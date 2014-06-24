Latest National League All-Star Voting Results As Deadline Approaches

The latest National League All-Star vote tally released by Major League Baseball shows a hair thin margin at third base and a four man race in the outfield.

Third base has seen the most activity this week with Aramis Ramirez (1,279,902) of the Pittsburgh Pirates jumping four spots to take over first place with the narrowest of leads over David Wright (1,260,895) of the New York Mets. Third base is so close that only 260,741 votes separate Ramirez from Nolan Arenado (1,019,162) of the Colorado Rockies in fifth place.

In the outfield, Yasiel Puig (2,468,376) of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Andrew McCutchen (2,461,722) of the Pirates still remain in the top two spots. Carlos Gomez (2,409,860) of the Milwaukee Brewers passed Giancarlo Stanton (2,130,519) of the Miami Marlins into third place.

Troy Tulowitzki (3,287,460) of the Rockies continues to be the leading vote getter in the National League and is just behind Jose Bautista (3,665,208) of the Toronto Blue Jays for the most in baseball. Tulowitzki has the shortstop position all but locked up over Jean Segura (1,272,273) of the Milwaukee Brewers. Segura was able to pass Brandon Crawford (1,089,457) of the San Francisco Giants this week.

Paul Goldschmidt (1,962,386) of the Arizona Diamondbacks appears to have a lock at first base over Adrian Gonzalez (1,239,509) of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Chase Utley (2,090,110) of the Philadelphia Phillies also appears headed to the All-Star game at second base as he has a sizeable lead over Neil Walker (1,328,959) of the Pirates.

Jonathan Lucroy (1,911,745) of the Brewers leaped into second place over Buster Posey (1,709,685) of the Giants this week but still trails Yadier Molina (2,600,853) of the St Louis Cardinals.

The Brewers have the best record in the National League and the most players in the lead with Ramirez at third and Gomez in the outfield. The Brew Crew also has Jonathan Lucroy in second place at catcher and Segura in second place at short.

Fan voting continues until 11:59 pm EDT on July 3 with the All-Star game being played on July 15, 2014 at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins.