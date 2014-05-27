Today In The National League West

Today the San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies look to draw even in their respective series while the Los Angeles Dodgers try to win their series over the Cincinnati Reds. The San Diego Padres will try to even up their series against division rival Arizona Diamondbacks. Today also finds a new second place team as the Dodgers moved a half game ahead of the Rockies in the standings. With their loss yesterday to the Chicago Cubs the Giants lead in the division shrank by a half game to 4 1/2 games over the Dodgers.

Chicago Cubs

vs

San Francisco Giants

Today’s First Pitch: 7:15 PM PDT

Location: AT&T Park

Pitchers: RHP Jake Arrieta (1-0, 2.33) - Tim Hudson (4-2, 2.13)

Yesterday’s Game: The Giants lost the first game of their three game series with the Cubs, 8-4. Yusmeiro Petit (3-2, 5.18) pitched five innings, giving up four runs on six hits while filling in for the injured Matt Cain. Pablo Sandoval continued his hot hitting for the Giants by going 2-for-4 with three RBI.

Today’s Game Notes: Hudson is 3-1 with a 3.12 ERA (15 ER in 43.1 IP) in eight career starts against the Cubs. In his last three starts he is 1-1 with a 1.33 ERA. The Giants are 25-26 all time against the Cubs at AT&T Park. The Giants were swept by the Cubs at AT&T Park last year. Matt Cain is expected to start on Sunday at St. Louis.

Cincinnati Reds

vs

Los Angeles Dodgers

Today’s First Pitch: 7:10 PM PDT

Location: Dodgers Stadium

Pitchers: RHP Alfredo Simon (6-2, 2.31) - RHP Zack Greinke (7-1, 2.01)

Yesterday: The Dodgers beat the Reds 4-3 to take the first game of a three game series. Hyun-Jin Ryu was terrific as he pitched a perfect game through seven innings, nearly outmatching previous day’s starter Josh Beckett’s no-hitter. Ryu went 7 ⅓ innings, giving up three runs in the eighth on three hits and striking out seven. Carl Crawford went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in.

Today’s Game Notes: Greinke is 4-1 with a 2.62 ERA in eight career starts against the Reds. He last pitched against the Reds on 09/07/13 when he went six innings, giving up two runs on eight hits. The Dodgers have won five out of their last seven games. Yasiel Puig reached base for the 27th consecutive game which is the longest active streak in the majors this season. A.J. Ellis is headed to the DL due to his celebrating after Josh Beckett's no-hitter on Sunday. After jumping in the air Ellis came down on discarded catching equipment, injuring his ankle.



Colorado Rockies

vs

Philadelphia Phillies



Today’s First Pitch: 7:05 PM EDT

Location: Citizens Bank Park

Pitchers: LHP Jorge De La Rosa (5-3, 3.91) - LHP Cole Hammel (1-2, 4.30)

Yesterday: The Rockies lost the first game of their three game series against the Phillies 9-0. The Rockies have hit rock bottom in the last two games as they have been outscored 16-0. Jhoulys Chacin dropped his record to 0-4 after giving up four runs on seven hits in five innings of work.

Today’s Game Notes: In De La Rosa’s last 14 ⅓ innings against the Phillies he has given up just three earned runs. He is tied with the Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright for the longest scoreless streak in the National League this season (12 innings). De La Rosa has won his last five starts, allowing seven runs in 34 innings (1.85 ERA).

San Diego Padres

vs

Arizona Diamondbacks

Today’s First Pitch: 6:40 PM MST

Location: Chase Field

Pitchers: LHP Eric Stults (2-5, 4.97) - LHP Wade Miley (3-5, 4.85)

Last Night: The Diamondbacks took game one of their three game series against the San Diego Padres, 7-5. With the game tied at five in the bottom of the ninth with two outs, AJ Pollock (3-for-5, 2 RBI’s) hit a walk-off two-run homer off of Padres reliever Kevin Quakenbush (0-1) to give the Diamondbacks the win. Brandon McCarthy pitched 6 ⅔ innings, giving up five runs on nine hits for the win. Everth Cabrera went 2-for-4 with four RBI’s for the Padres in the loss. Yonder Alonso hit his third homer in the fifth inning.

Today’s Game Notes: Padres: Stults is 5-4 with a 4.07 ERA in 10 career start against the Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks have a batting average of .243 against the Padres lefty. Last season Stults was 2-2 with a 3.71 ERA in four starts against Arizona. The Padres have promoted 27 year-old right-handed pitcher Odrisamer Despaigne from Double-A San Antonio to Triple-A El Paso.

Diamondbacks: Miley is 1-6 with a 5.09 ERA in 10 career starts against the Padres. Despite the record he has had four straight quality starts against the Friars. RHP Bronson Arroyo stated that contrary to manager Kirk Gibson’s remarks about a “tender” right elbow he is just fine and will make his next start on Friday against the Reds

Standings

Team W L PCT GB L10 Giants 32 19 .627 - 6-4 Dodgers 28 24 .538 4.5 6-4 Rockies 27 24 .529 5 4-6 Padres 23 29 .442 9.5 3-7 Diamondbacks 21 32 .396 12 5-5

NL West Leaders

Batting

Average

Player Team AVG NL Rank Troy Tulowitzki Rockies .378 1st Yasiel Puig Dodgers .345 2nd Charlie Blackmon Rockies .323 5th Seth Smith Padres .315 T-10th Justin Morneau Rockies .315 T-10th Angel Pagan Giants .315 T-10th

Home Runs

Player Team HR NL Rank Troy Tulowitzki Rockies 14 2nd Adrian Gonzalez Dodgers 12 4th Michael Morse Giants 10 T-6th Yasiel Puig Dodgers 10 T-6th Justin Morneau Rockies 9 T-11th Brandon Belt Giants 9 T-11th Paul Goldschmidt Diamondbacks 9 T-11th Charlie Blackmon Rockies 9 T-11th

RBI

Player Team RBI NL Rank Yasiel Puig Dodgers 38 2nd Adrian Gonzalez Dodgers 36 T-3rd Troy Tulowitzki Rockies 36 T-3rd Paul Goldschmidt Diamondbacks 34 5th Michael Morse Giants 33 T-6th Charlie Blackmon Rockies 33 T-6th

Pitching

ERA

Player Team ERA NL Rank Zack Greinke Dodgers 2.01 5th Tim Hudson Giants 2.13 7th Andrew Cashner Padres 2.35 9th Josh Beckett Dodgers 2.43 10th Tyson Ross Padres 2.97 16th

Wins

Player Team Wins NL Rank Zach Greinke Dodgers 7 2nd Madison Bumgarner Giants 6 3 Dan Haren Dodgers 5 T-7th Jorge De La Rosa Rockies 5 T-7th Jean Machi Giants 5 T-7th Tyson Ross Padres 5 T-7th Juan Nicasio Rockies 5 T-7th Jordan Lyles Rockies 5 T-7th Hyun-Jin Ryu Dodgers 5 T-7th

Strikeouts