Colorado Rockies Even Series At Turner Field With 3-1 Victory Over The Atlanta Braves

Backed by solo home runs from Michael Cuddyer and Troy Tulowitzki, Colorado Rockies (27-22) starter Juan Nicasio pitched a six inning shutout Saturday afternoon at Turner Field to beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1.

The Braves have always been a tough challenge for Nicasio and the Rockies. The Rockies as a team came into Saturday's game having lost 61 of their previous 85 games in Atlanta. In four previous starts against the Braves, Nicasio was 0-3 with a 9.82 ERA, giving up 20 earned runs in just 18 1/3 innings of work. In his last start on the road against the Braves on July 30, 2013, Nicasio was hammered for eight runs on 10 hits and walked three in just four innings of work as the Braves blew out the Rockies 11-3. Nicasio turned things around on Saturday with a two hit shutout, striking out five and walking four.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Rockies 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 3 6 0 Braves 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 4 0

W: Nicasio (5-2) L: Minor (2-3, 3.90) S: Hawkins (11)

Nicasio (5-2, 3.61) faced his biggest challenge against the Braves in the bottom of the third. With a 1-0 lead following a second inning home run from Cuddyer, Nicasio managed to get the first two batters out. Then wildness set in as Nicasio issued two walks and a single to load the bases. Nicasio was able to get out of the jam by getting Justin Upton to foul out to Justin Morneau near first base.

"I knew that I needed to win today to tie this series 1-1," said Nicasio. "It was a big game for us, and I focused on throwing the ball down in the zone."

The Rockies added on a run in the sixth inning when Tulowitzki hit a towering shot into the left field stands for his 14th homer of the year and his first ever at Turner Field.

In the seventh Charlie Culberson, playing third base for the injured Nolan Arenado, led off with a double to left. On a groundout to short by DJ LeMahieu, Culberson advanced to third. Charlie Blackmon, pinch-hitting for Nicasio, hit a grounder to Freddie Freeman at first who then came home with the throw as Culberson attempted to score. Culberson did a headfirst slide to the right of home plate while swiping it with the fingers of his left hand as catcher Evan Gattis swiped the tag over his back. Home plate umpire Lance Barksdale called Culberson out which prompted Rockies manager Walt Weiss to challenge the call. After reviewing the replay the call was reversed and the Rockies increased their lead to 3-0.

Culberson finished the day going 2-for-4 and showed that he was more than capable of taking over third base , a move that would allow LeMahieu to stay at second where he has played very well so far this season.

"We had a tough night last night, a tough loss, and we lost Nolan," Weiss said. "But much like they have done all year, the guys turned the page and went out and played with a lot of confidence."

Following the call reversal, Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez made a pitching change and brought in Anthony Varvaro who induced a double play ball from Brandon Barnes to end the inning.

Minor (2-3, 3.90) picked up the loss while pitching 6 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on four hits, striking out six and walking three.

"It was a battle today and I didn't feel like I had my best stuff," Minor said. "There were a couple defensive plays that kept me in the game. Obviously, the solo shots is what killed us."

The Braves would get on the board with their only run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly to left by Justin Upton that scored his brother B.J. Upton.

"We had the bases loaded there with the right guy at the plate early on in the game but (Nicasio) wiggled out of that one," said Fredi Gonzalez."There weren't a lot of opportunities but we had some and when you don't cash in on opportunities you have games like this."

LaTroy Hawkins pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up his 11th save of the year.

All signs were pointing down for the Rockies on Saturday afternoon, a day after losing Arenado for several weeks and blowing a lead in the eighth inning to the Braves in a 3-2 loss. Prior years' Rockies teams would have folded their cards and cashed out for the remainder of the series. With two of their starting pitchers gone until July and major pieces of their offense like Cuddyer and Carlos Gonzales having been on the disabled list or sitting on the bench due to injuries, the 2014 Rockies find themselves in the final week of May in second place in the division with a record that is five games over .500 and a chance to win a series in Atlanta. As Weiss constantly reminds everyone, this Rockies team continues to show that they have the ability to adapt and overcome every challenge that comes along.

"It was a tough night last night, a tough loss and obviously Nolan's situation," Weiss said. "Just like we've been all year, this team is resilient and they turn the page and show up the next day and compete. They don't lose confidence. It was a good gut-check for us today."

Post Game Notes:

As expected the Rockies placed Arenado on the 15-day disabled list with the fractured left middle finger and called up infielder Josh Rutledge from Triple-A Colorado Springs Sky Sox.

Chris Johnson returned to the Braves lineup on Saturday after being pulled from Friday's game. Johnson shattered his bat following a strikeout causing fragments to hit manager Fredi Gonzalez and catcher Gerald Laird.

Carlos Gonzalez sat out his third straight game due to a swollen finger.

Coming Up:

The finale of the three game series will be on Sunday at 5:10 PM EDT at Turner Field. Pitching matchup is LHP Franklin Morales (3-3, 5.30) - RHP Julio Teheran (3-3, 1.92).