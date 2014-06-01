All Is Right In Giant Land - San Francisco Giants Continue To Roll

Happy flight for the Giants as they leave St. Louis, averaging 6 runs and 9 hits for this 4 game series vs. the Cardinals. The Giants now start the dreaded "June Swoon" on a winning note, and get a well-deserved off day before starting a 3 game set against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Giants responded to Saturday's 2-0 shutout by the Cardinals with a shutout of their own to the tune of 8-0. Giants utility-man Joaquin Arias helps them out by contributing 3 RBIs on 3 hits, one of those RBI hits of course coming with 2 outs. It should be noted that Arias was called in to start the game at first base just before the game, as Michael Morse was dealing with a sore foot from yesterday's game. Giants manager Bruce Bochy indicated that the injury was only minor. Buster Posey came back today after spending a few days resting while dealing with back issues, and came back in a big way, going 3-for-5 with an RBI.

Of course while hitting was the big note today, another big note was yet another great performance by the newest starter on the Giants' rotation, Tim Hudson. The 38-year-old right hander has been a real shot in the arm for this rotation, bringing his ERA down to 1.75 while striking out 6 batters in 7 innings of work. His ERA now puts him at second on the NL leaders list, just a smidge behind Johnny Cueto. He dealt with a jam early in the 3rd, after giving up a double to Matt Carpenter, walking Matt Holliday and hitting Allen Craig in the back of the helmet. He then got the rookie phenom Oscar Taveras to ground-out, and made sure to tell Craig that the pitch was not meant to hit him. Either way, Tim Hudson was dealing after that jam, and left it to Javier Lopez and David Huff to keep the Cardinals at bay.

The Giants only need one more win to achieve a winning road trip, but of course the ultimate goal is to win the series in Cincinnati. The Reds are a team that they have not thrived against since the 2012 NLDS, as the Giants went 1-6 in the 2013 regular season vs. Cincinnati. Of course that was a different time, and now the Giants have a more formidable lineup than they did last July. Michael Morse and Tyler Colvin have proven to be some solid pickups in the off-season, and with Pablo Sandoval touting a 12 game hitting streak, the Giants are looking to do some damage against the third NL Central opponent they've faced in the last week.

And now here are some numbers for you:

2, the amount of outs the Giants have seemed to do a lot of damage in, especially in this series, including an RBI single from Arias in the first inning today.

37, the amount of wins the Giants currently have this season, putting them at a National (and Major) League best 37-20.

63, the amount of home runs the Giants have in two months of baseball, more than half as much as they got in all of 2012, and 2013 as well.

There is no doubt that the Giants are looking very good right now, even with a little over 100 games left to go. The Giants and their fans can enjoy the rest of this weekend though, as summer is set to begin and baseball becomes the highlight sport for the next few months.