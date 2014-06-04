Colorado Rockies To Start Right Handed Pitching Prospect Eddie Butler

The Colorado Rockies on Tuesday announced that right handed pitching prospect Eddie Butler has been called up from Double A Tulsa Drillers and will start against the Los Angeles on Friday at Coors Field.

The suddenly struggling pitching staff was in need of a shakeup and the Rockies hope Butler will provide it. Franklin Morales (3-6, 6.03) has been moved into the bullpen with Butler filling his spot in the rotation. Morales' 6.03 ERA is the worst among starting pitchers in the majors.

Butler, 23, opened the season with the Drillers and went 4-4 with a 2.49 ERA. A supplemental draft pick, he was selected as the 26th overall pick in the first round by the Rockies in 2012. Butler entered the 2014 season with a stellar 1.91 ERA in 41 professional starts. He ended the 2013 season with an organizational best 1.80 ERA in 28 starts divided up between Class A Asheville, Class A Advanced Modesto, and then Tulsa.

Is Butler ready for the big show since he is making the jump from Double A to the majors? Rockies manager Walt Weiss believes so.

"If he's not, then he's real close," Weiss said. "I don't think there's a lot of development left. It's just the experience of being here. That's obviously what he lacks. But as far as developing a pitch or more command, I think the development is behind him.

The last two Rockies to make the jump from Double A have had mixed results. Chad Bettis was called up in 2013 and started eight games. He went 0-3 and was moved to the bullpen. Juan Nicasio made the jump in 2011 and started 13 games with a 4-4 record.





