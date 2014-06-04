Colorado Rockies To Start Right Handed Pitching Prospect Eddie Butler

The Colorado Rockies on Tuesday announced that right handed pitching prospect Eddie Butler has been called up from Double A Tulsa Drillers and will start against the Los Angeles on Friday at Coors Field.

The suddenly struggling pitching staff was in need of a shakeup and the Rockies hope Butler will provide it. Franklin Morales (3-6, 6.03) has been moved into the bullpen with Butler filling his spot in the rotation. Morales' 6.03 ERA is the worst among starting pitchers in the majors.

#27 Eddie Butler pitching for the Tulsa Drillers. Photo: Tulsa Drillers

Butler, 23, opened the season with the Drillers and went 4-4 with a 2.49 ERA. A supplemental draft pick, he was selected as the 26th overall pick in the first round by the Rockies in 2012. Butler entered the 2014 season with a stellar 1.91 ERA in 41 professional starts. He ended the 2013 season with an organizational best 1.80 ERA in 28 starts divided up between Class A Asheville, Class A Advanced Modesto, and then Tulsa.

Is Butler ready for the big show since he is making the jump from Double A to the majors? Rockies manager Walt Weiss believes so.

"If he's not, then he's real close," Weiss said. "I don't think there's a lot of development left. It's just the experience of being here. That's obviously what he lacks. But as far as developing a pitch or more command, I think the development is behind him.

The last two Rockies to make the jump from Double A have had mixed results. Chad Bettis was called up in 2013 and started eight games. He went 0-3 and was moved to the bullpen. Juan Nicasio made the jump in 2011 and started 13 games with a 4-4 record.



