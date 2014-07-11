Today In Major League Baseball- July 11, 2014

Today in Major League Baseball:

It's the 100th Anniversary of Babe Ruth's MLB debut. See the "This Day In Baseball History" section for further details on this important event.

LA Dodgers - San Diego Padres

All-Star right-hander Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers had his scoreless inning streak come to an end last night in San Diego against the Padres. Padres third baseman Chase Headley homered off of Kershaw in the sixth, snapping the streak at 41 innings. The streak is the third longest since divisional play began in 1969, with Orel Hershiser's 59 innings in 1988 the longest. Kershaw pitched a complete game, giving up just the one run on three hits. The win gives the Dodgers a one game lead over the San Francisco Giants in the NL West.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Game two of the four-game series will match Padres right-hander Jesse Hahn (4-2, 2.34) against Dodgers right-hander Dan Haren (8-5, 4.06). Hahn gave up three runs to the Giants in the first three innings in his last outing but recovered to retire 11 straight in his seven innings of work that resulted in a loss. In Haren's last outing the Colorado Rockies scored eight runs off of him in the loss.

Oakland Takes Bay Bridge Series/Heads To Seattle

The San Francisco Giants were unable to sweep the Oakland Athletics in their half of the Bay Bridge Series. The Athletics All-Star lefty Scott Kazmir handled the Giants bats through seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts. All-Star third baseman Josh Donaldson hit a two-run homer while right fielder Stephen Vogt drove in three runs for the Athletics in their 6-1 win. The Athletics 58-34 record is the best in baseball and their best start in franchise history. Tim Hudson lost his fourth straight start and the Giants have lost 15 of their last 19 home games. The Athletics maintain their 3 1/2 game lead over the Los Angeles Angels in the the AL West.

Today, the Athletics are on the road in Seattle to begin a three-game series against the Mariners to close out the first half. Right-hander Jeff Samardzija (3-7, 2.74) makes his second start as an Athletic against All-Star right-hander Felix Hernandez (10-2, 2.11). Mariners manager Bob Melvin moved Hernandez's start back a day so he could face the Athletics. The Mariners sit in third place in the division, nine games back. Melvin is making the correct strategic move as Hernadez has beaten the Athletics twice this season and has a career record of 17-7 with a 2.64 ERA in 32 starts against Oakland.

Marquee Series

Cardinals - Brewers In NL Central Showdown

The marquee matchup of the final weekend before the All-Star break is in Milwaukee as the first place Brewers take on their NL Central rivals, St. Louis Cardinals , in a three game series that will determine who has the upper hand in the division when the second half begins. The Cardinals are currently two games back of the Brewers and are playing the best baseball of the two. In the last 10 games the Cardinals are 6-4 while the Brewers are suffering through their worst slump of the year at 1-9 and losers of five straight.

The Brewers will try to get the series off on a winning note with right-hander Yovani Gallardo (5-5, 3.45) on the mound against the Cardinals righty Joe Kelly (1-1, 0.59). Gallardo has quality starts in five of his last six outings and in his last start against the Cincinnati Reds he surrendered just two-runs in a seven inning outing. Kelly is returning to the Cardinals for the first time since April 16 when strained his left hamstring.

Tigers - Royals In AL Central Clash

In another divisional clash, this time in the AL Central, the first place Detroit Tigers took game one of a four-game series from the second place Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. The Tigers sent a loud and clear message to the Royals that if they are going to win the division, they are going to have to play at their very best the rest of the way. The Tigers hung a 16 spot on the Royals as everyone in the lineup had at least one hit and scored a run. It was the best offensive performance for the Tigers so far this year. Designated hitter Torii Hunter had the big day for the Tigers as he went 3-for-6 with a homer, three RBI's, and scored a run. Royals right-hander Jeremy Guthrie lasted just four innings, giving up eight runs on eight hits. The Tigers increased their in the division over the Royals to 5 1/2 games.

Today the Tigers will send out right-hander Anibal Sanchez (5-3, 3.18) to face left-hander Danny Duffy (5-8, 2.86). Sanchez is coming off his worst outing of the year against the Tampa Bay Rays as he gave up seven runs. He has fared much better against the Royals with a career ERA of 1.04. Duffy gave up four runs to the Cleveland Indians in his last start which was a loss. The four runs matched the total number of runs he had given up in his last four starts.

Orioles Take Beltway Series Over Nationals

The Baltimore Orioles took two out of three from the Washington Nationals in their rain-shortened Beltway Series. Orioles left fielder Steve Pearce went 2-for-4 with a home run and scored twice while left-hander Wei-Yen Chen gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings to get his ninth win of the season. The Orioles win gives them a three game lead over the idle Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles have won eight out of their last 10 games. The Nationals fell back into a first place tie in the NL East with the Atlanta Braves who defeated the New York Mets 3-1. Bryce Harper has fallen into a 1-for-20 slump over his last six games.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Yanks Visit Camden Yards For Three With Orioles

The Orioles will host the New York Yankees today at Camden Yards. Right hander Miguel Gonzalez (4-5, 4.22) will start the series opener against the Yankees only remaining starter from their opening day rotation, right-hander Hiroki Kuroda (6-6, 4.20). Gonzalez is said to be pitching for his spot in the rotation. In his last start in Boston, he gave up two runs, one earned in eight innings of work. Kuroda is 1-0 against the Orioles this year in two starts. The Yankees come into the series in third place in the AL East, trailing the Orioles by four games.

