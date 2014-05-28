Today In The National League West

Today in the NL West, the Los Angeles Dodgers look to sweep their series over the Cincinnati Reds. It's the rubber game in the other three series and getaway day for the Giants, Rockies and Padres. The division standings stayed the same except for the Diamondbacks who fell a game further into last place in the NL West.

Chicago Cubs

vs

San Francisco Giants

Today’s First Pitch: 12:45 PM PDT

Location: AT&T Park

Pitchers: RHP Edwin Jackson (3-4, 4.94) - RHP Tim Lincecum (4-3, 4.55)


Catcher Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates with Jean Machi #63 after the game against the Chicago Cubs at AT&T Park on May 27, 2014 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Giants defeated the Chicago Cubs 4-0.
(May 26, 2014 - Source: Jason O. Watson/Getty Images North America)

Yesterday’s Game: The Giants evened their series against the Chicago Cubs with a 4-0 win. Tim Hudson (5-2, 1.92) had another great start as he went seven shutout innings, allowing six hits while striking out five with no walks. The Giants are now 5-0 in his starts. Since coming back from a broken ankle last season, Hudson has given up two runs or less in nine of his last 10 starts. He has lasted at least seven innings in eight of them. Buster Posey went 0-for-2 with two RBI's.

Today’s Game Notes: The Giants go for the series win against the Cubs. In his last eight starts Lincecum has gone 4-2 with a 3.48 ERA (17 er in 41.1 ip). He is 4-5 with a 3.59 ERA (31 er in 77.2 ip) in 12 career games against the Cubs. Last year against the Cubs, Lincecum went 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA (6 er in 12 ip) in two starts. In those two games last year he allowed just four hits while striking out 10.

Cincinnati Reds

vs

Los Angeles Dodgers

Today’s First Pitch: 7:10 PM PDT

Location: Dodgers Stadium

Pitchers: RHP Homer Bailey (4-3, 5.34) - LHP Clayton Kershaw (3-1, 3.49)

Yesterday: The Dodgers won 6-3 to take their three game series with the Reds. Zack Greinke (8-1, 2.18) pitched 7 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on eight hits, striking out 11. Andre Either (2-4, 4 RBI's) drove in three runs with a triple and hit his third homer in the second inning. Yasiel Puig reached safely for the 28th straight game. Chone Figgins went 2-for-4 with an RBI. The Dodgers have now won five straight home games against the Reds and are 20-7 at Dodgers Stadium against Cincinnati since 2006.

Today’s Game Notes: The Dodgers go for the sweep today over the Reds. The Dodgers are winners of six of their last eight games. Josh Beckett was named NL Co-Player of the week yesterday (Wainwright, Cardinals). For the second straight week a Dodger has won the award (Yasiel Puig). Last week, Beckett was 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA (4 er in 14 ip) while throwing the club's 21st no-hitter (11th in LA). Legendary announcer Vin Scully is expected back in the booth today after recovering from a chest cold, WELCOME BACK VIN! Puig has reached base 28 consecutive times this year for the longest current streak in the majors. Clayton Kershaw is 2-1 with a 2.78 ERA (17 er in 55 ip) in eight career starts against the Reds.


Colorado Rockies

vs

Philadelphia Phillies


Today’s First Pitch: 7:05 PM EDT

Location: Citizens Bank Park

Pitchers: RHP Jordan Lyles (5-1, 3.45) - RHP Roberto Hernandez (2-2, 3.83)


Wilin Rosario #20 of the Colorado Rockies is congratulated by teammates Corey Dickerson #6 and Michael Cuddyer #3 after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 27, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Rockies defeated the Phillies 6-2.
(May 26, 2014 - Source: Rich Schultz/Getty Images North America)

Yesterday: The Rockies broke their string of 23 scoreless innings to even their three game series against the Phillies, 6-2. Wilin Rosario (1-4, 3 RBI's) hit a three run homer in the seventh to break a 1-1 tie. Jorge De La Rosa pitched six innings, giving up one run on six hits, striking out four and walking two in winnings his sixth straight decision. De La Rosa's scoreless innings streak came to an end in the fourth inning at 15 1/3 innings. Drew Stubbs went 2-for-5 with a double and a RBI. Josh Rutledge entered the game in the seventh and hit a triple in the eighth.

Today’s Game Notes: The Rockies go for a series split against the Phillies. This game will conclude the season series against the Phillies. The Rockies go into today's game 3-2 this season against the Phillies. In Lyles' last start against the Phillies at Coors Field he went seven innings and allowed no earned runs in the win. He ranks 2nd among NL starters with a 3.00 groundball/flyball ratio. Carlos Gonzalez is day to day with a deep bruise after fouling a pitch off his right calf in the second inning.

