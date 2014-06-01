MLB Trade Deadline: 5 Players Who the Chicago Cubs Could Deal

At 20-33, the Chicago Cubs have the single worst record in all of baseball, and appear to be heading towards another mid-season sell-off. President Theo Epstein, GM Jed Hoyer, and their staff have done a very nice job the past couple of seasons adding impact prospect talent at the trade deadline. With multiple veteran players who could be attractive to contending teams, expect the Cubs to be able to add to their stock of young, potential impact players, as they continue to have their eyes on the future.

Darwin Barney

While he is no longer a full-time player for the Cubs, Darwin Barney is still a Gold Glove caliber defender who could be an attractive bench option for contending teams. While his offensive game is obviously lacking, Barney has starting experience which could come into play if he is needed.

The Cubs simply are not good enough on offense to hide a weak hitting defensive specialist. He would fit in much better with a team who could hide him at the bottom of the order. Barney would be a cheap mid-season trade acquisition, who would immediately help out any team defensively.

Potential Suitors: Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, and Texas Rangers.

Edwin Jackson

The Cubs signed Edwin Jackson to a four-year, $52 million deal before the 2013 season. He has always been known as a solid back of the rotation innings eater. Jackson struggled throughout the 2013 season, and many called the signing a huge mistake. Jackson has been better this season, but he is still very inconsistent.

The Cubs will certainly make Jackson available at the deadline, and with his long track record of moderate success, expect somebody to be interested in him. Starting pitching depth is always a hot commodity at the trade deadline, and Jackson has history on his side.

Potential Suitors: New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels, Atlanta Braves, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Emilio Bonifacio

You know what you are getting when it comes to Emilio Bonifacio. Incredible speed and position flexibility, solid contact skills, and almost zero power to speak of. Bonifacio has made a career as a top of the order utility player, and has had a nice start to the season with the Cubs.

While Bonifacio is one of the most productive players in the Cubs’ offense, trading him for younger pieces would be a no-brainer, as he is unlikely to become a key member of the future. He would be a great utility bench option for a team looking for speed.

Potential Suitors: Detroit Tigers, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, and Kansas City Royals.

Jason Hammel

The Cubs signed Jason Hammel to a one-year deal this offseason. They have given Hammel an opportunity to prove himself in the rotation, and he has been incredible. Hammel has a 2.78 ERA, 0.869 WHIP, and has struck-out 62 batters to only 15 walks in 71.1 innings of work.

Hammel is establishing himself as a solid middle of the rotation pitcher. As always, starting pitching will be very valuable at the deadline, making Hammel an obvious flip candidate for the Cubs. He is the perfect option for a team looking for a rental SP.

Potential Suitors: New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays, San Francisco Giants, and Atlanta Braves.

Jeff Samardzija

Far and away the Cubs’ best trade chip this season will be RHP Jeff Samardzija, who will also be one of the best players available on the trade market. Samardzija has been arguably the best pitcher in baseball thus far posting a minuscule 1.68 ERA. Samardzija has really grown as a pitcher this season. While his strikeout numbers are down, it appears to be by design. Samardzija is pitching to contact very well, which is allowing him to work deeper into ballgames.

Samardzija seems very firmly on the trade block due to the two sides not being close on a contract extension. The Cubs simply refuse to allow Samardzija to walk for nothing after the 2015 season, and his value is at an all-time high. Expect the Cubs to receive a huge return on Samardzija as they will certainly have plenty of teams interested in his services.

Potential Suitors: Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants, and Arizona Diamondbacks.