2014 MLB Draft Live Picks, Results of Day 1

12:00: Ladies and gentlemen, it has been a pleasure. The future of Major League Baseball has been observed tonight, and wecan say the future is bright. From myself, Ben Anderson, and my awesome co-host Dan Schmelzer, we wish you a great night. Some of the names that have been mentioned tonight will be mentioned in MLB lore in a few decades. It shall be a blast to see which ones. All of them have a chance. Good night.

12:00: The clock strikes midnight, and the Seattle Mariners get Gareth Morgan from CANADA! Last pick of the night, he's a NCST commit. Power in his bat.

11:58: Trey Supak to the Pirates, Houston Cougars commit. Has a lot of spunk, baseball runs through his veins. Nice arms, still got to work on mechanics.

11:57: Devil Rays pull in Brent Honeywell. Great JUCO. Maybe a little high? Interesting arm strength.

11:55: Cards keep on grabbing pitchers! Andrew Morales, UC Irvine senior. Anteaters are repping well tonight. Zop Zop!

11:55: Four picks left tonight!

11:53: Diamondbacks again. Isan Diaz, from a high school in Massachusetts. Vandy committ. Listed as shortstop, is probably a 2B. Beautiful swing.

11:51: Marcus Wilson to the D-Backs. Massive talent, but how quickly can he develop??? D-Backs will have to look that this one doesn't take too long. So much talent in his bat.

11:50: Cards get Ronnie Williams, a Floridian. Had amazing High School stats. Small build.

11:49: STL Cards with 68th pick, really took a while to think about this one. Still waiting on announcement.

11:45: Less than 10 picks left tonight, and the Red Sox get a really strong 1B from IU. Indiana is showing their strength in this draft tonight.

11:40: Bravos get Garrett Fulencheck, from a Texas High School. Power RHP, a potential steal, can be developed.

11:39: A's take a Tiger from Clemson! Daniel Gossett was great in the tough ACC, and has some heat.

11:38: Pittsburgh gets Mitch Keller from an Iowa High School. Committed to the Tar Heels, so will be hard to pull him away. Fastball is really improving.

11:36: Tigers garner Spencer Turnbull, RHP from Bama. Has a lot of weapons, will be one of those relievers that develop quickly. Nice potential.

11:34: LA Dodgers have Tommy Lasorda announce their pick, brash as ever, who announces Alex Verdugo as the pick. Was supposed to be a pitcher, but was shockingly announced as a an outfielder. Either one, he can do it all. A little raw.

11:32: Injuns get Grant Hockin, who is distantly related to Harmon Killebrew. Is mature with mechanics in pitching, a possible gem.

11:30: Tampa grabs an Ohioan, Cameron Varga. He hasn't been challenged much, but has had amazing stats in high school.

11:29: Ti'Quan Forbes to Texas, tries to model his game after Derek Jeter at short. A bit of a work in progress, a lot of upside. Committed to Ole Miss.

11:28: Taylor Sparks, to Cincinnati. Sparks, from the hot UC Irvine Anteaters, a potential giant.

11:26: Nats get Andrew Suarez from the Miami Hurricanes. Not a huge ceiling, but could be a decent reliever. His Canes were recently elimanated from the CWS playoffs.

11:24: Royals get pitcher Scott Blewett, and trust me, this kid will not live up to his last name. Could be a steal, has some shoulder issues.

11:22: Yankees get their first pick of the night, get Jacob Lindgren, amazing reliever, and is probably going to be the most MLB ready reliever in this draft.

11:21: D-backs take Cody Reed. Strikeout machine, but needs to cut down the pounds a little bit.

11:18: Anaheim Angels take Joe Gatto, a guy with a nice fastball, coming from a high school in New Jersey. Another multi-sport athelete, but he is going to focus on baseball. Is committed to North Carolina, so we'll see about this one.

11:17: Padres grab Michael Gettys, and Giants get Aramis Garcia. Gettys needs to work on his batting pop, Garcia is very nice and durable.

11:13: Another one that dropped goes! Monte Harrison to the Brew Crew. Plays baseball, basketball, and can do it all. Is committed to play at Nebraska for football!

11:10: Sean Reid-Foley finally gets picked!! To Toronto. A massive steal for Toronto. What was the deal with him that him that he fell? Maybe an unknown injury, maybe a signability issue.

