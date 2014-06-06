Cincinnati Reds Select RHP Nick Howard With 19th Overall Pick

The Cincinnati Reds are in win-now mode and they are candidates to make the playoffs in a tough NL Central even after their slow start to the season. However, they still want to bolster their farm system in terms of pitching and have done so with their first-round selection at the 2014 MLB Draft.

The Reds have selected RHP Nick Howard with the 19th overall pick and while he's not a sexy pick by any means, he has one of the highest floors in this class due to an advanced feel for pitching.

Howard certainly looks the part with a 6'3", 215-pund frame but he's certainly more than appearance. The Virginia standout has above-average stuff to go along with an easy delivery that should allow him to repeat his delivery with relative ease. Howard flashes a plus fastball, an above-average slider and a changeup that still developing.

Howard spent plenty of time in Virginia's bullpen this season but it seems like the Reds will give him any chance to be a starter once he joins the organization. He certainly looks like he could become - at least - into an average hurler at the MLB level.