In this week's Major League Baseball Power Rankings the top two teams from last week's rankings remain in their positions. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees enter the top 10 while the Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins fall out. The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets made big moves up in the rankings this week while the Kansas Royals tumbled.

At the top: The San Francisco Giants remain the best team in baseball by two games over the Oakland A's and remain the top team in the power rankings. The Giants went 5-2 over the last week, taking two out of three games from the Chicago Cubs and three out of four from the St. Louis Cardinals. The Giants hold a commanding 7 1/2 game lead in the National League West over the second place Dodgers.

Biggest rise: What a difference a week makes for the defending World Series Champion Boston Red Sox. A week after going 0-6 and falling eight spots in the rankings, the Red Sox were able to pull it together and possibly turn their season around. The Red Sox had a perfect week, going 7-0 while sweeping a road/home series against the Atlanta Braves and sweeping a three game series from the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

Worst week The Kansas City Royals fell six spots in the rankings this week. The Royals went 2-5 over the last week, dropping a three game series to the visiting Houston Astros and losing three out of four to the hottest team in the American League, Toronto Blue Jays.

At the bottom: The Arizona Diamondbacks remained in the ranking's 30th spot after posting a 3-4 record for the week. The Diamondbacks took two out of three from the Padres at home before losing three out of four at home to the Cincinnati Reds.