11:05: Colorado attains Ryan Castellani, righty from an Arizona high school. Has been on everyone's radar for a while, but neeeds to work on speed. Has a lot to prove.

11:04: Phillies get one from Cal Polytechnical, Matt Imhof. Great command. Great trickiness. Mechanics are the key. Reliever or starter?

11:02: Twinkies get Nick Burdi, from the impressive Louisville Cardinals. To develop into an all-star closer?

11:00: Jake Stinnett, another ACC player (Maryland), to the Cubbies. Cubs deep farm system just gets deeper.

10:58: Spencer Adams, the big pitcher from a Georgia high school, has a nice fastball, and he may have dropped a bit. To the White Sox.

10:57: Marlins get wrapped with Twine! Justin Twine, an amazing athlete, will be developed by the squad in Miami. Kid is a multi sport athlete.

10:55: With the 42nd pick, AJ Reed gets drafted by Houston, from the Kentucky Wildcats. Big build, 240 pounds. Power power power!

10:49: Gatewood has great eyesight, can sense the ball on defense. Potential steal for Milwaukee.

10:45: Brew Crew are the ones to FINALLY take Jacob Gatewood! Amazing hitting shortstop, but his lack of a tool or two made him drop. He is a project, but he has the will power to work. Maybe a 3B in his future? We shall see.

10:42: Royals draft Chase Vallot, and here is another catcher! Another hard hitting C, and is known for his amazing hot streaks. 17 years old. Catchers are a hot entity right now!

10:41: Pirates garner Connor Joe, from the U of San Diego. Neat prospect, maybe a catcher, or an outfielder. Needs to work on stance.

10:39: Mike Papi, another Cav!!! And another outfielder. Power guy.

10:38: 'Stros get Derek Fisher, not the NBA star. This is an outfielder for the Virginia Cavaliers. He's had a rough season, but we haven't seen enough of him yet, as he is hitting in a non-hitter friendly park.

10:37: Miami Marlins grab Blake Anderson, a catcher. A bit of a reach maybe? He's got a great bat, and he's a massive guy. But he's a high schooler, and it'll be a while before he's polished.

10:35: Forrest Wall to the Rockies, 2B, HUGE OBP, amazing bat for the High Schooler. Great hitting instincts in general.

10:31: We're about to go rapid, folks! Rockies up first in the 2nd round.

10:30: Reid-Foley is the shocker that he hasn't been took yet. The righty was a potential top 15 pick, and his drop has been immense.

10:24: Jack Flaherty is the final pick of the MLB Draft First Round, to the Cardinals. He's got some very nice maturity with his pitches, especially for his age. Only a few more things for him to improve on. To the next round we go!

10:23: Monte Harrison and Jacob Gatewood falling. Surprising.

10:20: A run on high school players coming soon, we'd say. This draft is simply dominated by them, as a part of a trend.

10:18: Michael Kopech, 2nd Red Sox pick of the night, from Mount Pleasant Texas. Models game after Nolan Ryan! Extremely sneaky pitcher.

10:15: Davidson is an all around beast, when it comes down to it. Look him tear up Class A at first.

10:13: He hit .403 with seven doubles, eight home runs, and drew 30 walks for a .600 OBP/.831 SLG.The North Carolinian has some spunk, and he was drafted near home.

10:09: Braves get Braxton Davidson. Outfielder with awesome raw power, and fantastic bat speed.

10:07: Justus Sheffield, high school pitcher from Tennessee, to the 'Injuns'. A Vandy commit, the LHP has got a nice delivery, and he fits a need for Cleveland.

10:05: Hearing the Rangers are exceptionally happy with this pick. Ortiz is a 'K' machine, and Texas will almost certainly see him up in the bigs in a few years.

10:02: Luis Ortiz, committed to Fresno State, is an RHP from Sanger California, and is headed to Texas. He may have dropped a little bit after a minor right arm injury, but he has rebounded greatly. Worth the risk.

10:00: It is 10:00 P.M. on the East Coast, and the Texas Rangers are on the clock.

9:57: Alex Blandino to Cincy. Blandino is still playing for his Stanford Cardinal in the playoffs, and he is another product from the Cape Cod Baseball League. All around good player, possibly a left of right fielder.

