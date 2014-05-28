Today In The National League West

Today in the NL West, the Los Angeles Dodgers look to sweep their series over the Cincinnati Reds. It's the rubber game in the other three series and getaway day for the Giants, Rockies and Padres. The division standings stayed the same except for the Diamondbacks who fell a game further into last place in the NL West.

Chicago Cubs

vs

San Francisco Giants

Today’s First Pitch: 12:45 PM PDT

Location: AT&T Park

Pitchers: RHP Edwin Jackson (3-4, 4.94) - RHP Tim Lincecum (4-3, 4.55)

Yesterday’s Game: The Giants evened their series against the Chicago Cubs with a 4-0 win. Tim Hudson (5-2, 1.92) had another great start as he went seven shutout innings, allowing six hits while striking out five with no walks. The Giants are now 5-0 in his starts. Since coming back from a broken ankle last season, Hudson has given up two runs or less in nine of his last 10 starts. He has lasted at least seven innings in eight of them. Buster Posey went 0-for-2 with two RBI's.

Today’s Game Notes: The Giants go for the series win against the Cubs. In his last eight starts Lincecum has gone 4-2 with a 3.48 ERA (17 er in 41.1 ip). He is 4-5 with a 3.59 ERA (31 er in 77.2 ip) in 12 career games against the Cubs. Last year against the Cubs, Lincecum went 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA (6 er in 12 ip) in two starts. In those two games last year he allowed just four hits while striking out 10.

Cincinnati Reds

vs

Los Angeles Dodgers

Today’s First Pitch: 7:10 PM PDT

Location: Dodgers Stadium

Pitchers: RHP Homer Bailey (4-3, 5.34) - LHP Clayton Kershaw (3-1, 3.49)

Yesterday: The Dodgers won 6-3 to take their three game series with the Reds. Zack Greinke (8-1, 2.18) pitched 7 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on eight hits, striking out 11. Andre Either (2-4, 4 RBI's) drove in three runs with a triple and hit his third homer in the second inning. Yasiel Puig reached safely for the 28th straight game. Chone Figgins went 2-for-4 with an RBI. The Dodgers have now won five straight home games against the Reds and are 20-7 at Dodgers Stadium against Cincinnati since 2006.

Today’s Game Notes: The Dodgers go for the sweep today over the Reds. The Dodgers are winners of six of their last eight games. Josh Beckett was named NL Co-Player of the week yesterday (Wainwright, Cardinals). For the second straight week a Dodger has won the award (Yasiel Puig). Last week, Beckett was 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA (4 er in 14 ip) while throwing the club's 21st no-hitter (11th in LA). Legendary announcer Vin Scully is expected back in the booth today after recovering from a chest cold, WELCOME BACK VIN! Puig has reached base 28 consecutive times this year for the longest current streak in the majors. Clayton Kershaw is 2-1 with a 2.78 ERA (17 er in 55 ip) in eight career starts against the Reds.



Colorado Rockies

vs

Philadelphia Phillies



Today’s First Pitch: 7:05 PM EDT

Location: Citizens Bank Park

Pitchers: RHP Jordan Lyles (5-1, 3.45) - RHP Roberto Hernandez (2-2, 3.83)

Yesterday: The Rockies broke their string of 23 scoreless innings to even their three game series against the Phillies, 6-2. Wilin Rosario (1-4, 3 RBI's) hit a three run homer in the seventh to break a 1-1 tie. Jorge De La Rosa pitched six innings, giving up one run on six hits, striking out four and walking two in winnings his sixth straight decision. De La Rosa's scoreless innings streak came to an end in the fourth inning at 15 1/3 innings. Drew Stubbs went 2-for-5 with a double and a RBI. Josh Rutledge entered the game in the seventh and hit a triple in the eighth.

Today’s Game Notes: The Rockies go for a series split against the Phillies. This game will conclude the season series against the Phillies. The Rockies go into today's game 3-2 this season against the Phillies. In Lyles' last start against the Phillies at Coors Field he went seven innings and allowed no earned runs in the win. He ranks 2nd among NL starters with a 3.00 groundball/flyball ratio. Carlos Gonzalez is day to day with a deep bruise after fouling a pitch off his right calf in the second inning.

