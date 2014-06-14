Despite Injuries, Rockies Manage Ninth Inning Rally To Down Giants 7-4

In the face of mounting injuries while playing in a stadium where everything that can go wrong does go wrong, the Colorado Rockies (32-35) pulled off one of the most improbable comeback wins of the season on Friday night as they defeated the San Francisco Giants (43-25) 7-4 at AT&T Park.

As the ninth inning began the Rockies were down 4-2 and without starter Jorge De La Rosa who left the game after the third inning with back tightness. Troy Tulowitzki led off the inning against Giants closer Sergio Romo (3-2, 4.61) with a single to center that resulted in a sprained toe in his right foot. Tulowitzki was removed from the game and replaced by Charlie Culberson.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Rockies 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 5 7 8 2 Giants 0 0 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 4 9 0

Justin Morneau followed with a single and Corey Dickerson was intentionally walked to load the bases with one out. Ryan Wheeler, pinch-hitting for Justin Rutledge, tied the game with a two-run single to center. DJ LeMahieu and Michael McKenry both had RBI singles to push the Rockies ahead 6-4. The Rockies capped their ninth inning comeback with a run after McKenry was caught in a rundown between first and second on an attempted steal, allowing LeMahieu to score from third.

"Just kept competing, that's really all it was," Rockies Manager Walt Weiss said about the comeback win. "We put together some really good at-bats against a very good closer. And found a way to win a game. That's what it came down to."

Rockies closer LaTroy Hawkins sat the Giants down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth to earn his 12th save and preserve the Rockies comeback victory. The Rockies have now won three in a row and begin their pivotal six-game road trip against the two teams ahead of them in the standings, Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers, on an emotional high.

"It's a tough place to play. Not only for us, but everybody. The Giants are always tough at home," Weiss said. "To win a game like that, not only winning the first game of the series, but how we won it, it's big for our club."

The Rockies took the early lead against Giants starter Tim Lincecum in the third inning on a two-run single from Morneau. That was all the Rockies would muster against the Giants until their ninth inning rally.

De La Rosa, who came into the game with a 9-5 record against the Giants, pitched well the first two innings. He set the Giants down in order in the first and then was able to get out of a base loaded situation in the second with a strikeout of Lincecum. The back problems that De La Rosa has battled all season flared up in the third, causing visible pain, and resulting in the Giants being able to capitalize with RBI singles from Hunter Pence and Michael Morse. De La Rosa was listed as day-to-day with a strained back.

Rockies reliever Tommy Kahnle entered the game in place of De La Rosa in the fourth and pitched three innings with five strikeouts, all career-highs. The Giants were able to take the lead against Kahnle in the fifth inning when Morse doubled home Buster Posey.

"Seeing him [De La Rosa] go out was really a big blow for us, but it was really nice to go in there and keep us in the game," Kahnle said. "Really I just needed to give my team some innings and just stay out there as long as I could, help out, give the bullpen a little rest," Kahnle said.

Chris Martin, in relief of Kahnle in the seventh inning, gave up a double to Pence and then allowed him to score following a wild pitch to Pablo Sandoval.

Lincecum pitched six innings, giving up two runs on three hits, striking out six and walking two.

Matt Belisle (1-2, 5.00) pitched a perfect bottom of the eighth with two strikeouts to earn the win.

"This team knows what to do and we continue to hold each other accountable, but you still have to get it done," Belisle said. "Tonight, that's what happened."

Friday night's victory comes on the heels of the Rockies fiery 10-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday afternoon at Coors Field in which Weiss displayed bat splitting emotion that had never been seen before.

Tulowitzki was diagnosed with an injury to the third metatarsal in the right foot. He received x-rays which were negative and is listed as day-to-day.

Coming into Friday night the Giants were 35-0 in games where they led after eight innings.

Wilin Rosario was struck in the face by his own foul ball in the second inning. After being examined, Rosario stayed in the game.

The Rockies go for a rare series win at AT&T Park on Saturday at 1:05 PM PDT. Pitching matchup is scheduled to be RHP Christian Bergman (0-1, 3.00) - RHP Ryan Vogelsong (4-3, 3.84),