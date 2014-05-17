Jorge De La Rosa Pitches Coors Field Gem As Rockies Down Padres 3-1

Battling a sore back, a swollen middle finger on his pitching hand, and the usually unforgiving altitude, Colorado Rockies (24-19) starting pitcher Jorge De La Rosa pitched a Coors Field gem in the Rockies 3-1 victory over the San Diego Padres (20-23) on Friday night.

Recap: SD 1, COL 3

Daily Recap: The Rockies held off a 9th-inning Padres push to make a winner of Jorge De La Rosa's seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball

It was outstanding," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "He threw some really good changeups in the first inning. ... That's several good starts in a row now. He's in a very good place."

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Padres 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 5 3 Rockies 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 x 3 9 0

Carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning, De La Rosa gave up the first Padres hit on a leadoff triple to Chris Denorfia. Earlier in the season that triple would have eaten on De La Rosa resulting in the inning ending in a meltdown for him. Friday night De La Rosa buckled down and retired the next three hitters, stranding Denorfia at third.

Utilizing his cutter and split-finger fastball, De La Rosa (5-3, 4.14) pitched seven innings of one-hit shutout baseball. He struck out five while walking one. After beginning the season going 0-3 in his first four starts, De La Rosa has now won five straight games as he returns to the form of the ace who won 16 games for the Rockies last season.

Closer LaTroy Hawkins once again made the ninth inning an adventure as he gave up a lead-off double to Denorfia and a RBI single to Chase Headley on his way to earning his 10th save in as many opportunities.

The game was scoreless until the Rockies broke through with their first run against Padres starter Eric Stults in the fifth. An error by Padres second baseman Jedd Gyorko while trying to field a groundball off the bat of De La Rosa allowed Jordan Pacheco to score from third.

"It hit off the heel of the glove and bounced away from me," Gyroko said. "It's a play I've got to make, simple as that."

In the seventh Charlie Blackmon hit a RBI single to right that scored DJ LeMahieu from second. That hit snapped Blackmon's 0-13 hitless streak and ended Stults night.

Stults (2-4, 4.50) had a solid outing, pitching 6 2/3 innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits, striking out two and walking one. He retired the first 10 batters he faced before Drew Stubbs hit a one out double in the fourth.

"The only other pitch I was frustrated with was the last one I threw to Blackmon," Stults said. "I figured he was going to be aggressive there and swing early in the account, and I just threw a pitch right down the middle."

Stults had a good enough pitching line to win the game except he was opposing a pitcher with no-hit stuff. Stults, a former Rockies pitcher, lost for the first time to his former club in 13 career appearances.

"Both starters were great," Padres manager Bud Black said. "It was a pitchers' duel all the way, which is a rarity here. You don't see games like that often, but that's a tribute to both guys."

Pacheco drove in Troy Tulowitzki in the eighth with a RBI single to left off of reliever Dale Thayer to make it a 3-0 Rockies lead.

"That was something that we really needed because our offense has been kind of quiet for the past couple days," Rockies left fielder Carlos Gonzalez said. "It was nice to see a pitching performance like that. Jorge is the No. 1 pitcher that we have, and he really competed. He gave us just what we were looking for, and hopefully it can get us going."

De La Rosa along with the rest of the Rockies pitching staff has figured out how to pitch at Coors Field. De La Rosa is 3-0 with a 2.82 ERA in four starts at home this year. Since the beginning of the 2012 season at Coors Field De La Rosa is 13-1 with a 2.77 ERA and 38-12 with a 4.23 ERA in his career.

Nolan Arenado was ejected from Friday night's game by substitute umpire Seth Buckminster for arguing balls and strikes.

Post Game Brief:

Rockies catcher Wilin Rosario is expected to come off the 15-day disabled list on Sunday following a bout with the flu virus. Rosario made a rehab appearance for the Triple-A Colorado Springs Sky Sox on Friday night, with another game expected on Saturday before rejoining the club on Sunday afternoon. Rosario and infielder Josh Rutledge were hit hard by the virus.

"They didn't just have a bug, they had Type B influenza — the real flu," Rockies head trainer Keith Dugger said. "That can wipe you out for a month. Wilin had a temperature over 103."

Stults has given up three runs or fewer in six of his past seven starts. However, Stults is only 2-2 in those starts as the Padres offense continues to struggle to score runs in support of their pitching staff.

Rockies right fielder Michael Cuddyer made his first appearance in an extended spring training game on Friday and experienced no problems with his injured left hamstring. Cuddyer is expected to come off the disabled list and rejoin the Rockies on Tuesday at Coors Field against the first place San Francisco Giants.

Coming Up:

Game two of the three game series is on Saturday at 6:10 PM MDT. Scheduled pitching matchup is LHP Robbie Erlin (2-4, 4.22) - RHP Jordan Lyles (5-0, 2.66).