San Diego Padres

vs

Arizona Diamondbacks

Today’s First Pitch: 6:40 PM MST

Location: Chase Field

Pitchers: RHP Tim Stauffer (2-0, 1.90) - RHP Chase Anderson (2-0, 5.06)

Last Night: The San Diego Padres evened up their series against the Diamondbacks with a 4-3 victory. Kevin Quackenbush (1-1, 4.66), who gave up the game winning walk-off homer the night before, came back to get the win on Tuesday night. Tommy Medica (3-4, 1 RBI) put the Padres ahead in the eighth with a solo homer off of Evan Marshall. Huston Street pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to pick up his 15th save. Stults pitched six innings, giving up three runs on five hits, striking out one batter. Yasmani Grandal had to leave the game in the seventh after being hit in the back of his glove by Paul Goldschmidt's bat. X-rays were negative but he will be withheld from Wednesday's game.

Wade Miley went seven innings for the Diamondbacks, giving up three runs on eight hits while striking out 11 batters. Miley became the first Diamondbacks pitcher to strike out 11 since Randy Johnson in 2008. Matrin Prado (1-4, 1 RBI) hit his first homer of the year off of Stults in the second inning. Miguel Montero (1-3, 1 RBI) hit a run scoring double off of Stults

Today’s Game Notes: Padres: Tim Stauffer is making his second start of the season. He started the year in the bullpen and made 12 relief appearances. As a starter, Stauffer is 1-2 with a 2.70 ERA (9 er in 30 ip) in five career starts. Has allowed three earned runs or less in four of the five starts against the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks: Chase Anderson is looking to become the first Diamondbacks rookie to win first three career starts. Mark Trumbo is expected to hit in the cage today for the first time since going on the disabled list with a stress fracture in his left foot.

NL West Standings Team W L PCT GB Home Away L10 Strk Giants 33 19 .635 - 18-9 15-10 6-4 W1 Dodgers 29 24 .547 4.5 11-13 18-11 6-4 W3 Rockies 28 24 .538 5 16-7 12-17 5-5 W1 Padres 24 29 .453 9.5 14-15 10-14 4-6 W1 Diamondbacks 21 33 .389 13 7-19 14-14 5-5 L1





NL West Leaders

Batting

Average Player Team AVG NL Rank Troy Tulowitzki Rockies .373 1st Yasiel Puig Dodgers .346 2nd Charlie Blackmon Rockies .321 6th Angel Pagan Giants .319 7th Seth Smith Padres .315 11th

Home Runs Player Team HR NL Rank Troy Tulowitzki Rockies 14 2nd Adrian Gonzalez Dodgers 12 4th Michael Morse Giants 10 T-7th Yasiel Puig Dodgers 10 T-7th Justin Morneau Rockies 9 T-11th Brandon Belt Giants 9 T-11th Paul Goldschmidt Diamondbacks 9 T-11th Charlie Blackmon Rockies 9 T-11th

RBI Player Team RBI NL Rank Yasiel Puig Dodgers 38 2nd Troy Tulowitzki Rockies 37 3rd Adrian Gonzalez Dodgers 36 4th Paul Goldschmidt Diamondbacks 34 5th Michael Morse Giants 34 5th

Pitching

ERA Player Team ERA NL Rank Tim Hudson Giants 1.92 5th Zack Greinke Dodgers 2.18 7th Andrew Cashner Padres 2.35 8th Josh Beckett Dodgers 2.43 9th Tyson Ross Padres 2.97 16th

Wins Player Team Wins NL Rank Zach Greinke Dodgers 8 T-1st Madison Bumgarner Giants 6 T-3rd Jorge De La Rosa Rockies 6 T-3rd Dan Haren Dodgers 5 T-9th Jean Machi Giants 5 T-9th Tyson Ross Padres 5 T-9th Juan Nicasio Rockies 5 T-9th Jordan Lyles Rockies 5 T-9th Hyun-Jin Ryu Dodgers 5 T-9th