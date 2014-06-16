MLB Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn Passes Away At 54

The San Diego Padres, MLB, the city of San Diego, and all the Friar's Faithful have lost a true class act. Tony Gwynn, the best hitter ever for the Padres' organization, has passed away far too early at 54.

Gwynn posted up monstrous numbers in his illustrious2001. He tallied up many accolades:

15× All-Star (1984–1987, 1989–1999)

5× Gold Glove Award (1986, 1987, 1989–1991)

7× Silver Slugger Award (1984, 1986, 1987, 1989, 1994, 1995, 1997)

8× NL batting champion (1984, 1987–1989, 1994–1997)

However, what may be his greatest achievement was his winning of the Roberto Clemente Award in 1999, which is given to the player that "best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual's contribution to his team." That would truly describe Tony Gwynn.

Gwynn was a caring, loving person. He was a terrific teammate, and a father. Gwynn had three surgeries to remove noncancerous growths from his parotid gland since 1997, and In 2010, Gwynn was diagnosed with cancer of a salivary gland and had both lymph nodes removed. Gwynn admitted that he thought his cancer came about from a dipping tobacco habit that had stuck with him from the early '80s.

The legend had went through a horrible battle with his weight after his playing career ended, and attempted surgeries and many diet plans to keep it under control. His weight was around 330 lbs at one point, and is caused numerous spinal injuries. However, through his cancer treatments, his battle with his weight became even harder. He lost his taste for food during radiation therapy for his cancer, and he lost 80 pounds while being forced to a liquid diet. After a valiant fight, Mr. Gwynn passed away today.

Throughout his battles for his health, Gwynn was the head baseball coach for the San Diego State Aztecs, and had once took them to the NCAA Baseball Regionals.

Tony Gwynn was truly one of the best characters in MLB history. He will be missed by all of his friends and family, and all of San Diego, California.

Here are some highlights from his amazing career-

Gwinn's 1000th Hit:

Gwynn's 2000th Hit:

Gwynn's 3000th Hit:

Example Of Gwynn's Fantastic Defense:

Gwynn's First Postseason Home Run:

Gwynn's Hall Of Fame Acceptance Speech:

R.I.P. Mr. Padre.