As All-Star Voting Winds Down, American League Races Heat Up

Major League Baseball released the latest vote tally for the 85th All-Star game on Sunday night and with 10 days remaining until the last vote can be cast most position races are still up for grabs.

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista still leads the American League in total votes with 3,665,208. Los Angeles outfielder Mike Trout has also joined the three million votes club with 3,286,111. Both Bautista and Trout appear to have two of the three outfield spots on the American League roster tied up. The race for the third outfield position is close with Melky Cabrera of the Toronto Blue Jays currently leading Yoenis Cespedes of the Oakland Athletics by 162, 394 votes.

Outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angeles

Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees (2,353,336) continues to lead at shortstop over Alexei Ramirez (1,933,117) of the Chicago White Sox. Jeter, who is retiring at the end of the season, is the sentimental favorite to start at shortstop for the AL in what would be his 14th midsummer classic appearance.

Shortstop Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees

Despite being out for the rest of the 2014 season following Tommy John Surgery, Baltimore Orioles catcher Matt Wieters continues to lead with 1,852,770 votes. His lead has shrunk over the last week and now leads Derek Norris of the Oakland Athletics by 365,920, a loss of 47,754 votes. Norris passed Brian McCann of the Yankees to take second place this week by 142,774 vote margin.

Matt Wieters of the Baltimore Orioles

Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers and Josh Donaldson of the Athletics just about have a lock on their positions as they lead by more than a million votes. Cabrera (2,645,000) leads Jose Abreu (1,420,294) of the Chicago White Sox at first base while Donaldson (2,436,771) leads Adrian Beltre (1,346,957) of the Texas Rangers at third base.

First baseman Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers

Robinson Cano of the Seattle Mariners increased his lead at second base this week by 618,783 votes over Ian Kinsler of the Tigers.

Second Baseman Robinson Cano of the Seattle Mariners

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz of the Orioles nearly doubled his lead this week over David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox. Cruz currently has a 804,879 vote lead as the voting winds down.

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz of the Baltimore Orioles. Getty Images.

At first base Chris Davis of the Orioles passed Albert Pujols of the Angels into third place while Orioles third baseman Manny Machado passed Evan Longoria of the Tampa Bay Rays into third place.

First baseman Manny Machado of the Baltimore Orioles. Getty Images.

The 85th All-Star game will be held on Tuesday, July 15, 2014 at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins, at 6:30 PM CDT.

All-Star voting continues at mlb.com and at all 30 MLB ballparks. Fan voting ends at 11:59 PM EDT on July 3.

American League All-Star Vote Totals (as of 06/23/14)
Catcher Team Vote Total
Matt Wieters* Baltimore Orioles 1,852,770
Derek Norris Oakland Athletics 1,486,850
Brian McCann New York Yankees 1,344,076
First Base
Miguel Cabrera Detroit Tigers 2,645,000
Jose Abreu Chicago White Sox 1,420,294
Chris Davis Baltimore Orioles 1,087,112
Second Base
Robinson Cano Seattle Mariners 2,007,055
Ian Kinsler Detroit Tigers 1,388,272
Dustin Pedroia Boston Red Sox 1,264,329
Third Base
Josh Donaldson Oakland Athletics 2,436,771
Adrian Beltre Texas Rangers 1,346,957
Manny Machado Baltimore Orioles 1,182,098
Shortstop
Derek Jeter New York Yankees 2,353,336
Alexei Ramirez Chicago White Sox 1,933,117
J.J. Hardy Baltimore Orioles 1,259,268
Outfield
Jose Bautista Toronto Blue Jays 3,665,208
Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels 3,286,511
Melky Cabrera Toronto Blue Jays 1,674,232
Yoenis Cespedes Oakland Athletics 1,511,838
Designated Hitter
Nelson Cruz Baltimore Orioles 2,457,349
David Ortiz Boston Red Sox 1,652,470
Victor Martinez Detroit Tigers 1,418,509

*-Out for the season.

