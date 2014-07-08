Arizona Offense Erupts In 9-1 Rout Of Miami

W: Chase Anderson (6-4) L: Tom Koehler (6-7)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Marlins 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 10 0 D-backs 0 5 0 3 0 0 1 0 X 9 11 0

After a rough road trip, the Arizona Diamondbacks responded mightily with a 9-1 demolishing of the Miami Marlins at Chase Field Monday night.

The D-backs were all over Tom Koehler, tagging him for seven runs in just three innings of work. Martin Prado started the scoring in the second with his solo homer. David Peralta and Miguel Montero both hit two run doubles to cap the five run inning. Arizona got three more in the fourth inning, starting with David Peralta's RBI triple. Paul Goldschmidt then hit a RBI double and Aaron Hill hit a sacrifice fly to make it 8-0 after four innings.

Chase Anderson stepped up to earn his sixth win of the season after losing four consecutive starts. Anderson went six innings, allowing just one run on seven hits and eight strikeouts, three of them coming against Giancarlo Stanton. The one run Miami scored came in the sixth inning, from Adeiny Hechavarria's sacrifice fly.

Arizona tallied one more run in the seventh on Didi Gregorious' RBI triple.

The D-backs and Marlins play again Tuesday night, where newly acquired pitcher Vidal Nuno will make his D-backs debut. Brad Hand will start for the Marlins.