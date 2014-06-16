Colorado Rockies Rally Once Again To Beat San Francisco Giants 8-7

The Colorado Rockies (34-35) pulled another come-from-behind win out of their rally caps on Sunday afternoon as they downed the San Francisco Giants (43-27) 8-7 in front of 41,824 stunned Giants fans at AT&T Park. The victory gave the Rockies their first road sweep of their National League West rival since 2008 and fifth straight win.

Recap: COL 8, SF 7

"I'm surprised it's not longer than that, to be honest," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "It's a tough place to play. I'm sure the Giants don't get swept here much, period."

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Rockies 0 0 2 0 1 0 1 4 0 8 10 2 Giants 0 3 0 2 1 1 0 0 0 7 11 0

W: Belisle (2-2) L: Gutierrez (1-2) S: Hawkins (14)

The Rockies didn't wait for ninth inning heroics this time. Entering the eighth inning down 7-4, the Rockies offense came alive to the tune of four runs. The Giants replaced starter Madison Bumgarner after seven innings with reliever Juan Gutierrez. Troy Tulowitzki, back in the lineup after missing a game due to a sprained toe he suffered after running to first following a lead-off single during Friday night's ninth inning rally, led off the eighth with a single to center. Gutierrez managed to get Wilin Rosario to fly out to right before giving up a RBI triple to Drew Stubbs. Michael McKenry singled a ball to short, allowing Stubbs to score to pull the Rockies to within a run at 7-6. Charlie Culberson followed with a walk and then was forced out at second on a DJ LeMahieu ground ball to short.

The Giants brought in former Rockies left hander Javier Lopez to face lefty Justin Morneau with two outs and runners on the corners. Morneau lined Lopez's 80 mph slider to left field for a two-run double which gave the Rockies an 8-7 lead.

"He throws from a tough angle and the hardest thing with him is picking up the ball," Morneau said. "Fortunately it was in a good spot and it was another good win for us."

Rockies relievers Nick Masset and Rex Brothers combined to shutout the Giants in the eighth inning and LaTroy Hawkins pitched the ninth to record his 14th save. Giants manager Bruce Bochy was ejected in the ninth inning after arguing a strikeout of Juan Perez.

"Hopefully we're turning the corner," Hawkins said. "It's amazing — last week at this time we were in the dumps. And now we're on a high. That's baseball for you."

Sunday's rally came despite back-to-back poor performances by starter Juan Nicasio and reliever Franklin Morales. Nicasio continues to be beset with control issues that are resulting in too many walks and pitch counts that are soaring to near 100 before the fifth inning. On Sunday it was the same story as Nicasio threw 66 pitches in just two innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits, striking out two with four walks.

"He's struggling to command it, but we'll try to get him right," Weiss said.

The Giants broke through against Nicasio in the second inning. Nicasio issued back-to-back walks to Tyler Colvin and Brandon Crawford to begin the second inning. Ehire Adrianza followed with a RBI single to right that scored Colvin. Bumgarner came to the plate and bunted the ball back to Nicasio who threw wide of first for an error that resulted in Crawford scoring the second Giants run. Hunter Pence lined a RBI single to left field that scored Adrianza to give the Giants a 3-0 lead.

Tulowitzki hit a two-run homer off of Bumgarner in the third for his 18th of the year to pull the Rockies to within a run, 3-2.

"Every time I go up to the plate, I'm trying to give us some momentum, so it wasn't like it was a special situation or anything," Tulowitzki said.

Nicasio was relived by Morales two batters into the third inning. With runners on first and second, Morales walked Adrianza to load the bases with nobody out. Morales was able to strike out Bumgarner and induce a double play off the bat of Blanco to get out of the inning. The Giants went 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position, stranding 12 on base.

Hector Sanchez and Pablo Sandoval hit back-to-back homers off of Morales in the fourth inning to give the Giants a 5-2 lead. Sanchez was batting for Buster Posey who left the game in the Rockies half of the inning after taking a foul ball off his catcher's mask.

The Rockies were able to get a run back in the fifth inning after LeMahieu scored on a groundball to short off the bat of Brandon Barnes.

Bumgarner helped himself in the bottom of the fifth when he hit his second home run of the year and increased the Giants lead to 6-3.

The Giants added one more run in the sixth on a RBI single from Colvin that scored Sandoval to give the Giants a 7-3 lead. Morales was replaced by Chris Martin following the Colvin single. Morales lasted three innings, giving up four runs on six hits, striking out two and walking two. He gave up three Giants home runs which gave him 16 for the season, the second most in the majors this season.

Josh Rutledge pinched-hit for Martin in the seventh and doubled home LeMahieu to cut the Giants lead down to 7-4.

Bumgarner pitched seven innings, giving up four runs on six hits, striking out nine and walking four.

"We should have won some of the games we lost on this homestand but you're going to have some adversity," Bumgarner said. "The Rockies have one of the best offenses in the league and we weren't playing that badly. We just found ourselves on the losing side."

Matt Belisle (2-2, 4.82) pitched a perfect seventh inning to qualify for the win. Gutierrez (1-2, 3.69) received the loss after pitching 2/3 of an inning, giving up four runs on three hits and walking one batter.

The Rockies current winning streak has come with Carlos Gonzalez, Michael Cuddyer, and Nolan Arenado on the disabled list and three-fifths of the pitching rotation injured as well.

"Since the spring, this team is different," Weiss said. "We've been tested a lot early on with injuries. We have three all-star type players out and three-fifths of our rotation gone. But these guys don't care. They just show up and compete."

The Giants are facing their first bout of adversity this season. They have now lost six of seven and the Rockies are the first team to sweep them at home this season.

"I'm not concerned. You're going to have these tough times during the season," Bochy said. "What's important is how we deal with it and I was proud of how the guys came out and played.

"It just got away from us late in the game, and that was the case in all three games. This is why it's probably tough to take this series -- we're a few outs away from a sweep, and instead we get swept. That's never easy, but you got to put it behind you and push forward here."

Post Game Brief:

In Nicasio's last four starts he has produced an ERA of 14.36. Injuries to the Rockies rotation have kept Nicasio as a starter.

Bumgarner's two home runs this season have both come against the Rockies.

Rosario, the Rockies usual starting catcher, made his first start of the year at first base.

The Giants are expecting to activate RHP Santiago Casilla by the start of their series against the White Sox on Tuesday.

Coming Up:

The Rockies travel to Dodgers Stadium to begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, June 16 at 7:10 PM PDT. Probable starters are LHP Tyler Matzek (1-0, 2.57) - LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (7-3, 3.33).

The Giants have an off-day on Monday before beginning a two game series in Chicago against the White Sox on Tuesday, June 17.