San Diego Padres

vs

Arizona Diamondbacks

Today’s First Pitch: 6:40 PM MST

Location: Chase Field

Pitchers: RHP Tim Stauffer (2-0, 1.90) - RHP Chase Anderson (2-0, 5.06)


Everth Cabrera #2 of the San Diego Padres and teammates celebrate scoring a run in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 27, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona.
(May 26, 2014 - Source: Norm Hall/Getty Images North America)

Last Night: The San Diego Padres evened up their series against the Diamondbacks with a 4-3 victory. Kevin Quackenbush (1-1, 4.66), who gave up the game winning walk-off homer the night before, came back to get the win on Tuesday night. Tommy Medica (3-4, 1 RBI) put the Padres ahead in the eighth with a solo homer off of Evan Marshall. Huston Street pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to pick up his 15th save. Stults pitched six innings, giving up three runs on five hits, striking out one batter. Yasmani Grandal had to leave the game in the seventh after being hit in the back of his glove by Paul Goldschmidt's bat. X-rays were negative but he will be withheld from Wednesday's game.

Wade Miley went seven innings for the Diamondbacks, giving up three runs on eight hits while striking out 11 batters. Miley became the first Diamondbacks pitcher to strike out 11 since Randy Johnson in 2008. Matrin Prado (1-4, 1 RBI) hit his first homer of the year off of Stults in the second inning. Miguel Montero (1-3, 1 RBI) hit a run scoring double off of Stults


Cody Ross #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks congratulates teammate Martin Prado #14 after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field on May 27, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona.
(May 26, 2014 - Source: Norm Hall/Getty Images North America)

Today’s Game Notes: Padres: Tim Stauffer is making his second start of the season. He started the year in the bullpen and made 12 relief appearances. As a starter, Stauffer is 1-2 with a 2.70 ERA (9 er in 30 ip) in five career starts. Has allowed three earned runs or less in four of the five starts against the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks: Chase Anderson is looking to become the first Diamondbacks rookie to win first three career starts. Mark Trumbo is expected to hit in the cage today for the first time since going on the disabled list with a stress fracture in his left foot.

NL West Standings
Team W L PCT GB Home Away L10 Strk
Giants 33 19 .635 - 18-9 15-10 6-4 W1
Dodgers 29 24 .547 4.5 11-13 18-11 6-4 W3
Rockies 28 24 .538 5 16-7 12-17 5-5 W1
Padres 24 29 .453 9.5 14-15 10-14 4-6 W1
Diamondbacks 21 33 .389 13 7-19 14-14 5-5 L1


NL West Leaders

Batting

Average
Player Team AVG NL Rank
Troy Tulowitzki Rockies .373 1st
Yasiel Puig Dodgers .346 2nd
Charlie Blackmon Rockies .321 6th
Angel Pagan Giants .319 7th
Seth Smith Padres .315 11th
Home Runs
Player Team HR NL Rank
Troy Tulowitzki Rockies 14 2nd
Adrian Gonzalez Dodgers 12 4th
Michael Morse Giants 10 T-7th
Yasiel Puig Dodgers 10 T-7th
Justin Morneau Rockies 9 T-11th
Brandon Belt Giants 9 T-11th
Paul Goldschmidt Diamondbacks 9 T-11th
Charlie Blackmon Rockies 9 T-11th
RBI
Player Team RBI NL Rank
Yasiel Puig Dodgers 38 2nd
Troy Tulowitzki Rockies 37 3rd
Adrian Gonzalez Dodgers 36 4th
Paul Goldschmidt Diamondbacks 34 5th
Michael Morse Giants 34 5th

Pitching

ERA
Player Team ERA NL Rank
Tim Hudson Giants 1.92 5th
Zack Greinke Dodgers 2.18 7th
Andrew Cashner Padres 2.35 8th
Josh Beckett Dodgers 2.43 9th
Tyson Ross Padres 2.97 16th
Wins
Player Team Wins NL Rank
Zach Greinke Dodgers 8 T-1st
Madison Bumgarner Giants 6 T-3rd
Jorge De La Rosa Rockies 6 T-3rd
Dan Haren Dodgers 5 T-9th
Jean Machi Giants 5 T-9th
Tyson Ross Padres 5 T-9th
Juan Nicasio Rockies 5 T-9th
Jordan Lyles Rockies 5 T-9th
Hyun-Jin Ryu Dodgers 5 T-9th
Strikeouts
Player Team SO NL Rank
Zack Greinke Dodgers 76 4th
Madison Bumgarner Giants 75 5th
Ian Kennedy Padres 72 6th
Tyson Ross Padres 65 10th
Wade Miley Diamondbacks 63 12th
VAVEL Logo