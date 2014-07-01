Rangers Struggles Bring Up Trade Talks As Trade Deadline Approaches

Nobody will be happier to flip the calendar from June to July than the Texas Rangers as they suffered a 7-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles and their 10th loss in 12 games. The Rangers finished the month of June with a 9-17 record for and have now lost 6 straight games on the road for the first time since a 6 game skid in August 2010.

It seems more and more evident that this season will be one to forget for the Rangers as they have fallen 15 games behind the Oakland A’s and 7.5 games behind the Angels in the wild card. With the All-Star break right around the corner and the trade deadline less than a month away, the Rangers might become sellers for the first time years. After four consecutive 90+ win seasons and two trips to the World Series the Rangers, according to CBS Sports' Jon Heyman, are willing to listen to offers on everyone except third baseman Adrian Beltre and staff ace Yu Darvish, though it's fair to speculate that the right offer could change the team's thinking on Beltre.

Perhaps the most valuable is shortstop Elvis Andrus, a defensive whiz who has underwhelmed at the plate. While the 25-year-old is due nearly $120 million through the 2022 season, one rival general manager told Heyman that Andrus isn't as unmovable as some believe him to be, saying, “I think Andrus might make more sense than people realize (as a trade piece).”

Veteran outfielder Alex Rios, along with relievers Neal Cotts, Jason Frasor, and closer Joakim Soria, are all sure to generate interest as well.

With young infielders such as Rougned Odor and the recently demoted Luis Sardinas, it would make sense for the Rangers to look at moving Andrus before the trade deadline.

This season the Rangers have been hit with the injury bug to more key players, such as Prince Fielder and Martin Perez, than any other team in the MLB. Expect the Rangers to be in the middle of multiple trade rumors as the trade deadline approaches.