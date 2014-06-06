Padres Draft SS Trea Turner With The 13th Pick

The San Diego Padres selected North Carolina State shortstop Trea Turner with the 13th overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft. The Padres were rumored to be interested in a college bat and Turner certainly fulfills that need.

Turner, who turns 21 on June 30th, had a triple-slash line of .321/.418/.516, with eight homers and 36 RBI's. Turner also stole 26 bases in 30 attempts for the Wolfpack.

Turner was the 13th ranked prospect on MLB.com and Jonathan Mayo correctly predicted that he would fall to San Diego. During the MLB Draft telecast on MLB Network, Jon Hart said that "Turner possesses Jose Reyes-type speed, with the defensive potential of Stephen Drew."

The consensus is that Turner should develop into a solid shortstop, but scouts are unsure of his offensive potential. He did sock eight homers, and possesses gap power. Despite his speed, Turner is not someone who hits the ball on the ground a lot, nor is he a great bunter.

One of Turner's abilities that stands out is his plate discipline. He walked 116 times and struck out 94 times over 702 at-bats in his college career. He should project as a leadoff hitter in the big leagues.

While the Padres had been interested in college power bats, including Oregon State outfielder Michael Confronto (drafted 10th overall by the Mets) and Indiana catcher Kyle Schwarber (drafted 4th overall by the Cubs), Turner's selection adds a solid middle infield prospect for San Diego.