9:56: With Griffin, he is a low-risk, high reward type of guy. Kansas City may have a nice rotation starter in a few years!

9:55: Foster Griffin to Kansas City! The LHP from Orlando is a nice athlete, and you can not find much wrong with him. A starting picher, no doubt.

9:53: We are entering the part of the draft where it is either boom or bust. Who knows what gems we may uncover!

9:48: Luke Weaver, probably the one college pitcher that was left that could jump to the Majors quick. He's got a nice changeup, a blazing fastball, is able to mix it up a lot with delivery, and has Bronson Arroyo-like curly hair.

9:45: Chavis can whack the ball out of the park, and will be intruiging to look in the minors right off the bat.

9:39: Boston's just drafted a magnificent hitter in Michael Chavis, was a SS with Sprayberry High School. Chavis can do it all, catcher, OF, and a few other places in the diamond. A steal for the Sox?

9:35: Matt Chapman to the A's! Very interesting fellow, as he has insane arm strength. Is he a pitcher, or a 3B? He may be transformed into a pitcher soon.

9:31: Tucker is a solid contact hitter with decent power potential. He is a scrappy player with good speed, but does not have any tools that stick out. Mentally, Tucker is a very strong player, and has the defensive skill to stick at SS.

9:30: Goodnight folks from Dan Schmelzer. Ben Anderson will take over from here.

9:30: Surprise pick by the Pirates here.

9:29: Pittsburgh Pirates select switch-hitting High School SS prospect Cole Tucker with the 24th pick. Billy Beane and the Oakland A's up next.

9:26: Hill is a raw athlete with great upside. Nice pick by the Tigers.

9:25: Hill has great defensive ability, and is a good contact hitter. He has not shown much power to date, but scouts project him to add some pop as he grows as a prospect.

9:24: Derek Hill is an extremely talented centerfielder with incredible pure speed.

9:23: Tigers take Derek Hill. Pirates up next.

9:22: Some talented High School position prospects still on the board. Guys like Derek Hill, Michael Chavis, and Marcus Wilson.

9:19: The rich get richer. Great pick by the Dodgers.

9:18: Holmes is a mature pitcher from the High School ranks who could move rapidly.

9:17: Holmes throws a mid-90s fastball that occasionally reaches 100 MPH.

9:16: Dodgers select Holmes. Tigers on the clock.

9:14: The Dodgers love high upside prospects, and that is exactly what Grant Holmes is. Think he could be their guy.

9:12: Zimmer slid further than expected in this draft, but he is a solid college hitter with very good contact skills. He also has a little pop, and runs very well. Good value pick for the Indians.

9:10: Indians select University of San Francisco outfielder Bradley Zimmer. Dodgers up next.

9:07: He has nice plate discipline, great contact skills, and impressive power potential.

9:07: Gillaspie is a switch-hitting first baseman with middle of the order upside.

9:05: Rays take Casey Gillaspie. Indians now up.

9:04: Pitchers flying off the board. Grant Holmes still available.

9:03: Tampa Bay Rays now on the clock.

9:03: Howard has a big fastball that reaches as high as 99 and a good slider. Upside is certainly there.

9:02: Becoming a starter is possible for Howard but he must develop a third pitch.

9:01: A bit of a reach by the Reds here as Howard is likely a bullpen pitcher.

9:00: Cincinnati Reds select Virginia RHP Nick Howard.

9:00: Interesting how many teams are taking chances on Tommy John guys.

8:59: Fedde is a tall and lanky pitcher with a mid-to-high fastball and impressive slider. Command was very good as well.

8:57: Fedde recently had Tommy John surgery, but was considered a top 5 prospect before that.

8:56: Another injury risk here as the Washington Nationals select RHP Erick Fedde from UNLV.

8:52: Shoulder injuries make this a risky pick for the Royals.

8:50: Finnegan is a solid LHP with an explosive fastball and nice breaking ball. He struggles with command at times, but Finnegan has nice upside.

8:49: Kansas City Royals select LHP Brandon Finnegan. Nationals up next.

8:47: He has great athleticism, but struggles with his command. Toussaint is very raw, but his upside is massive.

8:46: Toussaint is one of the most talented players in this draft. He throws a mid-90s fastball to go along with an incredible curve.

8:45: Arizona selects RHP Touki Toussaint. Royals on the clock.

