Latest National League All-Star Voting Results As Deadline Approaches

The latest National League All-Star vote tally released by Major League Baseball shows a hair thin margin at third base and a four man race in the outfield.

Third base has seen the most activity this week with Aramis Ramirez (1,279,902) of the Pittsburgh Pirates jumping four spots to take over first place with the narrowest of leads over David Wright (1,260,895) of the New York Mets. Third base is so close that only 260,741 votes separate Ramirez from Nolan Arenado (1,019,162) of the Colorado Rockies in fifth place.

Aramis Ramirez of the Milwaukee Brewers. Getty Images.

In the outfield, Yasiel Puig (2,468,376) of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Andrew McCutchen (2,461,722) of the Pirates still remain in the top two spots. Carlos Gomez (2,409,860) of the Milwaukee Brewers passed Giancarlo Stanton (2,130,519) of the Miami Marlins into third place.

Andrew McCutchen of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Getty Images.

Troy Tulowitzki (3,287,460) of the Rockies continues to be the leading vote getter in the National League and is just behind Jose Bautista (3,665,208) of the Toronto Blue Jays for the most in baseball. Tulowitzki has the shortstop position all but locked up over Jean Segura (1,272,273) of the Milwaukee Brewers. Segura was able to pass Brandon Crawford (1,089,457) of the San Francisco Giants this week.

Paul Goldschmidt (1,962,386) of the Arizona Diamondbacks appears to have a lock at first base over Adrian Gonzalez (1,239,509) of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Chase Utley (2,090,110) of the Philadelphia Phillies also appears headed to the All-Star game at second base as he has a sizeable lead over Neil Walker (1,328,959) of the Pirates.

Paul Goldschmidt of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Getty Images.

Jonathan Lucroy (1,911,745) of the Brewers leaped into second place over Buster Posey (1,709,685) of the Giants this week but still trails Yadier Molina (2,600,853) of the St Louis Cardinals.

Jonathan Lucroy of the Milwaukee Brewers. Getty Images.

The Brewers have the best record in the National League and the most players in the lead with Ramirez at third and Gomez in the outfield. The Brew Crew also has Jonathan Lucroy in second place at catcher and Segura in second place at short.

Fan voting continues until 11:59 pm EDT on July 3 with the All-Star game being played on July 15, 2014 at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins.

National League All-Star Votes (as of 06/24/14)
Catcher Team Vote Total
Yadier Molina St. Louis Cardinals 2,600,853
Jonathan Lucroy Milwaukee Brewers 1,911,745
Buster Posey San Francisco Giants 1,709,685
First Base
Paul Goldschmidt Arizona Diamondbacks 1,962,386
Adrian Gonzalez Los Angeles Dodgers 1,239,509
Freddie Freeman Atlanta Braves 1,112,465
Second Base
Chase Utley Philadelphia Phillies 2,090,110
Neil Walker Pittsburgh Pirates 1,328,959
Dee Gordon Los Angeles Dodgers 1,129,759
Third Base
Aramis Ramirez Milwaukee Brewers 1,279,902
David Wright New York Mets 1,260,895
Pablo Sandoval San Francisco Giants 1,194,607
Shortstop
Troy Tulowitzki Colorado Rockies 3,287,460
Jean Segura Milwaukee Brewers 1,272,273
Brandon Crawford San Francisco Giants 1,089,457
Outfield
Yasiel Puig Los Angeles Dodgers 2,468,376
Andrew McCutchen Pittsburgh Pirates 2,461,722
Carlos Gomez Milwaukee Brewers 2,409,860
Giancarlo Stanton Miami Marlins 2,130,519
