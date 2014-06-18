Latest MLB All-Star Fan Vote Results Reveal Close Races

The latest round of voting for Major League Baseball’s 85th All-Star game on July 15 in Minneapolis has been released and several position races in both leagues are close.

The tightest race is in the National League at third base between David Wright (1,051,640) of the New York Mets and Pablo Sandoval (1,051,640) of the San Francisco Giants. A mere 78,419 votes separates the two. Wright is seeking his eighth All-Star appearance while Sandoval is looking for his third All-Star appearance.

David Wright of the New York Mets leads NL third baseman in All-Star Voting. Getty Images North America.

The closest race in the American League is at shortstop between 13 time All-Star Derek Jeter (1,810,451)of the New York Yankees and Alexei Ramirez (1,568,620) of the Chicago White Sox who is seeking his first Midsummer Classic appearance. Jeter is hoping to appear in the All-Star game one last time before retirement at the end of the season.

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista is the leading vote getter in the majors with 2,906,878 votes. The National League’s leading vote getter continues to be Colorado Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki with 2,593,387.

Troy Tulowitzki of the Colorado Rockies leads NL shortstops in All-Star Voting. Getty Images North America.

Joining the two million vote club along with Bautista and Tulowitzki are Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (2,544,658), Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (2,030,773), and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (2,003,557).

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels broke the two million vote mark with 2,544,658 votes. Getty Images North America,

The largest vote spread is at shortstop in the National League where three-time All-Star Tulowitzki has a 1,693,746 lead over Brandon Crawford (899,641) of the San Francisco Giants who is seeking his first All-Star appearance. Tulowitzki has led Crawford since the first vote totals were released. The Rockies shortstop is currently leading the majors in batting at .355, is second in the National League in home runs at 18, and third in the league in RBI’s with 45.

Oakland A’s third baseman Josh Donaldson (1,953,423) appears headed to his first All-Star game as he leads three-time All-Star Adrian Beltre (953,318) of the Texas Rangers by 1,000,105 votes. Donaldson is currently batting .249 with 17 homers and 51 RBI’s.

Josh Donaldson of the Oakland Athletics leads AL third baseman in latest released All-Star voting. Getty Images North America.

The San Francisco Giants, who have the best record in baseball, don't have a single player leading in the vote totals at their position. They have three players coming in second at their position; Buster Posey at catcher, Sandoval at third base, and Crawford at shortstop.

Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants is second in All-Star voting behind Yadier Molina of the St. Louis Cardinals. Getty Images North America.

Other interesting races are Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano (1,513,052) leading Ian Kinsler (1,117,345) of the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (1,291,052) battling Adrian Gonzalez (1,049,222) of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The American League’s top vote-getter at catcher is Matt Wieters (1,488,884) of the Baltimore Orioles who currently leads Brian McCann (1,075,210) of the Yankees. Just one problem, Wieters hasn’t played a game since May 10 and is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery. The A’s Derek Norris sits in third place and trails McCann by 2,383 votes.

Matt Wieters of the Baltimore Orioles is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery but still leads AL catchers in All-Star voting. Getty Images North America,

Pitchers and reserve players will be selected by American League manager John Farrell of the Boston Red Sox and National League Manager Mike Matheny of the St. Louis Cardinals following the conclusion of the voting for starters.

Fan voting is currently underway at all 30 Major League ballparks and at mlb.com. Fan voting ends on July 3 and final results will be announced the weekend of July 5-6. The game is set for July 15, 2014 at 8 PM EDT in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game will be played at Target Field, the home of the Minnesota Twins.

Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins, will host the 85th All-Star game on July 15.
American League All-Star Starters (as of 06/17/14)
Name Pos. Team
Matt Wieters C Baltimore Orioles
Miguel Cabrera 1B Detroit Tigers
Robinson Cano 2B Seattle Mariners
Josh Donaldson 3B Oakland Athletics
Derek Jeter SS New York Yankees
Jose Bautista OF Toronto Blue Jays
Mike Trout OF Los Angeles Angels
Melky Cabrera OF Toronto Blue Jays
Nelson Cruz DH Baltimore Orioles
National League All-Star Starters (as of 06/17/14)
Name Pos. Team
Yadier Molina C St Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt 1B Arizona Diamondbacks
Chase Utley 2B Philadelphia Phillies
David Wright 3B New York Mets
Troy Tulowitzki SS Colorado Rockies
Yasiel Puig OF Los Angeles Dodgers
Andrew McCutchen OF Pittsburgh Pirates
Giancarlo Stanton OF Miami Marlins
American League All-Star Vote Totals (as of 06/17/14)
Catcher Team Vote Total
Matt Wieters* Baltimore Orioles 1,488,884
Brian McCann New York Yankees 1,075,210
Derek Norris Oakland Athletics 1,072,827
First Base
Miguel Cabrera Detroit Tigers 2,030,773
Jose Abreu Chicago White Sox 1,117,743
Albert Pujols Los Angeles Angels 869,164
Second Base
Robinson Cano Seattle Mariners 1,513,052
Ian Kinsler Detroit Tigers 1,117,345
Dustin Pedroia Boston Red Sox 1,008,809
Third Base
Josh Donaldson Oakland Athletics 1,953,423
Adrian Beltre Texas Rangers 953,318
Evan Longoria Tampa Bay Rays 904,638
Shortstop
Derek Jeter New York Yankees 1,810,451
Alexei Ramirez Chicago White Sox 1,568,620
J.J. Hardy Baltimore Orioles 912,006
Outfield
Jose Bautista Toronto Blue Jays 2,906,878
Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angeles 2,544,658
Melky Cabrera Toronto Blue Jays 1,454,528
Yoenis Cespedes Oakland Athletics 1,111,613
Designated Hitter
Nelson Cruz Baltimore Orioles 1,792,432
David Ortiz Boston Red Sox 1,316,921
Victor Martinez Detroit Tigers 1,101,028

*Out For Season

National League All-Star Vote Totals (as of 06/17/14)
Catcher Team
Yadier Molina St. Louis Cardinals 2,003,557
Buster Posey San Francisco Giants 1,414,363
Jonathan Lucroy Milwaukee Brewers 1,138,212
First Base
Paul Goldschmidt Arizona Diamondbacks 1,291,052
Adrian Gonzalez Los Angeles Dodgers 1,049,222
Freddie Freeman Atlanta Braves 920,361
Second Base
Chase Utley Philadelphia Phillies 1,678,843
Neil Walker Pittsburgh Pirates 997,347
Dee Gordon Los Angeles Dodgers 898,226
Third Base
David Wright New York Mets 1,051,640
Pablo Sandoval San Francisco Giants 973,221
Nolan Arenado Colorado Rockies 895,905
Shortstop
Troy Tulowitzki Colorado Rockies 2,593,387
Brandon Crawford San Francisco Giants 899,641
Jean Segura Milwaukee Brewers 786,529
Outfield
Yasiel Puig Los Angeles Dodgers 1,942,701
Andrew McCutchen Pittsburgh Pirates 1,727,534
Giancarlo Stanton Miami Marlins 1,659,430
Carlos Gomez Milwaukee Brewers 1,628,401
