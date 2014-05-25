Chicago Cubs Hire Manny Ramirez As Minor League Player-Coach

Big news out of the Chicago Cubs organization today, as the team announced that they have hired Manny Ramirez to be a player-coach for their Triple-A team, the Iowa Cubs.

Ramirez is considered to be one of the greatest pure hitters of this generation, but multiple drug suspensions late in his career has tarnished his legacy. Cubs’ president Theo Epstein announced the move in a press release.

"We are excited to welcome Manny to the Cubs organization and look forward to him working with our young hitters,” Epstein said. “Manny is not only one of the best hitters of all time, he is also a dedicated student of hitting and has proven to be a gifted teacher with younger teammates who have worked with him in the batting cage. Behind the scenes he has always been a tireless worker who is very serious about the craft of hitting. Manny has made real mistakes in the past but he has owned up to them and moved his life in a positive direction the last couple of years. He is in a really great place right now and wants to share the lessons he's learned along the way. We think he deserves another chance and that our young hitters will benefit from it.”



“While Manny is not and will not be a fit on the Cubs major league roster, we do think at this stage of his life he’s a nice fit as a mentor for some of the young talented hitters we have in the organization. Manny will coach full-time and play part-time in a limited role that does not take at-bats away from our prospects. If he shows there is still some magic in his bat, perhaps he will find his way to the major leagues and help another team, but that is not why he is here. We are thrilled that he wants to work with our young hitters and make a difference.”

Ramirez also released a statement after the news broke.

“I’m at the stage of my life and career where I really want to give something back to the game that I love -- the game that has meant so much to me and done so much for me and my family,” Ramirez said. “I know I am nearing the end of my playing days, but I have a lot of knowledge to pass on to the next generation – both what to do and what not to do. The Cubs have some very talented young hitters, and I would love nothing more than to make a positive impact on their careers. I am passionate about baseball and about hitting, and I have a lot to offer. While I would love to return to the major leagues, I leave that in God’s hands. My focus will be on working with the young hitters, making sure they don't make the same mistakes I made, and helping the team any way I can."

Epstein has a long history with Ramirez from their days with the Boston Red Sox. He would know Manny behind the scenes better than almost anybody. While this seems like an odd move, Epstein and his staff would not have made it if he thought there would be an issue. This front office has poured a ton of time and money into rebuilding their minor league system, they would not hire Ramirez to coach them unless they were 100% certain he would be a positive impact.

Ramirez is a great student of the game, and it will be very interesting to see how his presence effects the top prospects in the Cubs’ organization. Javier Baez is a supremely talented hitter who will surely receive a ton of attention from Ramirez. Baez is currently playing at Triple-A, so his coaching with Ramirez will begin immediately.

The Cubs have a minor league system that is absolutely loaded with offensive talent. While he does bring baggage, having one of the best hitters in recent memory help them progress their talents seems like a great move.

