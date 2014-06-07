Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports To Represent Top Cuban Costless Agent Rusney Castillo

26-year-old Cuban outfielder Rusney Castillo will be represented by Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports. Castillo has been declared a costless agent after he recently acquired permanent Haitian residency papers. The residency papers serve as an unblocking license from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and makes Castillo eligible to sign with any Major League Baseball organization.

Castillo is expected to hold a showcase for teams soon. However, the locations nor the dates of the showcase are known at this time.



Unlike his fellow countrymen Yasiel Puig, Jose Abreu and Yoenis Cespedes, scouts do not view Castillo as an immediate impact talent. Although, he is definitely considered to have the ability to play in the Major Leagues. Scouts are also still trying to figure out whether he is more likely to be an everyday option in the outfield or a fourth outfielder. Castillo is said to be a solid line-drive hitter with excellent speed and is capable of playing all three outfield positions - primarily centerfield and rightfield.



At 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Castillo has good strength for his relatively small body. He is an athletic player whose best tool is his speed on the bases. He was one of the top base stealers in Cuba, going 22-for-29 in steals in 2011-12 - which was good for third best in his league. The season prior to that, he led the league with 29 steals in 35 attempts.



Castillo, a right-handed hitter, is expected to hit more line-drives that net doubles and triples as opposed to hitting home runs. He’s an aggressive hitter with good bat speed, however his swing can get long at times and he will tend to chase pitches out of the strike zone.

While it is still far too early to predict where Castillo will sign, the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Dodgers are among the clubs that have reportedly scouted him recently.