8:44: Diamondbacks could be taking one of the high upside pitchers left.

8:43: Newcomb showcases a mid-to-high fastball, and a wipe-out slider.

8:41: Newcomb feels like a great value here, as he is a very talented pitcher with great command.

8:39: Angles select LHP Sean Newcomb. Arizona up next.

8:38: Giants are historically very good at drafting pitchers. Beede is a fairly safe pick, and I trust the Giants' judgement.

8:37: He was great at Vanderbilt and should move quickly through the minors.

8:36: Beede is a polished, hard throwing RHP with shaky command.

8:35: Giants select Tyler Beede. Angels on the clock.

8:35: OF Bradley Zimmer was considered by most to be one of the best college bats in this class and he is still available.

8:34: Talented High School RHPs Touki Toussaint and Grant Homes still on the board. Expect both to go very soon.

8:32: Toolsy High School outfielder Derek Hill has been rumored to the Giants for a while now, and they are currently on the clock.

8:30: Turner has nice speed to go along with his defense, but the bat is questionable. He does have some pop, but making consistent contact has been an issue.

8:29: Turner is an athletic shortstop with good defensive skills. He should be able to stick at the position.

8:28: San Diego Padres select N.C. State SS Trea Turner. San Francisco Giants up next.

8:26: Padres on the clock next. Trea Turner seems to make a lot of sense.

8:25: Meideros is a great athlete, and will likely be ranked as the top prospect in a weak Brewers' system.

8:23: Meideros is an extremely talented High School left handed pitcher with electric stuff. He needs time to progress in the minors, but this guy has a very live arm.

8:22: Brewers select LHP Kodi Meideros.

8:20: Milwaukee Brewers now on the clock. A pitcher would make sense here.

8:18: His bat will be what carries him to the big leagues as he has great plate discipline and contact skills.

8:18: Pentecost is a sweet swinging left handed catcher, who has solid defensive skills and will likely remain behind the plate.

8:17: After swinging for the fences with their first pick, the Blue Jays take a safer route with Pentecost.

8:16: Blue Jays select catcher Max Pentecost.

8:15: It will be very interesting to see what Toronto does here after swinging for the fences with their last pick.

8:10: Great pick by the Mets as they land one of the best and most polished college hitters in this draft. Conforto is a sweet swinging lefty with a great approach at the plate, who should rise quickly to the big leagues.

8:10: Mets select Oregon State OF Michael Conforto. Blue Jays back up.

8:08: Hoffman throws a great mid-90s fastball, a good curveball, and a solid change. He has great pure stuff, and controls his pitches very well. This is a risky pick for Toronto, but he also has huge upside.

8:06: Hoffman was expected to fall in the draft, but the Blue Jays decided he was worth the risk.

8:05: Hoffman was considered one of the top prospects in this class a short time ago, but he recently had Tommy John surgery.

8:04: Blue Jays select Jeff Hoffman, RHP from East Carolina. Mets up next.

8:00: Toronto Blue Jays are on the clock for two of the next three picks with the New York Mets sandwiched between them.

7:59: Freeland throws a great slider, solid change-up to go with a solid low-to-mid 90s fastball. He has great control, and could easily move quickly to the big leagues.

7:57: Freeland is a very interesting pick by the Rockies. He is an extremely talented pitcher with huge upside, but medical concerns are very real, and scared many teams away.

7:56: With the 8th pick the Colorado Rockies select LHP Kyle Freeland.

7:54: Cubs pick of Schwarber is the biggest surprise so far. Plenty of people are questioning it, but Theo Epstein and his staff have a long track record of success.

7:52: Nola has nice stuff and incredible command. He is a very polished pitcher who will likely reach the big leagues before any other prospect in this class.

7:52: Solid pick by the Phillies here as Nola is a fair bet to be a good MLB starter.

7:51: With the 7th pick the Philadelphia Phillies select LSU RHP Aaron Nola. Colorado Rockies now on the clock.

7:49: The Mariners just landed an impact right-handed hitter who they have been looking to get for years.

7:47: Jackson could be a catcher, but is likely to become a full-time outfielder.

7:45: Jackson has a ton of pure power from the right-side of the plate and could end up being the most talented hitter in this draft.

