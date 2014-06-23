As All-Star Voting Winds Down, American League Races Heat Up

Major League Baseball released the latest vote tally for the 85th All-Star game on Sunday night and with 10 days remaining until the last vote can be cast most position races are still up for grabs.

MLB Tonight: All-Star matchups

Matt Vasgersian, Dan Plesac and Mark DeRosa discuss which matchups they would love to see in this year's All-Star Game

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista still leads the American League in total votes with 3,665,208. Los Angeles outfielder Mike Trout has also joined the three million votes club with 3,286,111. Both Bautista and Trout appear to have two of the three outfield spots on the American League roster tied up. The race for the third outfield position is close with Melky Cabrera of the Toronto Blue Jays currently leading Yoenis Cespedes of the Oakland Athletics by 162, 394 votes.

Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees (2,353,336) continues to lead at shortstop over Alexei Ramirez (1,933,117) of the Chicago White Sox. Jeter, who is retiring at the end of the season, is the sentimental favorite to start at shortstop for the AL in what would be his 14th midsummer classic appearance.

Despite being out for the rest of the 2014 season following Tommy John Surgery, Baltimore Orioles catcher Matt Wieters continues to lead with 1,852,770 votes. His lead has shrunk over the last week and now leads Derek Norris of the Oakland Athletics by 365,920, a loss of 47,754 votes. Norris passed Brian McCann of the Yankees to take second place this week by 142,774 vote margin.

Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers and Josh Donaldson of the Athletics just about have a lock on their positions as they lead by more than a million votes. Cabrera (2,645,000) leads Jose Abreu (1,420,294) of the Chicago White Sox at first base while Donaldson (2,436,771) leads Adrian Beltre (1,346,957) of the Texas Rangers at third base.

Robinson Cano of the Seattle Mariners increased his lead at second base this week by 618,783 votes over Ian Kinsler of the Tigers.

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz of the Orioles nearly doubled his lead this week over David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox. Cruz currently has a 804,879 vote lead as the voting winds down.

At first base Chris Davis of the Orioles passed Albert Pujols of the Angels into third place while Orioles third baseman Manny Machado passed Evan Longoria of the Tampa Bay Rays into third place.

The 85th All-Star game will be held on Tuesday, July 15, 2014 at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins, at 6:30 PM CDT.

All-Star voting continues at mlb.com and at all 30 MLB ballparks. Fan voting ends at 11:59 PM EDT on July 3.

American League All-Star Vote Totals (as of 06/23/14) Catcher Team Vote Total Matt Wieters* Baltimore Orioles 1,852,770 Derek Norris Oakland Athletics 1,486,850 Brian McCann New York Yankees 1,344,076 First Base Miguel Cabrera Detroit Tigers 2,645,000 Jose Abreu Chicago White Sox 1,420,294 Chris Davis Baltimore Orioles 1,087,112 Second Base Robinson Cano Seattle Mariners 2,007,055 Ian Kinsler Detroit Tigers 1,388,272 Dustin Pedroia Boston Red Sox 1,264,329 Third Base Josh Donaldson Oakland Athletics 2,436,771 Adrian Beltre Texas Rangers 1,346,957 Manny Machado Baltimore Orioles 1,182,098 Shortstop Derek Jeter New York Yankees 2,353,336 Alexei Ramirez Chicago White Sox 1,933,117 J.J. Hardy Baltimore Orioles 1,259,268 Outfield Jose Bautista Toronto Blue Jays 3,665,208 Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels 3,286,511 Melky Cabrera Toronto Blue Jays 1,674,232 Yoenis Cespedes Oakland Athletics 1,511,838 Designated Hitter Nelson Cruz Baltimore Orioles 2,457,349 David Ortiz Boston Red Sox 1,652,470 Victor Martinez Detroit Tigers 1,418,509

*-Out for the season.