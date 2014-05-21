Arenado's Walk-Off Double In Ninth Gives Colorado Rockies 5-4 Win Over San Francisco Giants

Nolan Arenado hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth off of closer Sergio Romo to give the Colorado Rockies a 5-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants in game one of a three game series at Coors Field on Tuesday night.

Recap: SF 4, COL 5

"That's a great at-bat against one of the better right-handers in the game," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "We put together a great inning against a guy who's as close to automatic as there is. That's a tough position, staring back at a guy like that."

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Giants 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 1 4 8 1 Rockies 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 2 5 11 0

W: Hawkins (2-0) L: Romo (3-1)

This was the Rockies second straight walk-off win. They defeated the San Diego Padres in the 10th inning on Sunday when Justin Morneau hit a two-run homer.

With two outs and a 2-2 count, Romo threw a 78 mph slider that Arenado doubled off the left field wall, scoring Troy Tulowitzki and Carlos Gonzales to give the Rockies the win. The Giants and Rockies have played five times so far this season and all five have been one run games.

"It's become a very competitive rivalry," Weiss said. "It always seems that somebody wins in the last at-bat, or late, anyway. There have been come crazy finishes when we get together, whether it be at their place or here."

The game turned into a pitching battle between Rockies starter Franklin Morales and Giants starter Madison Bumgarner. Both were sharp in their six innings of work, each giving up three runs while striking out six.

"The last couple outings when I pitched with Bumgarner, I tried to get more focus of myself and pitch," Morales said. "He's one of the best pitchers in the National League. I know when I run into him it's going to be close. "

The Rockies scored first off of Bumgarner in the fourth. Tulowitzki led off the inning with a double to left field. Two outs later, Wilin Rosario doubled to right, scoring Tulowitzki and giving the Rockies a 1-0 lead.

The Giants struck back in the fifth off of Morales when Gregor Blanco hit a two out triple to center, scoring Brandon Crawford and Tyler Colvin to give the Giants a 2-1 lead. Blanco would score one batter later on a Hunter Pence slow rolling grounder to short that Tulowitzki was unable to get a hand on.

Rosario would tie the game in the sixth with his fourth homer of the year.

Your browser does not support iframes.

For the second straight game LaTroy Hawkins gave up the go ahead run in the ninth. With two outs and Brandon Hicks on at first, Colvin doubled in the go-ahead run for the Giants to give them a 4-3 lead. However, Hawkins (2-0, 4.41) would end up with the win after Arenado's game wining double off of Romo (3-1, 3.00) in the bottom of the ninth.

"Saw a pitch and put a good swing on it," Arenado said of his game winning double.

The Rockies victory pulls them to within two games of the first place Giants in the National League West. A division that before the season began was expected to be a dogfight between the Giants and the Dodgers. The Rockies have made it clear to the Giants and the rest of the division that they are not to be counted out.

"It's not a surprise [given] the kind of offense they've got," Bumgarner said. "But they've really been pitching good, too. I expect them to be there the whole year, so it's going to be a battle between them and everyone."

Post Game Brief:

Bumgarner has now gone given up three runs or less in 18 straight road games to pass Ed Whitson for the longest streak in club history.

Tuesday night's walk-off was the third of Arenado's career.

Giants RHP TIm Hudson threw a bullpen session on Tuesday and is scheduled to come off the disabled list on Thursday to face the Rockies.

Rockies right fielder Michael Cuddyer was activated off the disabled list for Tuesday night's game. Cuddyer went 0-4 in his return. Reliever Chad Martin was sent down to Triple-A Colorado Springs to make room for Cuddyer.

"Feels good to be able to get back on the field and put my pom-poms away and pick up a glove instead," Cuddyer said before the game. "No inhibitions. No worries. I'm full go."

Coming Up:

Game two of the series will be on Wednesday at 6:40 PM MDT at Coors Field. Pitching matchup is scheduled to be RHP Matt Cain (1-3, 3.92) - RHP Jhoulys Chacin (0-2, 4.76)