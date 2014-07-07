National League Roster For 85th All-Star Game Announced

The National League All-Star starters and reserves for the 85th All-Star Game on July 15 was announced on Sunday night. The starting eight did not differ from the final update that Major League Baseball released a week ago.

NL All-Star Starters

Troy Tulowitzki and Yadier Molina highlight the National League All-Star Game starters for the 85th Midsummer Classic in Minnesota

The 85th Major League All-Star Game will be played at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN on July 15, 2014 at 8 PM EDT.

The Milwaukee Brewers, who have the best record in the NL at 52-37, led the NL in starters on the roster with two: third baseman Aramis Ramirez and outfielder Carlos Gomez. The Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals tie for the most on the roster with four players each.

"We've got some guys who have had great first halves so far, and that's what's nice to see," said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke. "It's great, because it's a team game, we play to win, but it's nice when an individual is recognized like they are for this game."

Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki led the NL in voting with 5.3 million votes and will be the team captain.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Chase Utley were elected to their sixth All-Star game, the most of any players on the roster, while outfielder Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers is in his first All-Star game.

Also starting for the NL is Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and the reigning MVP, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

The manager for the NL, Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, will be announcing the lineup and starting pitcher on July 14. Johnny Cueto of the Cincinnati Reds, Adam Wainwright of the Cardinals, and Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers are possible choices for Matheny.

Jeff Samardzija was selected for the NL pitching staff before he was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the Oakland Athletics on July 4. Julio Teheran of the Atlanta Braves was selected to fill his spot.

The final player for the NL roster will be selected by fan vote with a deadline of Thursday, July 10, at 4:00 PM EDT. Casey McGehee of the Miami Marlins, Justin Morneau of the Colorado Rockies, Anthony Renden of the Washington Nationals, Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs, and Justin Upton of the Atlanta Braves are the candidates.

National League All-Star Starters/Reserves Position Player Team # of All-Star App. C Yadier Molina St. Louis Cardinals 6 1B Paul Goldschmidt Arizona Diamondbacks 2 2B Chase Utley Philadelphia Phillies 6 3B Aramis Ramirez Milwaukee Brewers 3 SS Troy Tulowitzki Colorado Rockies 4 OF Andrew McCutchen Pittsburgh Pirates 4 OF Carlos Gomez Milwaukee Brewers 2 OF Yasiel Puig Los Angeles Dodgers 1 Pitchers LHP Madison Bumgarner San Francisco Giants 2 RHP Johnny Cueto Cincinnati Reds 1 LHP Aroldis Chapman Cincinnati Reds 3 RHP Zack Grienke Los Angeles Dodgers 2 LHP Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers 4 RHP Craig Kimbrel Atlanta Braves 4 RHP Pat Neshek St. Louis Cardinals 1 RHP Francisco Rodriguez Milwaukee Brewers 5 RHP Tyson Ross San Diego Padres 1 RHP *Jeff Samardzija Chicago Cubs 1 RHP **Julio Teheran Atlanta 1 RHP Adam Wainwright St. Louis Cardinals 3 LHP Tony Watson Pittsburgh Pirates 1 RHP Jordan Zimmerman Washington Nationals 2 Reserves Catchers Jonathan Lucroy Milwaukee Brewers 1 David Mesoraco Cincinnati Reds 1 Infielders 3B Matt Carpenter St. Louis Cardinals 2 SS Starlin Castro Chicago Cubs 3 3B Todd Frazier Cincinnati Reds 1 1B Freddie Freeman Atlanta Braves 2 2B Dee Gordon Los Angeles Dodgers 1 2B Daniel Murphy New York Mets 1 Outfielders Charlie Blackmon Colorado Rockies 1 Josh Harrison Pittsburgh Pirates 1 Hunter Pence San Francisco Giants 3 Giancarlo Stanton Miami Marlins 2 Manager Mike Matheny St. Louis Cardinals 1st as manager

*Jeff Samardzija selected while still a member of Chicago Cubs. Since traded to Oakland Athletics.

**Julio Teheran selected to replace Jeff Samardzija who is now in AL with Oakland Athletics.