7:44: With the 6th pick, the Seattle Mariners select High School C/OF Alex Jackson. Philadelphia Phillies are now on the clock.

7:41: Alex Jackson seems like the most likely pick for the Mariners here.

7:40: Gordon is a slick-fielding SS, who has a smooth left-handed swing. He will take some time to progress through the minors, but this is a pick that could bring huge things for the Twins down the road.

7:39: The Twins have been connected to Gordon for a while now, and he adds another impact prospect to their very impressive minor league system.

7:38: Minnesota Twins select shortstop Nick Gordon. Seattle Mariners are on the clock.

7:37: Jim Callis ranks Schwarber as the Cubs' 6th best prospect. Says he would have been higher if not for the team's loaded system.

7:36: The Cubs are absolutely loaded with offensive prospects, and Schwarber just adds to their stock.

7:35: Schwarber is surprisingly athletic, and with his bat, could rise quickly through the system.

7:34: Schwarber will likely take an under-slot deal with the Cubs which should open some room for them to make some noise later in the draft.

7:33: Minnesota Twins on the clock.

7:32: Outfield is his most likely destination, but it does appear possible that Schwarber stays behind the plate. Which would be huge for the Cubs who lack catching depth in their system.

7:32: His left-handed power bat will be a welcomed addition to the Cubs' stacked minor league system.

7:31: Schwarber is a polished college hitter, and arguably has the most power out of any player in the draft.

7:29: With the 4th pick the Chicago Cubs select C/1B/OF Kyle Schwarber.

7:26: It may not have been the order we expected, but the top three projected players went with the first three picks. Things get very interesting here with the Cubs.

7:25: Rodon was considered to be the top player in this class for some time. It will be intersting to see if the White Sox have any trouble signing him.

7:24: Rodon is an advanced pitcher who could rise very quickly through the minor leagues. He features a mid-90s fastball, a slider with incredible break, and a decent change.

7:23: Chicago White Sox select N.C. State LHP Carlos Rodon. Chicago Cubs on the clock.

7:22: Expect Rodon or Nola to be the pick for the White Sox here. Rodon is represented by Scott Boras, who the White Sox historically do not deal with. It will be interesting to see if that comes into play.

7:21: Kolek has more upside than any player in this draft. It is fair to wonder whether he can stay healthy throwing this hard, but Kolek and Jose Fernandez at the top of the future Marlins' rotation would be dirty.

7:19: Kolek a bit of a surprise pick here. He has a huge fastball that has reached as high as 102, and a solid slider with some nice upside. Kolek is a huge man who will be incredibly interesting to look progress through the minors.

7:18: Miami Marlins select Tyler Kolek. Chicago White Sox on the clock.

7:17: Baseball America's John Manuel ranks Aiken as the second best prospect in a loaded Astros' system. Ahead of Appel and below Correa.

7:14: Aiken is a polished lefty with great upside. Comparisons to Clayton Kershaw may be extreme, but this guy is for real. He has a fastball in the mid-to-high 90s, with a great curveball, impressive change-up, and impressive command for such a young pitcher.

7:12: Astros select California High School LHP Brady Aiken with the first overall pick. Miami Marlins are on the clock.

7:10: The Astros took RHP Mark Appel with the first pick last season. Appel had mixed results in his first full professinoal season, but he appears to be a good safe bet to become a solid MLB pitcher, and has some upside.

7:08: The Houston Astros are now officially on the clock! Four and a half minutes per pick. Brady Aiken seems like the most likely pick, with Carlos Rodon being possible as well. That said, the Astros have surprised us before, and anything is possible!

7:03: Aaron Nola appears to be a legitimate option for the White Sox with the 3rd pick. He would be a nice safe pick that could rise very quickly through their system.

6:58: We are about to get started with the Astros on the clock. Houston has the first overall pick for the third consecutive season. In 2012, they shocked everyone when they took SS Carlos Correa first overall. Could we be in for another surprise from the Astros tonight?

6:55: It will be very interesting to see what the Cubs do with the 4th pick if the top three pitchers are off the board. Gordon and Nola appear to be options. As do Pentecost and Conforto if they accept a under-slot deal.

6:53: Late batch of rumors suggest Aiken or possibly Rodon to the Astros with the first pick, Rodon or Jackson to the Marlins with the second pick, and Kolek likely to the White Sox 3rd.

