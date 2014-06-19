Clayton Kershaw No-Hits Rockies As Dodgers Sweep Series: Special Coverage

In a 107 pitch masterpiece, Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw threw his first career no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night and swept their National League West rival out of Dodgers Stadium 8-0 on Wednesday night.

"This is pretty special," Kershaw said. "I will remember this forever. And to do it at home is great."

In front of 46,069 fans, Kershaw dominated the Rockies hitters with a potent mixture of fastballs, curves, and sliders, that left them looking confused and impotent at the plate.

What began as a promising west coast trip for the Rockies with a three game sweep of division leading San Francisco Giants ended with a three game sweep at the hands of Kershaw that came within a seventh inning Hanley Ramirez error of a perfect game.'

"His breaking stuff was pretty much unhittable tonight," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "When his fastball is hitting 95 mph, his breaking stuff is hard to deal with."

Kershaw was dominating from the first pitch he threw to the last. He struck out Corey Dickerson looking on a wicked 85 mph slider that left him frozen at the plate to begin the game and finished the no-hitter by striking him out swinging on a 87 mph slider. Kershaw struck out a career best 15 batters on the night. 79 of the two-time Cy Young winner's 107 pitches went for strikes. Wilin Rosario was fanned three times while Dickerson, Brandon Barnes, Drew Stubbs, DJ LeMahieu, and Kyle Parker, in his Major League debut, were struck out twice each.

"He's always been a stand-up guy and a class act," Dickerson said. "His stuff was phenomenal tonight. I think all of the guys felt that. So we tip our cap to him."

"His fastball had a little cut to it and he was painting the corners. Then he got ahead and was able to use his curveball. His velo (velocity) was up and he still had movement."

Kershaw lost the perfect game with Ramirez's error in the seventh and two-batters later he came within a hair of losing the no-hitter all together. Troy Tulowitzki sent a line drive down the third base line that rookie third baseman Miguel Rojas backhanded behind the bag and was able to fire to first base, catching Tulowitzki by a step after first baseman Adrian Gonzalez dug the throw out of the dirt.

"A great play by Miggy," said Kershaw. "I thought it was foul. It was definitely huge for me."

Kershaw is the second Dodger to throw a no-hitter this season. Josh Beckett threw a no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 25. This is the first time that two Dodgers have thrown no-hitters since Carl Erskine and Sal Maglie of the Brooklyn Dodgers did it in 1956.

"I guess I haven't really thought of the ramifications of throwing one of these things, but it's definitely special company," Kershaw said. "I don't take for granted the history of this or what it means. I definitely understand all that. But as far as individually, it's right up there with winning playoff games and all that stuff. It's pretty cool."

Any hope that the Rockies had of being able to compete with Kershaw and the Dodgers vanished with the continuing difficulties of starter Jorge De La Rosa. After a difficult beginning to the season De La Rosa seemingly had turned his season around, going 6-0 with a 1.80 ERA during a seven game stretch. In his last four starts he is 0-3 with a 8.19 ERA.

De La Rosa left his last start after three innings with back stiffness. With his back problems supposedly better he started Wednesday night and command issues continued to plague him throughout his 3 1/3 innings as he gave up eight runs on six hits and walked five batters.

"It had nothing to do with my back," De La Rosa said. "I walked five guys."

The Dodgers put together a five run third inning that chased De La Rosa from the game. Entering the inning the Dodgers clung to a 2-0 lead. Gonzalez and Matt Kemp had back-to-back RBI doubles off of De La Rosa which was followed three batters later by Rojas' three-run double that gave Kershaw a seven run cushion. It was more than he would need.

"We just started scoring so many runs," Kershaw said. "I just didn't want to mess that up. I just kept trying to throw strikes. It was just so much fun, I can't explain it.

While the Dodgers have won eight of their last 11 to close to within four games of the Giants, the Rockies have suffered through crippling injuries to their pitching staff and offensive firepower as they cling to hopes of staying close to .500 long enough for players to start returning from the disabled list following the All-Star break.

Kershaw's No-Hitter By The Numbers:

First pitcher to throw a no-hitter while striking out 15 batters without a walk.

Kershaw's no-hitter is the 22nd in Dodgers history and the first to take place at Dodgers Stadium since Pedro Martinez accomplished it over the then Florida Marlins on July 14, 1995.

Kershaw is the second Dodgers pitcher to no-hit the Rockies. Hideo Nomo threw a no-hitter against the Rockies at Coors Field on September 17, 1996.

Kershaw becomes the third reigning Cy Young winner to throw a no-hitter. Kershaw joins Hall of Famers Sandy Koufax of the Dodgers in 1964 and Bob Gibson of the St. Louis Cardinals in 1971.

Kershaw becomes the third pitcher to throw a no-hitter against the team with the majors' best batting average (Nolan Ryan - Toronto Blue Jays on 05/11/91 and Henderson Alvarez vs Detroit Tigers on 09/23/13).

Coming Up:

The Dodgers have an off day on Thursday before beginning a three game series against the San Diego Padres on Friday at Petco Park.

The Rockies have an off day on Thursday before beginning a three game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at Coors Field.