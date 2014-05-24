Today In The National League West

Minnesota Twins

vs

San Francisco Giants

Game Time: 7:05 PM PDT

Pitching Matchup: RHP Samuel Deduno (1-2, 3.53) - Ryan Vogelsong (2-2, 3.62)

Last Night: The Giants defeated the Twins, 6-2. Starter Tim Lincecum (4-3, 4.55) was wild during his six innings, walking six batters and throwing two wild pitches. He gave up two runs on five hits and struck out four. Pablo Sandoval (1-4, 3 RBI) and Brandon Hicks (1-2, 2 RBI) each homered. Jean Machi pitched a perfect ninth for his second save of the year.

Today’s Game Notes: The Giants have won 13 of their last 18 home games. Vogelsong is 4-5, 4.10 ERA in 26 interleague appearances (15 starts). Hunter Pence goes into today’s game with a 10 game hitting streak.

Colorado Rockies

vs

Atlanta Braves

Game Time: 4:10 PM EDT

Pitching Matchup: RHP Juan Nicasio (4-2, 4.03) - LHP Mike Minor (2-2, 3.80)

Last Night: The Rockies lost to the Braves, 3-2. Third baseman Nolan Arenado fractured his left middle finger while sliding headfirst into second base after hitting a double in the second inning. Starter Jordan Lyles regained his form after his rough outing against the Padres in his last start. Lyles pitched six innings, giving up two runs on six hits, striking out six and walking one. Michael Cuddyer (2-4, 1 RBI) homered in the sixth inning. Adam Ottavino (0-1, 1.74) gave up the go-ahead run in the eighth to pick up the loss.

Today’s Game Notes: With the loss of Arenado it is expected that DJ LeMahieu will move to third and Josh Rutledge will be called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs to play second. Carlos Gonzalez has missed the last two games but is available for today’s game.





Los Angeles Dodgers

vs

Philadelphia Phillies

Game Time: 3:05 PM EDT

Pitching Matchup: RHP Dan Haren (5-2, 3.18) - RHP David Buchanan (2014 MLB Debut)

Last Night: The Dodgers defeated the Phillies 2-0. Starter Clayton Kershaw (3-1, 3.49) struck out nine over six scoreless innings and allowed just two hits to pick up the win. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 15 opportunities. Erisbel Arruebarrena (0-3, 3 K’s) made his major league debut at shortstop. Matt Kemp did not play after manager Don Mattingly expressed concern over his defensive play in center. Yasiel Puig went 3-3 with an RBI. Carl Crawford (2-4, 1 RBI) homered in the fourth.

Today’s Game Notes: The Dodgers have won 3 out of their last four games. Reliever Brandon League (0-0, 1.35) has not allowed an earned run over his last 21 ⅓ innings of work. Haren is Is 1-4 with a 4.67 ERA (27 ER/ 52.0 IP) in nine career starts against the Phillies, including a 0-2 mark with a 6.75 ERA (12 ER/16.0 IP) in three starts at Citizens Bank Park







Chicago Cubs

vs

San Diego Padres

Game Time: 7:10 PM PDT

Pitching Matchup: LHP Travis Wood (4-4, 5.61) - RHP Billy Buckner (2014 Debut)

Last Night: The Padres won 11-1 over the Cubs. The Padres offense came alive as they scored a season high in runs while totaling 12 hits. Chase Headley went 2-3 with 3 RBI’s while Yonder Alonso and Yasmani Grandal each homered. The injury plagues rotation had reliever Tim Stauffer (2-0, 1.90) making his first start since 2012, going five shutout innings while giving up just two hits.

Today's Game Notes: Carlos Quentin is available for pinch hitting duty. For the second straight day a spot start will be made due to injuries sustained to the starting rotation. Buckner will be making his 2014 debut as he was just called up from Triple-A El Paso where we was 3-2 with a 2.89 ERA in five starts.

Arizona Diamondbacks

vs

New York Mets

Game Time: 4:10 PM EDT

Pitching Matchup: Game 1- RHP Josh Collmenter (2-2, 4.02) - RHP Zach Wheeler (1-4, 4.53)

Game 2- TBD

Last Night: Last night’s game was postponed due to rain. A doubleheader will be played today.

Today's Game Notes: A double header will be played today to make up for the rainout on Friday. According to manager Kirk Gibson a pitcher will be called up to make the start.

Standings

W L PCT GB Last 10 Giants 30 18 .625 - 6-4 Rockies 26 22 .542 4 4-6 Dodgers 26 23 .531 4.5 6-4 Padres 22 27 .449 8.5 4-6 Diamondbacks 18 31 .367 12.5 4-6

Stats Leaders

Batting

Average

Player Team Avg NL Rank Troy Tulowitzki Rockies .380 1st Seth Smith Padres .338 2nd Yasiel Puig Dodgers .331 4th Charlie Blackmon Rockies .329 5th Justin Morneau Rockies .323 7th

Home Runs

Player Team HR NL Rank Troy Tulowitzki Rockies 13 2nd Adrian Gonzalez Dodgers 12 3rd Michael Morse Giants 10 T-6th Yasiel Puig Dodgers 10 T-6th Brandon Belt Giants 9 T-9th

RBI

Player Team RBI NL Rank Yasiel Puig Dodgers 37 2nd Troy Tulowitzki Rockies 35 3rd Adrian Gonzalez Dodgers 34 4th Paul Goldschmidt Diamondbacks 33 5th Charlie Blackmon Rockies 32 T-6th

Pitching

ERA

Player Team ERA NL Rank Zach Grienke Dodgers 2.01 5th Tim Hudson Giants 2.13 6th Andrew Cashner Padres 2.35 9th Tyson Ross Padres 2.64 12th Dan Haren Dodgers 3.18 T-19th

Wins

Player Team Wins NL Rank Zach Grienke Dodgers 7 1st Madison Bumgarner Giants 5 T-6th Jorge De La Rosa Rockies 5 T-6th Dan Haren Dodgers 5 T-6th Jordan Lyles Rockies 5 T-6th

Strikeouts