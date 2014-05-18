Colorado Rockies Fall To San Diego Padres 8-5 As Jordan Lyles Loses First Start Of Season

Colorado Rockies (24-20) starter Jordan Lyles couldn't get it going on Saturday night as he lasted just 3 1/3 innings in his shortest outing of the season as the Rockies lose 8-5 to the San Diego Padres (21-23) at Coors Field.

Recap: SD 8, COL 5

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Padres 2 2 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 8 9 0 Rockies 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 5 13 1

W: Erlin (3-4) L: Lyles (5-1) S: Street (13)

It was the first bad outing for Lyles who had no command of his sinkerball as he walked a career high six batters. He failed to tie former Rockies pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez's franchise best start of 6-0. Lyles threw 92 pitches, only 46 for strikes, and gave up six runs on five hits while striking out three.

"I just didn't throw enough strikes," Lyles said. "Too many balls, too many strikes. I'm not going to be successful like that. You can't put guys on base that many times. It's just one of those things you learn from. Turn the corner and get better from it."

The Padres jumped all over Lyles (5-1, 3.50) beginning in the first inning. With one out, Lyles issued costless passes to Everth Cabrera and Seth Smith. Lyles then struck out Headley before giving up a two-run double to Yonder Alonso. It took Lyles 37 pitches to make it through the first inning.

The Rockies answered back with a run of their own off of Padres starter Robbie Erlin in the bottom of the first when Troy Tulowitzki hit his National League leading 12th homer of the year.

The Padres came back swinging in the top of the second. Chris Denorfia doubled to center and then scored on Smith's fourth homer of the year to make it a 4-1 Padres lead.

The Padres would finish off Lyles in the third inning. Alonso led off the inning with his second consecutive double on a sharp line drive to left. Alonso advanced to third on a Jedd Gyorko ground out to short. After a walk to Will Venable, Yasmai Grandal hit a groundball to short that allowed Alonso to score from third. Erlin then helped out his own cause with a RBI single to left to put the Padres up 6-1.

"Lyles didn't have his best stuff tonight, so it was tough," said Rockies left fielder Carlos Gonzalez. "We weren't ready for that. I think about the way he's been pitching the whole year, so everytime he's on the mound, we kind of expect better than that.

"But you can't blame him, bad games happen. He's been really good since he got the call. It's a tough loss, but we just have to show up tomorrow and win the game."

In the fourth inning, Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly to left that scored Drew Stubbs. In the fifth Justin Morneau led off with a double and scored on a RBI single from Jordan Pacheco.

In the sixth Erlin gave up a single to Stubbs and then was replaced by reliever Nick Vincent. Vincent gave up a single to Tulowitzki and then a two-run double to Gonzales that brought the Rockies to within a run of the Padres at 6-5.

Erlin (3-4, 4.53) went five innings, giving up four runs on nine hits, striking out two and waling none.

"The defense was huge," said Erlin. "It was a tough outing and there's some things I need to improve on. As far as the breaking ball … it was up but it might have been up anywhere tonight."

Carlos Quentin hit a two-run, lead off pinch-hit homer in the seventh to put the Padres up for good at 8-5.

"It felt good to get some runs on the board, give us that cushion," Quentin said. "The Rockies were charging. Everybody knows they can swing the bat. They've shown it all year. I was fortunate enough to put a good swing on the ball and help slow that momentum."

Huston Street pitched a perfect ninth inning to go 13-for-13 in save opportunities.

"Just a tough night," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "We fought back. I think everyone thought we'd end up winning that game but we came up short."

Post Game Brief:

Tulowitzki's hot start is beginning to take on the appearance of a MVP season and triple crown threat.. After going 3-for-4 on Saturday night, Tulowitzki's average now sits at the magical .400 mark. He leads in the National League in average, co-leads the league in home runs with 12, and trails the Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton in RBI's by nine.

The Padres placed starter Andrew Cashner on the 15-day disabled list with a sore right elbow.

The Rockies pitching staff issued a season-high nine walks in the game.

The Padres defense turned five double plays in the game. Four double plays came in the first five innings.

Coming Up:

The rubber game of the three game series will be on Sunday at 2:10 PM MDT at Coors Field. Probable pitching matchup will be RHP Donn Roach (1-0, 2.57) - RHP Juan NIcasio (4-2, 3.77)

