Rockies' Justin Morneau and White Sox's Chris Sale Leading Final Vote Race

With less than 48 hours remaining in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game Final Vote race, first baseman Justin Morneau of the Colorado Rockies and left-hander Chris Sale of the Chicago White Sox lead their respective league's voting. According to Major League Baseball the voting is close with approximately 15 million votes having already been cast . The deadline for the Final Vote balloting is on Thursday, July 10 at 4 pm EDT.

2014 All-Star Game Final Vote

Five American Leaguers and five National Leaguers are on the ballot for the 2014 All-Star Final Vote, to be voted on by the fans

Morneau, who is batting .315, with 13 homers and 59 RBI's, would be making the All-Star Game a homecoming at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN. Morneau began his career with the Minnesota Twins in 2003 and played there until being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 2013 season. Morneau was an All-Star for the Twins from 2007-2010, scoring the winning run for the AL in the 2008 game. Morneau doesn't just bring a sentimental slant to the Final Vote, he also leads the Rockies in RBI's (59) and doubles (59).

"I'm not much of a self-promoter," Morneau said about the Final Vote. "At this point I feel I've played well enough to be there. Obviously, you hope that's what comes out in the end. But there are other guys that are having great seasons, too. ... It's a tough ride but I feel like to this point it would really be an honor to be on that third-base line and get introduced in that stadium in Minnesota, and be a part of that team."

If elected, NL team captain and Morneau teammate Troy Tulowitzki has said he would consider making the Rockies slugger the fifth player on the NL's home run derby team.

Sale, who makes his final start before the All-Star break on Wednesday at Boston, is 8-1 with a 2.16 ERA in 13 starts. Sale, who has been the White Sox's All-Star representative in 2012 and 2013 was the winning pitcher in last year's All-Star Game.

Sale has a large contingent of White Sox players and team officials campaigning on his behalf as well as friends and former coaches generating votes.

"Just seeing how much involvement they're putting on me," Sale said. "I've got texts from high school coaches, my college coach saying we've got everyone we know, they've got their sources, this and that all voting for you. It definitely makes me appreciate everyone around me a lot more."

With the vote as close as it is, two different players may actually be on the field July 15 for the All-Star Game. But for right now, Morneau and Sale are enjoying the largest Final Vote wave.