit singles off of Chacin that included two doubles. It was Moustakas' double that produced the three runs that the Royals managed to hold up for the win.

"He had to really battle with the stuff he had today," Weiss said. "He ended up getting through six innings, but it was a grind for him."

Chacin (0-2, 4.76) pitched six innings, giving up three runs on seven hits, striking out one and walking two. After the three run second inning Chacin settled in and shut the Royals down. Unfortunately for Chacin, the Rockies bats have gone dead silent.

"To hold that team to two runs or less, it was a fantastic job," said Royals Manager Ned Yost.