6:51: Kennesaw State catcher Max Pentecost is a solid offensive prospect who appears to be a fairly safe pick. Pentecost had the second highest average in Division 1 College Baseball this season, and has a great approach at the plate. While he is not a great defensive prospect, Pentecost is expected to stick as a catcher.

6:48: Just over ten minutes away from the start of the draft!

6:47: High School shortstop Jacob Gatewood will be an interesting prospect for teams to consider in the mid-to-late 1st. He is an atheltic prospect with great power. Gatewood has the potential to stick at the shortstop position as well.

6:43: Foster Griffin is an interesting LHP with good stuff and very good command for a High School pitcher. His low-90s fastball has nice movement, his change-up is already a plus offering, and his breaking ball shows nice potential. Griffin has nice upside, and could be a fairly quick mover through the minors.

6:41: Derek Hill is one of the fastest and most athletic prospects in this draft. The High School outfielder from California also plays great defense in centerfield, shows nice contact skills, and has a very quick swing. Right now his power is below average, but his bat speed makes you think he could grow some power with age. Mid first round seems like the best bet for Hill.

6:36: Oregon State outfielder Michael Conforto is one of the safest prospects in this draft. He does not have huge power or great speed, but Conforto's skills are above average across the board. He will never have a ton of upside, but Conforto is very likely to have a solid big league career. The Cubs are repordedly interested in him for an under-slot deal with the 4th pick, and the Rockies have been connected many times as well.

6:32: High School RHP Touki Tossaint has arguably the most upside of any player in this draft. WIth his mid-to-high 90s fastball and devestating curveball, Tossaint has incredible potential, but is extremely risky. A native of Haiti, he has only been playing baseball for the last four years. However, he is an extremely athletic player with an incredible live arm. He will certainly take some time to develop, but Tossaint could be great.

6:26: LHP Kyle Freeland has a ton of upside, but his medical reports were apparently scary. Recent rumors suggest that Freeland could fall out of the first round. If the injury concerns do not end up being an issue, Freeland could be a huge steal late in the first round.

6:22: RHP Aaron Nola seems like one of the safest picks in this draft. He had a very successful at LSU showcasing a mid-90s fastball, and an impressive slider. While Nola does not have the upside of Aiken, Rodon, or Kolek, he is likely to be a fast riser through the minors. At worst, Nola appears to be a back of the rotation pitcher. His sidearm delivery concerns some scouts, but his stuff and command is very good. Nola is a possibility for the White Sox with the 3rd pick, and the Cubs with the 4th. He is unlikely to fall past the Phillies with the 7th pick.

6:15: High School catcher Alex Jackson is the best pure hitter in this class. He has a lot of room to grow, but Jackson has huge upside. His contact skills are impressive, and the power potential is very real. Jackson is unlikely to remain a catcher as a professional, with a move to the outfield likely. Marlins have shown huge interest with the 2nd pick, but if he does not go there, he will not last much longer.

6:09: Nick Gordon is a very interesting prospect in this class. He is the son of former big leaguer Tom Gordon and current Dodgers' infielder Dee Gordon. The younger Gordon is a high school shortstop with great defensive ability. He does not have the pure speed of his brother, but he has a smooth left-handed swing which makes gives him much better offensive potential. Gordon will be in play for the Cubs at 4, and is unlikely to fall past the Twins with the 5th pick.

5:45: Carlos Rodon in MLB Draft 2014: Rodon's fastball sits in the low-to-mid 90’s and occasionally reaches 96-97. It's at it's best when Rodon can use his slider effectively when mixing his pitches. His slider is one of the best breaking balls in this year's draft class and it gives both left-handed and right-handed hitter fits, as it has exceptional movement. His slider also has great speed and bite which can leave most hitters off-balance if they're sitting on his fastball.

On the flip side, Rodon's changeup by far is his worst offering. It has shown flashes of being an above-average pitch, however, and it has decent movement and good arm speed. He has enough confidence to throw it when behind in the count as well. Out of all his pitches, Rodon's changeup needs the most work.

Rodon repeats his delivery well, however he does have a tendency to lose command of his fastball and secondary pitches. He also is prone to walking too many batters, which is something that will make it difficult for him to be a frontline starter at the next level.

