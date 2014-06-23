Home Run Derby Begins Bracketed Play With Jose Bautista And Troy Tulowitzki As Captains

Major League Baseball announced on Monday that the All-Star Game's Home Run Derby will undergo a facelift for this year's competition.

The derby, to be held as part of All-Star week on July 14, 2014 at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins, will feature 10 players representing the American and National Leagues with bracket play beginning after the first round.

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista of the American League and Colorado Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki of the National League were named derby captains and will select four other players to participate from their league.

Bautista and Tulowitzki are the leading All-Star vote-getters in their respective leagues. Bautista is currently batting .305 with 15 home runs and 49 RBI's. Tulowitzki leads the majors in batting with a .360 average, is second in the National League in homers with 18, and has 45 RBI's.

The five players from each league will bat in the first round with each getting seven outs instead of the 10 outs that had been normally given. The AL and NL player who gets the most home runs in the first round will receive a second round bye. The players with the second and third most homers from each league will face each other in the second round.

The winners of the second round will face the top home run hitter from each league to see who will go on to the finals. Tthe finals will have the top hitter from each league squaring off for the Home Run Derby title. The reigning champion is Yoenis Cespedes of the Oakland A's.

If there is a tie in any round a swing off will occur with each player receiving three pitches. If there is still a tie then each player will receive one pitch until there is a winner.