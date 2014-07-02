Who's The Best As MLB Season Hits Halfway Point?

Hard to believe that baseball has already passed the halfway point and the pennant races, just like the summer, are about to heat up.

The first half has seen surprise teams like the Milwaukee Brewers dominating the National League and the Toronto Blue Jays leading the American League East. It has also witnessed the demise of World Series Champion Boston Red Sox who at 38-46 sit in fourth place in the AL East.

The first half has produced new stars such as RHP Masahiro Tanaka of the New York Yankees and the re-emergence of RHP Josh Beckett of the Los Angeles Dodgers who threw a no-hitter after suffering a nerve disorder a year earlier that nearly ended his career.

As the All-Star Game approaches its a good time to take a look back at the players and the teams that have made a difference so far this year.

MVP

American League

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels. Trout's star continues to rise in the American League. At only 22, he has been playing at a level reminiscent of another young center fielder 60 years earlier, Mickey Mantle. In 2014 he has so far compiled a .313 batting average with 19 home runs and 62 RBI's. Trout ranks second in the league in on-base-percentage (.410) and slugging (.617) while leading the league in OPS with an incredible 1.027. Trout leads baseball in wins above replacement (WAR) with 5.3. He is also a perfect 10-for-10 in steals this year, using his speed strategically.

Trout is the engine room of the Angels as he leads the team in every major hitting category. With the Angels three games back of the AL West leading Oakland Athletics, Trout's importance to the team cannot be overstated as the second half of the season begins and the pennant races kick into high gear.

National League

Troy Tulowitzki, Colorado Rockies. The battle for NL MVP looks to go down to the final week of the season as several qualified candidates battle it out. But if you look at first half performances on both sides of the ball, the midseason MVP falls right into the lap of the Rockies star shortstop. Finally healthy after battling injuries the last couple of seasons, Tulowitzki is batting .353 with 18 homers and 47 RBI's while performing eye popping defensive plays in the field. He has resumed his position as the best shortstop in baseball and a yearly MVP candidate.

Tulowitzki leads baseball in hitting (.353), OBP (.445), OPS (1.064), and his WAR rating is second to Trout's at 5.1. His 18 homers are currently second in the NL. Like Trout with the Angels, Tulowitzki is the driving force on the Rockies offensively as he has had to shoulder the overwhelmingly load on a club that has experienced crippling injuries this season. He leads the club in average, homers, hits, and OBP.

Cy Young

American League

Masahiro Tanaka, New York Yankees. Tanaka has been dominating the AL in his first year in the big leagues after seven years in the Japanese league. At 11-3 with a 2.10 ERA, Tanaka has struck out 127 while holding opponents to a .217 batting average. Tanaka has utilized his mid-90's fastball, a wicked splitter, and a slider that right-handers have difficulty handling to lead baseball in wins (11) and WAR (4.4). He also ranks first in the AL in ERA (2.10) and second in WHIP (Walks and Hits Per Innings Pitched) at 0.95.

On a pitching staff that has suffered lengthy injuries to three of their five starters, Tanaka has been an invaluable asset to the Yankees and allowed them to stay in the division chase. Tanaka leads the staff in wins, ERA, and strikeouts and barring injury should continue to pitch at a high level.

National League

Johnny Cueto, Cincinnati Reds. Cueto has been putting on a pitching show this year in the NL. At the halfway point he is 8-6 with a 1.99 ERA. He has 130 strikeouts and just 39 walks. He has been a workhorse for the Reds as he has pitched seven innings or more in 14 of his 17 starts this season. Cueto leads the Reds in strikeouts and ERA. He should have at least 11 wins this season but a lack of offense and the bullpen blowing leads have cost him.

Cueto leads the majors in ERA (1.99), innings pitched (131.1), and WHIP (0.87). He is tied with Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals for the lead in the NL in WAR (3.6) and is one strikeout behind Stephen Strasburg of the Washington Nationals for the league lead in strikeouts (130).

Top Rookie

American League

Masahiro Tanaka, New York Yankees. His first year in the majors has been superb and as long as MLB considers star players from the Japanese League with seven years of pro experience to be rookies then Tanaka qualifies as a top rookie in the league.

National League

Billy Hamilton, Cincinnati Reds. Hamilton has been having an impact this year as a rookie. The Reds' speedy center fielder is batting .283 with 4 home runs and 28 RBI's. His 35 stolen bases ranks second in the NL behind Dee Gordon (40) of the Dodgers.

Top Manager

American League

John Gibbons, Toronto Blue Jays. Gibbons has managed the Blue Jays from the AL East cellar dwellers of 2013 to first place in the division with a record of 47-39. The Blue Jays have been in first since May 21. Gibbons has kept the Blue Jays in contention despite the fact that the Jays' pitching has ranked near the bottom of the AL in just about every category. In the end, it may be the pitching that keeps the Blue Jays from holding off the Baltimore Orioles or a late surge by the Yankees. But as of right now, Gibbons has done a terrific job.

National League

Ron Roenicke, Milwaukee Brewers. Roenicke has the surprise Brewers sitting in first place with a six game lead over the Cardinals in the NL Central with the league's best record of 51-35. The Brewers have been road warriors with a MLB best 27-17 record. Roenicke has kept the Brewers playing consistent baseball throughout the season. It was the San Francisco Giants who were getting the headlines earlier in the season in the NL with their hot start. But since June the Giants have fallen back to the pack but the Brewers have been continuing to do what they do bests, win ballgames.