5:39: Brady Aiken: Unlike Kolek, Brady Aiken's fastball velocity is inconsistent at times. His fastball sits between 88-91mph, and will occasionally hit 93mph. However, he'll struggle to get his fastball above 90mph at times. Some scouts believe that he'll improve his velocity as he gets stronger, and be able to sit in the low to mid-90s. He possesses a very easy and athletic delivery and repeats it well. He throws from a 3/4 arm slot, which isn't an ideal arm angle for a curveball, but it is still one of Aiken's better pitches.

His breaking ball is a very solid pitch, especially at his age. It'll sit in the low 80s with hard downward break. It is a pitch he throws fairly consistent and has plus potential. Given his arm angle, Aiken may be better off throwing it harder and maybe convert it into more of a slider looking pitch in the future. However, as long as he stays on top of it and throws it consistently, that shouldn't be necessary. His changeup sits in the low 80s and has great fade. He also throws it with very good arm speed and locates it well. Much like his curveball, it could be a plus pitch as well.

Aiken has an exceptional feel for pitching, and does a great job of hitting his spots consistently. He has a great throwing motion, which adds to his deception on the mound and his all-around potential as a future Major League starter.

5:36: Let’s look into these top three pitchers, shall we? Kolek shall be examined first. The 6'5", 250 pound 18-year-old has one of - if not - the best fastballs in this year's draft class. Kolek's fastball sits between 96-99, and will routinely reach triple-digits. Some scouts have clocked his fastball at a whopping 102mph. At the age of just 18, Kolek is already throwing harder than the majority of Major League pitchers, however his fastball command is still lacking. He doesn't possess great command of his secondary pitches, either. His curveball is not a very consistent pitch. It'll sit in the mid to high 70s with plenty of break and depth. However, Kolek has a tendency to not get on top of the pitch, and it loses its depth and it becomes more of a spike curveball. Kolek's changeup is lacking in consistency as well. He has good arm speed on the pitch, but it’s mostly a show-me offering at this point. It has very little movement and he doesn't have great feel for it yet.

Kolek's lack of command shouldn't be a huge concern at this point in his career. Like most high school pitchers, his pitch command is still developing. He pitches out of a high three-quarters arm slot, and repeats his delivery fairly well for a pitcher of his age.He may not be an elite strike thrower yet, but he certainly can hit his spots well enough to start at the next level.

5:34: In a column he wrote a little over three weeks ago, Anton Joe said, "The Houston Astros really can't go wrong with any of the three aforementioned pitchers (Aiken, Rodon and Kolek). They all bring a lot to the table and are all deserving of going first overall. However, Aiken has slightly more upside than the other two pitchers. He may not possess a great fastball, but he makes up for that with his command, pitchability and deception in his delivery."

5:33: VAVEL's own Anton Joe expects the Houston Astros to select a pitcher with the first overall pick in this year's draft. His prediction is that the Astros will select southpaw pitcher Brady Aiken. He also believes that southpaw pitcher Carlos Rodon and high-school flamethrower Tyler Kolek are possibilities for the Astros as well.

5:32: First Round Draft Order:

1:Houston Astros

2:Miami Marlins

3:Chicago White Sox

4:Chicago Cubs

5:Minnesota Twins

6:Seattle Mariners

7:Philadelphia Phillies

8:Colorado Rockies

9:Toronto Blue Jays

10:New York Mets

11:Toronto Blue Jays (failure to sign Phil Bickford last year)

12:Milwaukee Brewers

13:San Diego Padres

14:San Francisco Giants

15:Los Angeles Angels

16:Arizona Diamondbacks

17:Kansas City Royals

18:Washington Nationals

19:Cincinnati Reds

20:Tampa Bay Rays

21:Cleveland Indians

22:Los Angeles Dodgers

23:Detroit Tigers

24:Pittsburgh Pirates

25:Oakland Athletics

26:Boston Red Sox

27:St. Louis Cardinals

5:31: The MLB Draft is different than most drafts, as it is much more risky. Only a select few will become household names, and the vast majority of them may not surpass Double-A ball. However, the gems are there. It is mostly a guessing game for most teams. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is what makes it fun.

5:30: Good evening everyone, and welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the 2014 MLB Draft. We will bring you commentary, pick-by-pick, and break down the magnitude of each selection by each squad.