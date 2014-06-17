D-backs' Bullpen Surrenders Six Runs, Drop Series Opener To Brewers

W: Wily Peralta (7-5) L: Will Harris (0-2)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Brewers 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 3 9 12 0 D-backs 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 11 0

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks played a solid game throughout the first seven innings of what was a tie ballgame, but Will Harris and J.J. Putz both allowed three runs in the eighth and ninth inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers the series opener 9-3.

Brandon McCarthy provided the D-backs with a quality start, despite his struggles this season. McCarthy threw seven solid innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and a walk. McCarthy did a great job avoiding the big inning, a issue that has hindered his season thus far. The Brewers scored two runs in the second on a Khris Davis RBI triple and a double play off the bat of Jean Segura that scored Davis. Scooter Gennett hit a solo home run to deep right center field in the third inning.

Wily Peralta matched McCarthy, as he too allowed three runs over seven innings of work. Roger Kieschnick, who was just recalled from Triple-A Reno earlier Monday, hit a RBI single to put the D-backs on the board. Brandon McCarthy helped himself out by hitting a two run single.

The eighth inning is where things got ugly for Arizona. Joe Thatcher did his part, recording the first two outs of the inning. Will Harris came into the game and couldn't find the strike zone, walking the first two batters he faced. Harris nearly escaped danger by nearly getting Aramis Ramirez to offer on a big looping curveball in the dirt, but first base umpire Ted Barrett said he didn't go around. Harris tried to double up on the curveball but hung it, resulting in a Ramirez two run double down the left field line. Khris Davis followed with a RBI single to put Milwaukee up 6-3.

The ninth inning was much of the same. Elian Herrera doubled off J.J. Putz with two outs in the inning. Herrera attempted to steal third and was called safe, but Kirk Gibson convined third base umpire Will Little to review the play. Replay clearly showed that Herrera's right foot came off the bag at which Martin Prado applied the tag to his helmet. After a long look at the play Herrera was still called safe, resulting in Gibson sprinting out of the dugout to argue the play and getting ejected. On the next pitch, Gennett hit a RBI single that was followed with a two run double off the bat of Ryan Braun.

Game two of the series is Tuesday night back at Chase Field, with a pitching matchup of Wade Miley versus Kyle Lohse.