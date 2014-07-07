National League Roster For 85th All-Star Game Announced
Troy Tulowitzki of the Colorado Rockies will captain the NL team in the 85th All-Star Game.

The National League All-Star starters and reserves for the 85th All-Star Game on July 15 was announced on Sunday night. The starting eight did not differ from the final update that Major League Baseball released a week ago.

NL All-Star Starters
Troy Tulowitzki and Yadier Molina highlight the National League All-Star Game starters for the 85th Midsummer Classic in Minnesota

The 85th Major League All-Star Game will be played at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN on July 15, 2014 at 8 PM EDT.

The Milwaukee Brewers, who have the best record in the NL at 52-37, led the NL in starters on the roster with two: third baseman Aramis Ramirez and outfielder Carlos Gomez. The Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals tie for the most on the roster with four players each.

"We've got some guys who have had great first halves so far, and that's what's nice to see," said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke. "It's great, because it's a team game, we play to win, but it's nice when an individual is recognized like they are for this game."

Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki led the NL in voting with 5.3 million votes and will be the team captain.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Chase Utley were elected to their sixth All-Star game, the most of any players on the roster, while outfielder Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers is in his first All-Star game.

Yadier Moilna of the St. Louis Cardinals. Getty Images.

Also starting for the NL is Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and the reigning MVP, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

Andrew McCutchen of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Getty Images.

The manager for the NL, Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, will be announcing the lineup and starting pitcher on July 14. Johnny Cueto of the Cincinnati Reds, Adam Wainwright of the Cardinals, and Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers are possible choices for Matheny.

Jeff Samardzija was selected for the NL pitching staff before he was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the Oakland Athletics on July 4. Julio Teheran of the Atlanta Braves was selected to fill his spot.

Julio Teheran of the Atlanta Braves. Getty Images.

The final player for the NL roster will be selected by fan vote with a deadline of Thursday, July 10, at 4:00 PM EDT. Casey McGehee of the Miami Marlins, Justin Morneau of the Colorado Rockies, Anthony Renden of the Washington Nationals, Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs, and Justin Upton of the Atlanta Braves are the candidates.