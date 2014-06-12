In Major League Debut, Tyler Matzek Dominates Braves As Rockies Win 8-2

The Colorado Rockies, losers of 11 of their last 12 games and with Tyler Matzek (1-0, 2.57) making his Major League debut on the mound, saw their ice cold bats come to life to pick up a much needed win against the Atlanta Braves, 8-2, on Wednesday night at Coors Field.

A Rockies team that has seen it's disabled list grow as quickly as the distance between themselves and the first place San Francisco Giants in the standings received a much needed shot in the arm from their 23 year old left hander.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Braves 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 7 0
Rockies 3 0 1 0 1 1 2 0 x 8 13 0

"A masterful performance by Tyler," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "He had an explosive fastball, and his slider looked like it disappeared. He threw some good changeups and commanded the pitch. He had it all working."

The Rockies' 2009 first round draft pick dominated the Braves as he pitched seven innings of shut out baseball before surrendering two runs in the eighth. Matzek retired 13 hitters in a row until the Braves broke through with their first baserunner with a one out single from Justin Upton in the fifth inning that nicked the top of the leaping first baseman Justin Morneau's glove and landed in right field.