Today In The National League West

Minnesota Twins
vs
San Francisco Giants
Game Time: 7:05 PM PDT
Pitching Matchup: RHP Samuel Deduno (1-2, 3.53) - Ryan Vogelsong (2-2, 3.62)
Last Night: The Giants defeated the Twins, 6-2. Starter Tim Lincecum (4-3, 4.55) was wild during his six innings, walking six batters and throwing two wild pitches. He gave up two runs on five hits and struck out four. Pablo Sandoval (1-4, 3 RBI) and Brandon Hicks (1-2, 2 RBI) each homered. Jean Machi pitched a perfect ninth for his second save of the year.
Today’s Game Notes: The Giants have won 13 of their last 18 home games. Vogelsong is 4-5, 4.10 ERA in 26 interleague appearances (15 starts). Hunter Pence goes into today’s game with a 10 game hitting streak.
Colorado Rockies
vs
Atlanta Braves
Game Time: 4:10 PM EDT
Pitching Matchup: RHP Juan Nicasio (4-2, 4.03) - LHP Mike Minor (2-2, 3.80)
Last Night: The Rockies lost to the Braves, 3-2. Third baseman Nolan Arenado fractured his left middle finger while sliding headfirst into second base after hitting a double in the second inning. Starter Jordan Lyles regained his form after his rough outing against the Padres in his last start. Lyles pitched six innings, giving up two runs on six hits, striking out six and walking one. Michael Cuddyer (2-4, 1 RBI) homered in the sixth inning. Adam Ottavino (0-1, 1.74) gave up the go-ahead run in the eighth to pick up the loss.
Today’s Game Notes: With the loss of Arenado it is expected that DJ LeMahieu will move to third and Josh Rutledge will be called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs to play second. Carlos Gonzalez has missed the last two games but is available for today’s game.
Los Angeles Dodgers
vs
Philadelphia Phillies
Game Time: 3:05 PM EDT
Pitching Matchup: RHP Dan Haren (5-2, 3.18) - RHP David Buchanan (2014 MLB Debut)
Last Night: The Dodgers defeated the Phillies 2-0. Starter Clayton Kershaw (3-1, 3.49) struck out nine over six scoreless innings and allowed just two hits to pick up the win. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 15 opportunities. Erisbel Arruebarrena (0-3, 3 K’s) made his major league debut at shortstop. Matt Kemp did not play after manager Don Mattingly expressed concern over his defensive play in center. Yasiel Puig went 3-3 with an RBI. Carl Crawford (2-4, 1 RBI) homered in the fourth.
Today’s Game Notes: The Dodgers have won 3 out of their last four games. Reliever Brandon League (0-0, 1.35) has not allowed an earned run over his last 21 ⅓ innings of work. Haren is Is 1-4 with a 4.67 ERA (27 ER/ 52.0 IP) in nine career starts against the Phillies, including a 0-2 mark with a 6.75 ERA (12 ER/16.0 IP) in three starts at Citizens Bank Park
Chicago Cubs
vs
San Diego Padres
Game Time: 7:10 PM PDT
Pitching Matchup: LHP Travis Wood (4-4, 5.61) - RHP Billy Buckner (2014 Debut)
Last Night: The Padres won 11-1 over the Cubs. The Padres offense came alive as they scored a season high in runs while totaling 12 hits. Chase Headley went 2-3 with 3 RBI’s while Yonder Alonso and Yasmani Grandal each homered. The injury plagues rotation had reliever Tim Stauffer (2-0, 1.90) making his first start since 2012, going five shutout innings while giving up just two hits.
Today's Game Notes: Carlos Quentin is available for pinch hitting duty. For the second straight day a spot start will be made due to injuries sustained to the starting rotation. Buckner will be making his 2014 debut as he was just called up from Triple-A El Paso where we was 3-2 with a 2.89 ERA in five starts.
Arizona Diamondbacks
vs
New York Mets
Game Time: 4:10 PM EDT
Pitching Matchup: Game 1- RHP Josh Collmenter (2-2, 4.02) - RHP Zach Wheeler (1-4, 4.53)
Game 2- TBD
Last Night: Last night’s game was postponed due to rain. A doubleheader will be played today.
Today's Game Notes: A double header will be played today to make up for the rainout on Friday. According to manager Kirk Gibson a pitcher will be called up to make the start.
Standings
|W L
|PCT
|GB
|Last 10
|Giants
|30 18
|.625
|-
|6-4
|Rockies
|26 22
|.542
|4
|4-6
|Dodgers
|26 23
|.531
|4.5
|6-4
|Padres
|22 27
|.449
|8.5
|4-6
|Diamondbacks
|18 31
|.367
|12.5
|4-6
Stats Leaders
Batting
Average
|Player
|Team
|Avg
|NL Rank
|Troy Tulowitzki
|Rockies
|.380
|1st
|Seth Smith
|Padres
|.338
|2nd
|Yasiel Puig
|Dodgers
|.331
|4th
|Charlie Blackmon
|Rockies
|.329
|5th
|Justin Morneau
|Rockies
|.323
|7th
Home Runs
|Player
|Team
|HR
|NL Rank
|Troy Tulowitzki
|Rockies
|13
|2nd
|Adrian Gonzalez
|Dodgers
|12
|3rd
|Michael Morse
|Giants
|10
|T-6th
|Yasiel Puig
|Dodgers
|10
|T-6th
|Brandon Belt
|Giants
|9
|T-9th
RBI
|Player
|Team
|RBI
|NL Rank
|Yasiel Puig
|Dodgers
|37
|2nd
|Troy Tulowitzki
|Rockies
|35
|3rd
|Adrian Gonzalez
|Dodgers
|34
|4th
|Paul Goldschmidt
|Diamondbacks
|33
|5th
|Charlie Blackmon
|Rockies
|32
|T-6th
Pitching
ERA
|Player
|Team
|ERA
|NL Rank
|Zach Grienke
|Dodgers
|2.01
|5th
|Tim Hudson
|Giants
|2.13
|6th
|Andrew Cashner
|Padres
|2.35
|9th
|Tyson Ross
|Padres
|2.64
|12th
|Dan Haren
|Dodgers
|3.18
|T-19th
Wins
|Player
|Team
|Wins
|NL Rank
|Zach Grienke
|Dodgers
|7
|1st
|Madison Bumgarner
|Giants
|5
|T-6th
|Jorge De La Rosa
|Rockies
|5
|T-6th
|Dan Haren
|Dodgers
|5
|T-6th
|Jordan Lyles
|Rockies
|5
|T-6th
Strikeouts
|Player
|Team
|SO
|NL Rank
|Ian Kennedy
|Padres
|66
|T-4th
|Madison Bumgarner
|Giants
|65
|T-6th
|Zach Grienke
|Dodgers
|65
|T-6th
|Tyson Ross
|Padres
|61
|T-10th
|Brandon McCarthy
|Diamondbacks
|55
|T-14th