Chacin Has Stellar Outing In Rockies 10-3 Win Over Braves

Jhoulys Chacin pitched seven dominating innings to pick up his first win while Justin Morneau and Charlie Blackmon each homered and drove in three runs as the Colorado Rockies beat the Atlanta Braves 10-3 to earn a split in the four-game series.

Chacin (1-4, 4.53) had been struggling for the most part since coming off the disabled list in May. On Thursday afternoon he finally found the form he and the Rockies have been waiting for all season long as he pitched seven shutout innings, giving up just two hits while striking out five batters. He needed just 85 pitches, 56 of which were strikes in a display of efficiency that the Rockies hope continues not just for Chacin but the whole staff.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Braves 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 3 4 1 Rockies 0 0 2 0 0 1 5 2 X 10 12 0

"I wasn't feeling very good because the team was losing in all of my starts," said Chacin. "So I'm happy that I did my job and we won. We had a rough stretch, and hopefully from now on we start winning again."

The Rockies offense has begun to show life again after a two week cold stretch. In the series against the Braves the Rockies hitters scored 29 runs on 42 hits. In the first six games of the 10 game homestand the Rockies managed only 27 runs on 58 hits. The power outage contributed greatly to the Rockies going 3-7 on the homestand.

The Rockies offense struck first in the third inning against Braves starter Ervin Santana (5-3, 4.09). With a runner one first and one out Blackmon hit his 11th homer of the year, a two run shot to right field, to give the Rockies a 2-0 lead.

Morneau hit his 10th homer of the season to right field in the sixth to put the Rockies up 3-0.

The Rockies poured it on in the seventh as they scored five runs in the inning. Charlie Culberson hit a RBI single that scored Corey Dickerson from second. The Braves replaced Santana on the mound with reliever Jordan Walden who gave up a sacrifice fly to Ryan Wheeler, scoring Drew Stubbs from third. Morneau hit a two-run single to center that scored Dickerson and Culberson. Walden then threw a wild pitch that allowed Rutledge to score from third.

Just like Tuesday's game, the Braves were shut out until the eighth inning. With Rockies reliever Adam Ottavino on the mound, Jason Heyward lined a RBI single that scored Jordan Schafer with the Braves first run of the game to make it a 8-1. BJ Upton followed with a two-run homer to make it a 8-3 game.

The Rockies would get two of the runs back in the bottom of the eighth off of Braves reliever Anthony Varvaro when DJ LeMahieu grounded into a forceout at short that allowed Stubbs to score from third. A few batters later Blackmon doubled home LeMahieu to give the Rockies a 10-3 lead.

During the Rockies' eighth inning Dickerson fouled off a pitch from David Carpenter. Dickerson's backswing ended up hitting Braves catcher Gerald Laird in the jaw and knocking him out of the game. Carpenter viewed the incident as being deliberate on Dickerson's part and retaliated by hitting Dickerson on the back of the thigh with the next pitch. Carpenter was immediately ejected from the game.

Dickerson appeared to be headed toward Carpenter when Rockies manager Walt Weiss intervened and went after the Braves reliever instead. In the most visible display of anger Weiss has ever shown as a manager he shouted at Carpenter, the Braves dugout, and eventually home plate umpire Jordan Baker who tossed Weiss from the game.

"If you think a guy can foul a ball off and at the same time hit the catcher on a backswing on purpose, you've got no clue," said Weiss. "They made their decision and they made a bad choice."

Carpenter on the other hand denied hitting Blackmon on purpose and blamed Dickerson for the incident.

"Dickerson was kind of looking at me and, you know .... you just got hit, go to first base, that's all there is to it," Carpenter said. "Just go on to the next batter.

"I really was (surprised). I was surprised getting tossed out of the game there. I was just preparing for the next hitter and the next thing you know I'm getting asked to leave the field. But I mean I guess it's just how the game goes. You can't let a hitter take away part of the plate. You know we've got to establish (inside) and we didn't do a very good job. I tried to do it and the ball just cut on me."

The Rockies got even with two outs in the ninth inning when reliever Nick Masset hit catcher Evan Gattis, resulting in the ejection of not only Masset but also bench coach Tom Runnels who was running the team after the Weiss ejection.

Laird underwent an evaluation with everything appearing to be normal.

"He's OK," Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. "They did all the concussion tests and the doctor cleared him to fly back with us. I'm sure he's going to be a little sore. Dickerson's backswing got him more on the jaw than on the head. I think we dodged a bullet there."

Gonzalez also defended Carpenter and his team over the incident.

"I don't think it was on purpose what Carpenter did, (but) the only one who knows that is 'Carp,' " Gonzalez said. "But I don't think it was on purpose. But I understand why (Weiss) is upset, and you know what? It's baseball. (Masset) got us in the ninth inning and (we) went down to first base. We knew that something like that could happen and it happened. I'm really proud of the way Gattis handled that situation."

The Rockies leave Coors Field feeling alot better about themselves then they did just a few days ago. With the Rockies offense over the last three games resembling the powerhouse that lit up scoreboards earlier in the season and the excellent performances from Tyler Matzek and Chacin, the Rockies have a better outlook on their season as they begin a road trip that takes them to AT&T Park, home of the San Francisco Giants and baseball's best record.

Post Game Brief:

The Braves went 3-4 on their just completed seven game road trip.

Chacin recorded his 500th strikeout of his career in the fourth inning of Thursday's game.

Troy Tulowitzki was given the day off on Thursday and is expected to be back in the lineup on Friday.

Coming Up:

The Braves head home to begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at 7:35 EDT. Pitching matchup is LHP C.J. Wilson (7-5, 3.32) - RHP Aaron Harang (4-5, 3.33).

The Rockies head to San Francisco to begin a three-game series against the Giants on Friday at 7:15 PDT. Pitching matchup is LHP Jorge De La Rosa (6-5, 4.04) - RHP Tim Lincecum (5-4, 4.97).