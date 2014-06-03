2014 MLB Draft: Max Pentecost an Under-Slot Option for Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have the 4th overall pick in the 2014 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Pitchers Brady Aiken, Carlos Rodon, and Tyler Kolek lead this draft class, and the Cubs would certainly love to have the opportunity to land one of those arms.

While it is possible that one of the top pitchers fall to the Cubs at 4 (more likely Rodon or Kolek than Aiken), it certainly is more likely that they go in the top three picks. Led by President Theo Epstein, the Cubs are a well-run organization, and they are certainly looking at other options if the top three pitchers are off the board when they pick on Thursday night.

One player who the Cubs have been rumored to be considering if the top trio is off the board is Kennesaw State catcher Max Pentecost. If the Cubs take Pentecost with the 4th pick, it may immediately look like a reach, but it would actually be a smart and creative move.

At 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Pentecost is an athletic catcher with solid skills across the board. He has good skills defensively, and scouts expect him to be able to stay behind the plate throughout his career. That said, his offense is more valuable than his defense. He shows good contact skills, as his .423 batting average is the second highest in Division 1. He also shows nice plate discipline, but lacks major power potential.

The Cubs have an incredibly talented minor league system, but they severely lack talent at the catcher position. Not only would Pentecost immediately become their best catching prospect, he would likely become a top ten prospect in a loaded Cubs’ system.

Pentecost is considered by most to be a mid-1st round talent in this draft. If the Cubs take him with the 4th pick, they will certainly be looking to sign him to an under-slot deal. The 4th pick has a value of just over $4.6 million, over $2 million more than the slots for teams picking in the middle rounds. If Epstein and his staff take Pentecost, and could get him to take a deal around $2.5-$3 million, they would have some room to make some serious noise in later rounds.

Teams are not supposed to hold contract negotiations with potential picks before the draft, but it is something that certainly happens. It would make sense for Pentecoat to sign under-slot with the Cubs for around $3 million, as opposed to getting taken in the middle of the round where the slot values are around $2 million.

More than anything Pentecost is a talented player who plays a position that is sorely needed in the Cubs' organization. He would be a great addition to an already loaded minor league system, and the potential savings would allow the Cubs to make a strong push for elite-level High School players who are leaning towards going to college. RHP Jake Bukauskus comes to mind as a possible over-slot signing in the second round.

If one of the top three pitchers are available, the Cubs have a seemingly easy decision. If not, they have one of the most difficult ones in the draft. While it would likely be questioned from the start, selecting Penetcost seems like a creative way for a forward-thinking organization to get an edge.