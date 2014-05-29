Rockies Lead All-Star Voting In Three Spots; Troy Tulowitzki Leads NL Total Voting

Major League Baseball released their first round of voting for the July 15 All-Star game on Wednesday and the Colorado Rockies have three players leading their position in voting with shortstop Troy Tulowitzki as the top vote getter in the National league.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tulowitzki has 745,823 votes which leads St. Louis Cardinals’ catcher Yadier Molina in the overall vote tally. Tulowitzki far outpaces the second-place shortstop, San Francisco Giants’ Brandon Crawford at 218,123.

Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon leads all NL outfielders and is third overall with 549,394 votes. The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen is second in voting with 467,378.

Nolan Arenado leads the voting for NL third baseman with 318,111 over Milwaukee Brewers’ Aramis Ramirez (282,843). Arenado is currently on the disabled list for 4-6 weeks with a fractured left middle finger. He injured the finger while sliding head first into second base during last Friday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Blackmon and Arenado are seeking their first All-Star appearance while Tulowitzki (‘10, ’11, 13) is a three-time All-Star.

Tulowitzki, costless of injury for the first time in a couple of years, is having an MVP and triple crown type season . He currently leads the National League in batting (.373), and is second in the league in home runs (14) and RBI's (37).

Blackmon is having a breakout season in his first full year with the Rockies. He is currently batting .321 (6th in NL) with nine homers (T-9th in NL) and 33 RBI’s (T-7th).

Before he was injured, Arenado was having a stellar second season at third base. Making spectacular gold glove caliber plays at the hot corner, he was also swinging a solid bat. He had a .305 average, with six homers and 21 RBI’s.

The Los Angeles Angels' center fielder Mike Trout leads all of baseball in fan voting with 764,007.

The 85th All-Star game will be held on July 15 at the Minnesota Twins’ Target Field in Minneapolis. Fan voting and at the stadium ends on July 3.

NL All-Star Voting

First Round Results

CATCHER

1. Yadier Molina, Cardinals: 640,464

2. Buster Posey, Giants: 421,100

3. Evan Gattis, Braves: 241,005

4. Jonathan Lucroy, Brewers: 236,935

5. Devin Mesoraco, Reds: 154,489

FIRST BASE

1. Adrian Gonzalez, Dodgers: 349,762

2. Freddie Freeman, Braves: 308,961

3. Justin Morneau, Rockies: 305,327

4. Brandon Belt, Giants: 228,547

5. Paul Goldschmidt, D-backs: 227,854



SECOND BASE

1. Chase Utley, Phillies: 509,390

2. Dee Gordon, Dodgers: 304,258

3. Brandon Phillips, Reds: 187,067

4. Anthony Rendon, Nationals: 183,600

5. Neil Walker, Pirates: 159,205

THIRD BASE

1. Nolan Arenado, Rockies: 318,111

2. Aramis Ramirez, Brewers: 282,843

3. David Wright, Mets: 278,840

4. Juan Uribe, Dodgers: 270,425

5. Pablo Sandoval, Giants: 210,473



SHORTSTOP

1. Troy Tulowitzki, Rockies: 745,823

2. Brandon Crawford, Giants: 218,123

3. Andrelton Simmons, Braves: 207,402

4. Hanley Ramirez, Dodgers: 206,866

5. Jean Segura, Brewers: 202,597

OUTFIELD

1. Charlie Blackmon, Rockies: 549,394

2. Andrew McCutchen, Pirates: 467,378

3. Ryan Braun, Brewers: 446,780

4. Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins: 426,228

5. Yasiel Puig, Dodgers: 383,384

