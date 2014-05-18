Morneau's Walk-Off Homer In 10th Gives Rockies 8-6 Victory, Series Win Over Padres

A 10th inning walk-off homer by Justin Morneau and the third triple play in team history highlighted Sunday afternoon at Coors Field for the Colorado Rockies 25-20) as they beat the San Diego Padres (21-24) 8-6 and clinched their seventh consecutive home series in as many tries.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E Padres 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 6 11 0 Rockies 0 0 4 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 8 13 0

W: Masset (1-0) L: Thayer (2-2)

"Justin is having a phenomenal season," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "Great to see him get the big hit."

With two outs and Carlos Gonzalez on at first base after singling earlier in the inning, Morneau blasted a 92 mph fastball from Padres reliever Dale Thayer (2-2, 2.18) over the center field wall and into the fountains.

"I just wanted to stay aggressive," Morneau said. "That was one of those cases where, with a runner on, I just wanted something to drive. It was almost the same pitch I missed on a 3-1 count."

Rockies closer LaTroy Hawkins came on in the ninth with a 6-4 lead and looking to convert his 11th save in as many opportunities. With one out and Will Venable on second after a lead-off double, Everth Cabrera hit his second homer of the year to tie the game at six.

"This isn't my first blown save opportunity, " Hawkins said. "It's a new day, on Tuesday."

Seth Smith put the Padres on the board with a solo homer in the first inning off of Rockies starter Juan NIcasio.

In the third inning the Padres had runners on first and second with nobody out when the Rockies infield defense shined once again. Carlos Quentin grounded to third baseman Nolan Arenado who began what would eventually be a 5-4-3 triple play by stepping on third and then firing to DJ LeMahieu for the out at second. LeMahieu threw to Morneau at first but Quentin beat the throw. The double play turned into a triple play as Smith was called for interference at second for sliding wide of the bag in an attempt to take out LeMahieu. By rule, the runner at first is also called out. It was the Rockies' third triple play in franchise history.

"That was different than anything I've ever seen," Morneau said.

In the bottom of the third the Rockies got to Padres starter Don Roach. Normally a reliever, Roach was filling in for starter Andrew Cashner who had been placed on the 15-day disabled list on Saturday with a sore elbow. Charlie Blackmon hit a two-run single and Corey Dickerson followed with a two-run homer to put the Rockies out in front 4-1.

Roach, who was on a pitch count, left the game following the third inning after throwing 46 pitches (25 strikes), giving up the four runs on four hits and walking two.

"I was a little anxious," Roach admitted. "The ball was up a little. I felt a lot better [following the first inning] and my stuff was down for the most part."

In the top of the fourth the Padres pulled closer with a RBI double from Rene Rivera and a RBI single by Venable.

Troy Tulowitzki continued his hot hitting with his National League leading 13th homer of the season off of reliever Tim Stauffer in the fifth to put the Rockies up 5-3. Tulowitzki went 1-for-5 on the day and now has his average at a major league best .393.

Rene Rivera's third homer of the season in the sixth pulled the Padres to within a run at 5-4.

Nicasio battled through his six innings of work, giving up the four runs on nine hits, striking out two and walking one.

In the seventh Gonzalez continued his post-slump breakout with a broken bat RBI double to put the Rockies up 6-4 off of reliever Alex Torres.

Rockies reliever Nick Masset (1-0, 1.50) pitched a perfect 10th inning to earn his first win as a member of the Colorado Rockies.

"It wasn't probably the prettiest win, but we won a game to win a series," Weiss said. "It was a win in the division, which is always huge. Justin came up big there in the end and I'm really happy for him because he's having a phenomenal season and he's impacted our club in many different ways."

The Rockies offense has cooled off since their last homestand. In the previous homestand they usually had teams blown out before they reached the later innings. In the series against the Padres they took two-of-three games but were battling in each one, winning 3-1 and losing 8-5 before Sunday.

Post Game Brief:

Morneau's 10th inning walk-off homer was the sixth of his career.

Masset's victory was his first major league victory since 9/15/11 when he was with the Cincinnati Reds and pitched in their 11 inning victory over the Chicago Cubs, 8-6.

Before the game the Rockies activated catcher Wilin Rosario from the 15-day disabled list and sent catcher Mike McKenry to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Coming Up:

The Padres are off on Monday before starting a two-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Petco Park. Pitching matchup is scheduled to be RHP Kevin Correia (1-5, 6.80) vs RHP Ian Kennedy (2-5, 3.60).

The Rockies, in second place in the NL West and three games out of first place, are off on Monday before beginning an important three-game series against division leader San Francisco Giants at Coors Field. Pitching matchup is scheduled to be LHP Madison Bumgarner (5-3, 3.25) - LHP Franklin Morales (3-3, 5.40).