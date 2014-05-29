Padres Minor League Chronicles: May 28th, 2014

Greetings! Today was a pretty interesting day on the farm, as Fort Wayne had an epic comeback, and the Storm are fighting for first place in the California League. Oh, and Jeff Francouer pitched again! Here is your Padres minor league recaps:

Fort Wayne 12, Bowling Green 7: The Tincaps trailed 7-2 in the seventh inning, before scoring six runs in the seventh, and four more in the eighth for the decisive win. First baseman Jake Bauers (.344 avg) continues to rake, as he had a homer and four RBI's. Catcher Ryan Miller and infielder Fernando Perez also homered. Justin Livengood got the win in relief, as he allowed two runs in two innings of work.

Lancaster 6, Lake Elsinore 2: The Storm allowed four runs in the seventh inning, as Lancaster tied Lake Elsinore for first in the California League's South Division. Zach Eflin took the hill for the Storm and was charged for the loss, after he allowed two runs in five innings of work. He struck out three. Outfielder Corey Adamson had a double and RBI and first baseman Duanel Jones had a pair of hits.

San Antonio 6, NW Arkansas 5: The Missions overcame an early four-run deficit, to win in walk-off fashion. First baseman Jason Hagerty had the game winning-hit, and finished the evening 2-for-4 with two RBI's. Catcher Austin Hedges had a pair of RBI's as well. Josh Geer had a rough outing, as he allowed four runs in five innings.

Las Vegas 13, El Paso 7: Just another high-scoring affair in the PCL, but El Paso came up short in this one. Jace Peterson continues to rake, as his three-hit performance raised his average to .353. Catcher Rocky Gale had 4-for-5, and raised his average to .311. Keyvius Sampson got bombed again, allowing five earned runs in three innings. Jeff Francoeur and Cody Decker each pitched scoreless innings. Go figure.