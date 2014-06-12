In Major League Debut, Tyler Matzek Dominates Braves As Rockies Win 8-2

The Colorado Rockies, losers of 11 of their last 12 games and with Tyler Matzek (1-0, 2.57) making his Major League debut on the mound, saw their ice cold bats come to life to pick up a much needed win against the Atlanta Braves, 8-2, on Wednesday night at Coors Field.

A Rockies team that has seen it's disabled list grow as quickly as the distance between themselves and the first place San Francisco Giants in the standings received a much needed shot in the arm from their 23 year old left hander.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Braves 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 7 0 Rockies 3 0 1 0 1 1 2 0 x 8 13 0

"A masterful performance by Tyler," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "He had an explosive fastball, and his slider looked like it disappeared. He threw some good changeups and commanded the pitch. He had it all working."

The Rockies' 2009 first round draft pick dominated the Braves as he pitched seven innings of shut out baseball before surrendering two runs in the eighth. Matzek retired 13 hitters in a row until the Braves broke through with their first baserunner with a one out single from Justin Upton in the fifth inning that nicked the top of the leaping first baseman Justin Morneau's glove and landed in right field.

Matzek's night ended in the eighth inning after he gave up singles to Chris Johnson and Tommy La Stella then followed with a RBI single by Andrelton Simmons that scored Johnson. One more run was charged to Matzek when reliever Franklin Morales gave up an RBI single to BJ Upton that scored La Stella. Matzek needed just 81 pitches in his outing that saw him give up just five hits while striking out seven without a walk.

As Matzek walked off the field following his stellar debut the Coors Field crowd of 29,112 broke out in a loud standing ovation.

"That was amazing," Matzek said. "We have a great fan base and I want to thank everybody who was here."

The Rockies offense, which had been dormant for much of the last two weeks, had broken out against the Braves on Tuesday night when they scored 10 runs in a 13-10 loss. It appeared that Tuesday's performance might be an aberration as they went into Wednesday's game facing Braves starter Julio Teheran and his Major League leading 1.89 ERA.

Minus Carlos Gonzalez, Michael Cuddyer, and Nolan Arenado who are all on the disabled list, the Rockies offense continued where it had left off. They rocked Teheran (6-4, 2.41) for seven runs on 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings of works.

"It wasn't my day from the first inning," Teheran said. "I didn't have a problem with the grip and with my pitches. I think I got my good stuff. A couple bloopers that happened and they got me on a couple base hits."

With runners on the corner and two outs in the first inning, Drew Stubbs hit a RBI double to center that scored Josh Rutledge from third. Corey Dickerson followed with a triple to left that scored Morneau and Stubbs to give the Rockies a 3-0 lead.

After his first hit of the series in the third, Troy Tulowitzki scored on a sacrifice fly from Stubbs to make it a 4-0 Rockies lead. In the fifth Tulowitzki singled to left but was caught in a run down between first and second. Tulowitzki was able to stay in the run down long enough for Rutledge to score.

Back to back doubles by Stubbs and Dickerson to begin the sixth produced the sixth Rockies run of the game.

Following his first big league hit, Matzek scored on Tulowitzki's single in the seventh inning off of reliever David Carpenter. Morneau followed Tulowitzki with a single that gave him his 900th career RBI, scoring Rutledge from third base to give the Rockies an 8-0 lead.

LaTroy Hawkins made his first appearance in five days in the ninth to finish off the Braves and preserve the Rockies 8-2 victory.

Post Game Brief:

Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez was named a coach for the NL All-Star team.

Rockies reliever Chad Bettis was sent down to Triple-A Colorado Springs to make room for Matzek.

Braves catcher Evan Gattis' single in the eight inning extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

Matzek became the first Rockies pitcher to win his MLB debut since Christian Friedrich (05/09/12). He also became the sixth Rockies pitcher in franchise history to go at least seven innings in his debut.

Coming Up:

The rubber match of the three game series and getaway day for both teams will be Thursday at 1:10 PM MDT. The scheduled pitchers are RHP Ervin Santana (5-2, 3.69) - RHP Jhoulys Chacin (0-4, 5.35)