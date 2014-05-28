Rockies Pick Up Much Needed Road Win 6-2 Over Phillies

Wilin Rosario broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh with a three run homer and Jorge De La Rosa pitches six strong innings, giving up just one earned run as the Colorado Rockies (28-24) beat the Philadelphia Phillies (22-27) 6-2 at Citizens Bank Park.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Rockies 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 2 0 6 6 0 Phillies 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 2 8 0

"I told Rosario in the training room before the game, `You have to do something to win the game," a proud De La Rosa. "And he did."

Coming into the game Rosario was batting a lowly .226 with just four homers and desperately seeking a way to break out of his slump. Dealing with the effects of his ordeal with influenza recently had sapped his strength along with 10 pounds. Coming up to bat in the seventh with two outs and two runners on after being issued walks from Phillies starter Cole Hamels, Rosario found the swing that had evaded him for so long. On the first pitch of his at-bat, Rosario launched a 91 mph fastball from Hamels into the seats out in right-field. The crack that was heard was not only the crack of Rosario's bat but also the sound of the ice breaking off of the Rockies frozen offense.

Tuesday night it looked like another slow outing for the formerly hot bats of the Rockies. The Rockies offense had been shutout through the last two games of their roadtrip through Atlanta and Philadelphia. Entering the fourth inning against Hamels the drought had stretched to 23 innings as the left hander retired the first nine Rockies batters he faced until Drew Stubbs led off the inning with a single to left field. The Rockies ended up scoring a run in the inning on a Troy Tulowitzki sacrifice fly that scored Stubbs.

De La Rosa gave up his first run in 15 1/3 innings in the fourth when Darin Ruf tied the game with his first home run of the year.

The game stayed tied until the Rosario homer in the seventh off of Hamels to put the Rockies up 4-1.

Ben Revere hit the first home run of his career in 1,466 at-bats in the bottom of the seventh off of releiver Boone Logan to make it a 4-2 Rockies lead. It was the longest homerless streak since Frank Taveras went 1,594 at-bats from 1972-1977.

"It's a good moment, getting that monkey off your back, I guess," Revere said. "It's just a matter of time. My game is mainly hit line drives and hit the ball on the ground. I get in a lot of trouble hitting the ball in the air, but at least that time it went over the fence. I was hoping we would have won the game, but it's a good feeling though."

Adam Ottavino was brought in to face Marlon Byrd with two outs and a runner on first. Ottavino struck Byrd out swinging on three straight pitches.

Facing Jeff Manship in the eighth, Josh Rutledge, who entered the game in the seventh, hit a leadoff triple and then scored on a Stubbs double. After advancing to third on a DJ LeMahieu groundball to second, Stubbs scored on a groundball to short by Brandon Barnes to make it a 6-2 game.

LaTroy Hawkins pitched a scoreless ninth in to secure the much needed road win for the Rockies.

"That was a great win because we battled hard," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "We had a tough night (Monday against the Phillies). This team shows up well every day, and they turn the page. They went out there ready to win a game tonight."

De La Rosa (6-3, 3.66) pitched six innings, giving up one run on six hits, striking out four and walking two in winnings his sixth straight decision. The mid-game meltdowns that De La Rosa experienced on the mound earlier this season along with the communication issues that plagued him and Rosario in the season opener in Miami appeared to be a thing of the past on Tuesday night.

Prime example of De La Rosa's transformation was in the third inning when the Phillies loaded the bases on consecutive singles with nobody out. De La Rosa went to work as he induced a groundball from Revere to LeMaheiu at second who threw home to get Carlos Ruiz at the plate. Jimmy Rollins then popped out to Justin Morneau at first and Chase Utley hit a flyball to Carlos Gonzalez in left to get out of the jam.

"I just tried to keep the ball on the ground," De La Rosa said. "That's how I got out of it."

Weiss praised his starter and his ability to get out of what could have been a disastorous inning for the Rockies.

"De La Rosa was huge in that third inning, getting out of that bases-loaded, no-out jam," Weiss said. "I felt like the game turned right there. That was critical."

Phillies Manager Ryne Sandberg viewed the third as the inning that the Phillies squandered the opportunity to win the game.

"It was looking good with the bases loaded in the third inning," Sandberg said. "We had a chance to put one run up, maybe two, let Cole pitch. That's a big momentum inning for them getting out of that."

Hamels pitched seven innings, giving up four runs on just three hits, striking out four and giving up two big walks in the seventh that led to the three run homer by Rosario.

"I've played here a long time; balls definitely go out," Hamels said of the home run. "You just have to get that pitch down, and you are in a situation where if the pitch is down, it is a definite different result. It was just a poorly executed pitch."

Gonzalez continue to battle through injuries that are hampering his ability to stay on the field and contribute to the Rockies offense. He had missed three games last week due to pain and swelling in his left index finger. He returned for the last three games before he fouled a pitch off his right calf in the second inning. Gonzalez stayed in the game until the fifth when he left the game with the calf badly bruised.

"I hit my calf really bad, he said. "It was really painful."

Gonzalez's frustration was visbile as he spoke about the recent spate of nagging injuries he has had to deal with.

"Another stupid injury," he said. "That's how this game is. We'll wait for my reward."



Game Notes:

The game was delayed an hour and 22 minutes due to a thunderstorm that rolled through the Philadelphia area.

At one point in his career, De La Rosa was 0-3 with a 9.78 ERA at Citizens Bank Park. In his past three starts in Philadelphia he has give up just four earned runs in 21 1/3 innings.

The Phillies at 22-27 is off to their worst start after 49 games since 2002 when they went 20-29.

Coming Up:

The rubber match of the three game series comes on Wednesday at 7:05 PM EDT at Citizens Bank Park. The pitching matchup will be RHP Jordan Lyles (5-1, 3.45) - RHP Roberto Hernandez (2-2, 3.83)