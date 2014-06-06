Milwaukee Brewers Select Kodi Medeiros With 13th Overall Pick

To say that the Milwaukee Brewers have one of the worst farm systems in all of baseball is nothing short of a reality. Milwaukee is clearly on a win-now mode and they have little - if any - talent that could help the team at the MLB level in the near future.

Having that in mind, they made an interesting selection with their first round pick in the 2014 MLB Draft going for upside instead of floor and picked Hawaii HS LHP Kodi Medeiros.

Medeiros' stuff is as good as the one of any other arm in this class but he has some intangibles that could go against him on his quest to become a reliable starter at the MLB level. His height - Medeiros stands at 6' - could be an issue and the low slot of his arm could be a cause for concern as well.

In terms of stuff, Medeiros flashes a big fastball and a plus slider to go along with an easy delivery that could allow him to have above average command, As things stand now, the Brewers could end up with a potential frontline starter or with a middle reliever. One thing is certain though: Milwaukee wanted upside and in that department, Medeiros is a very solid choice.