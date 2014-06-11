Beckett and Company Win Again in Cincinnati

Josh Beckett had to wait a few extra hours to take the mound along with his teammates, sitting through a rain delay of over two hours in Cincinnati. It didn’t affect the Dodgers in any way tonight, especially Beckett, who struck out seven through his six innings pitched. The veteran Beckett allowed two hits, walked one, and holds a 2.35 ERA. Beckett struck out three in a six up six down stretch over the first two innings on his way to his fourth win. Paul Maholm came on in relief, gave up three hits and a run in 0.1 innings pitched before being replaced by Chris Perez to get out of the seventh inning. Brian Wilson and Jamey Wright put on the finishing touches to the 6-1 victory.

Adrian Gonzalez snapped a 0-20 skid with a leadoff double in the second inning. Andre Ethier hooked a double into left field to score Gonzalez and take the 1-0 lead early. Dee Gordon was back in the starting lineup after hurting his hip in Colorado, and made his impact in the fifth going opposite field for an RBI double to score Justin Turner. Gordon and Beckett were driven in by Hanley Ramirez on a single for the 4-0 lead.

The three run fifth inning was capped off with a bloop single that scored Matt Kemp. Gonzalez made his impact felt again in the seventh with his second double of the evening, scoring Yasiel Puig and giving the boys in blue a 6-0 lead. Puig also had a 2-5 night at the plate, holding onto an impressive .335 batting average. Gonzalez matched Puig’s 2-5 night with the bat with one of his own after coming out of his mini slump. Ethier and Turner both went 2-4, and Ramirez and Gordon each added a hit of their own. Los Angeles went 5-16 with runners in scoring position, putting together 12 hits total from the plate.

The Dodgers have taken the first two games in the series with the Reds that continues tomorrow with Hyun-Jin Ryu and Johnny Cueto facing off in the pitching duel.