Have The Colorado Rockies Finally Solved The Pitching Puzzle That Is Coors Field?

Whenever the batting statistics of the Colorado Rockies offense is mentioned you will always hear "Coors Field Effect" mentioned in order to undercut the league leading numbers that the hitters have put up. What you have never heard in the past is anyone using the "Coors Field Effect" to balance out the Rockies pitching numbers that they put up at home compared to the road. For years an ERA in the mid to upper 4's was a pretty good year for a Rockies pitching staff.

De La Rosa's one-hit start

5/16/14: Jorge De La Rosa' takes a no-hitter into the 7th inning, finishing with one walk and five strikeouts over seven shutout innings

"Without question. Everybody wants to talk about how offense is enhanced here and how the numbers are skewed," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "That's been the history of this park, and I understand it to an extent. It's always going to be a good hitters park.

"But if they're going to talk about it that much on the offensive side, then maybe guys with a 4.00 ERA should win the Cy Young here. You can't have it one way."

What has flown under the radar so far this year about the 2014 Rockies is that their pitching has been putting up impressive numbers at Coors Field. If you would apply the "Coors Field Effect" for pitching that has always been done for hitting then the Rockies pitchers have been absolutely amazing at home. They have been able to develop a home field advantage for Rockies pitchers that never existed before.

For the first couple of months of the season they have been able to take away the ability of opposing hitters to come into Denver and rack up huge hitting numbers. Opposing batters can no longer look on the schedule and point to Rockies games as a good opportunity to pad their batting numbers. In 21 home games so far this season the Rockies have allowed four runs or fewer 13 times. They have also had six home games in which they allowed only a single run.

The pitchers in the Rockies starting rotation as of May 19 are Jorge De La Rosa, Jordan Lyles, Juan Nicasio, Jhoulys Chacin (just off the disabled list), and Franklin Morales. Those five are a combined 10-3 with a 3.94 ERA in 18 starts at Coors Field. They have pitched 105 2/3 innings, allowing 46 earned runs and have given up only 12 home runs.

If you look at the top three starters who have been in the rotation since opening day the numbers are even more impressive. De La Rosa, Lyles, and Nicasio are a combined 9-1 with a 3.23 ERA in 14 starts at Coors Field. They have pitched 82 1/3 innings, allowing 30 earned runs and have given up just nine homers at altitude.

The sinkerball has become the Rockies best friend, especially at Coors Field. Chacin, Lyles, Nicasio, and Tyler Chatwood who is currently on the disabled list, have all incorporated the sinker into their pitching repertoire. The Rockies have been stressing to their pitchers that they should keep their pitches low, pitch to contact, and allow their defense, one of the best in baseball, to field the ball. Using the sinker has allowed them to do just that.

The Rockies lead the Major League’s in groundball outs with 510, 20 more than the Pittsburgh Pirates who come in second. With potential all-stars at every infield position (Justin Morneau, 1b; DJ LeMahieu, 2b; Nolan Arenado, 3b, and Troy Tulowitzki, SS) the pitching staff is confident each time they pitch to contact that somebody will be there to field the ball.

"We want to keep the ball on the ground anywhere, but especially in our ballpark," said Rockies pitching coach Jim Wright. "That's one of our big philosophies. It's different if you are pitching in Oakland or San Diego; you can get away with flyballs there. Not here."

The Rockies starters are getting results on the road as well. The starting five have posted a record of 7-8 with a 3.74 ERA in 20 starts. They have allowed 47 earned runs while giving up 12 homers. The top three starters have a road record of 5-5 with a 3.21 ERA in 13 starts, allowing 26 earned runs and giving up seven homers.

The bullpen had a shaky start but has been steadily improving and contributing to the Rockies overall success this season. The current relievers in the Rockies bullpen are 4-1 with a 3.06 ERA. Closer LaTroy Hawkins went 10-10 in save opportunities to start the season until he gave up a game tying homer in the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the Padres.

The Rockies currently have a team ERA of 4.09. Their best season was 2010 when they finished the season with a 4.14 ERA. This year's succes is being done with two of their opening day starters still on the disabled list; Brett Anderson and Chatwood. If the Rockies have finally solved the puzzle of pitching at altitude and their offensive dominance continues, the Rockies will be in contention for their first NL West title come September.

By The Numbers:

Current Rockies Starters At Coors Field

Pitcher W L ERA GS IP ER HR Jorge De La Rosa 3 0 2.82 4 22.1 7 2 Jordan Lyles 3 1 3.24 4 25 9 1 Juan Nicasio 3 0 3.60 6 35 14 6 Franklin Morales 1 1 5.89 3 18.1 12 3 Jhoulys Chacin 0 1 7.20 1 5 4 0 Totals 10 3 3.94 18 105.2 46 12 Top Three 9 1 3.23 14 82.1 30 9

Pitchers W L ERA GP IP ER HR Matt Belisle 0 1 2.45 10 11 3 1 Rex Brothers 1 0 2.00 9 9 2 1 LaTroy Hawkins 1 0 5.14 8 7 4 1 Tommy Kahnle 1 0 0.93 6 9.2 1 0 Boone Logan 0 0 4.53 6 4 2 0 Nick Masset 1 0 0.00 3 3 0 0 Chris Martin 0 0 9.82 4 3.2 4 1 Totals 4 1 3.06 - 47.1 16 4

GS- Games Started GP- Games Played IP- Innings Pitched ER- Earned Runs