Phillies Sweep Brewers, Host Nationals

The Nationals are in Philadelphia for a three game series against the Phillies to end the first half. All-Star right hander Jordan Zimmerman (6-4, 2.79) will get the start for the Nationals against the Phillies right hander A.J. Burnett (5-8, 3.92). Zimmerman threw six scoreless innings in the his last start against the Cubs. Burnett pitched well in his last start against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up just three runs on five hits in seven innings of work. Burnett's name has been floated as a possible trade candidate. The Phillies are in last place, nine games back of the Nationals but are coming off an impressive four game sweep of the Brewers in Milwaukee.

Back in First, Braves Face Cubs At Wrigley

The Atlanta Braves are in Chicago for three against the Cubs. Left-hander Alex Wood (6-7, 3.14) will pitch for the Braves and be opposed by right-hander Jake Arrieta (5-1, 1.78) of the Cubs. In six of his last 10 starts, Wood has gone at least seven innings while allowing two or fewer earned runs. Arrieta has been pitching well, coming close to no-hitters in two of his last three starts.

Off To The DL

The bad news keeps rolling in for the Yankees and their beleaguered starting rotation. Masahiro Tanaka was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday for a sore right elbow. On Thursday it was announced that Tanaka has a torn ligament in the elbow and will need six weeks of rehab in hopes of avoiding Tommy John Surgery. The Yankees also placed OF/DH Carlos Beltran on the seven- day concussion list. Beltran was hit in the face by a ricocheted ball during batting practice, breaking his nose.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Catcher Yadier Molina of the St. Louis Cardinals, who was also voted in as the starting catcher for the NL All-Star team, has been placed on the disabled list with a torn ligament in his right thumb. Molina will have surgery on Friday and is expected to miss eight to 12 weeks. There was no immediate word on who will replace Molina on the All-Star roster. The reserve catchers for the NL are Jonathan Lucroy of the Milwaukee Brewers and Devin Mesoraco of the Cincinnati Reds. The Cardinals called up catcher Audry Perez from Triple-A Memphis.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips will have surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb and is expected to miss six weeks. The loss of Phillips is a big blow to a Reds team that has already lost first baseman Joey Votto. The loss is a blow to the Reds both offensively and defensively. The Reds, who begin a three game series against the Pirates, sit just 2 1/2 back in the NL Central.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Trout's Big Texas Night

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout had another big day as he went 4-for-5 in the 15-6 blowout of the last place Texas Rangers, including a three-run homer that was part of his four RBI night. The Angels snapped their eight game losing streak in Texas and have now won seven out of their last eight games and sit 3 1/2 games back of the first place Athletics in the AL West.

Your browser does not support iframes.

All-Star Game Final Vote

Left-hander Chris Sale (8-1, 2.08) of the Chicago White Sox and first baseman Anthony Rizzo (.277, 20 HR, 49 RBI's) of the Chicago Cubs won the All-Star Game Final Vote balloting and will appear in the 85th All-Star Game at Target Field on July 15 in Minneapolis.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Home Run Derby

All-Star third baseman Josh Donaldson of the Oakland Athletics was selected by AL team captain Jose Bautista of the Toronto Blue Jays to be the fifth and final AL participant in the home run derby. First baseman Justin Morneau of the Colorado Rockies was selected by NL team captain Troy Tulowitzki of the Colorado Rockies to be the NL's final home run hitter. The home run derby will be held on Monday night at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Your browser does not support iframes. Your browser does not support iframes.

This Day In Baseball History:

1914: 19 year old Left-handed pitcher George Herman "Babe" Ruth makes his MLB debut with the Boston Red Sox in a game against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park. Ruth pitches seven innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on eight hits, striking out five and walking two. At the plate, Ruth goes 0-for-2 and strikes out his first at-bat. It's a typical pitcher's at-bat for the eventual right fielder and Home Run King.

1944: Phil Cavarretta of the Chicago Cubs reaches base five straight times, an All-Star Game record, in the NL's 7-1 win. Cavarretta triples, singles, and walks three times.

1950: Hall of Famer Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox makes a leaping catch against the left field wall at Comiskey Park in Chicago during the NL's 4-3 victory in 14 innings. Williams ends up fracturing his left elbow during the catch but stays in the game and drives in a run to put the AL in the lead at the time, 3-2.

1961: In the ninth inning of the All-Star Game at Candlestick Park, right-handed pitcher Stu Miller of the San Francisco Giants is blown off the mound by a strong gust of wind, resulting in a balk that scores the AL's tying run. The NL ended up winning the game 5-4 in the 10th.

1968: Earl Weaver makes his MLB managerial debut with the Baltimore Orioles, replacing former New York Yankees outfielder Hank Bauer.

1976: In a joint Atlanta Braves/Georgia Championship Wrestling promotion called "Headlocks and Wedlocks," 34 couples are married at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium's home plate prior to the Braves 9-8 loss to the New York Mets. GCW held their bouts after the game.

1978: The All-Star Game is hosted by the San Diego Padres in which the NL prevails 7-3. First baseman Steve Garvey of the Los Angeles Dodgers singles and triples to earn MVP honors. Left-handed pitcher Vida Blue of the San Francisco Giants becomes the first pitcher to start an All-Star Game for both leagues. He previously started the 1971 and 1975 All-Star Games for the Oakland Athletics.

1985: Houston Astros right-hander Nolan Ryan strikes out Danny Heep of the New York Mets in the sixth inning to become the first major league pitcher to strike out 4,000 batters. Ryan strikes out 11 batters in seven innings of work but gets a no-decision.

1987: Second baseman Billy Ripken gets his first start in the Baltimore Orioles lineup in their game at the Minnesota Twins. Ripken joined his brother Cal Ripken Jr. on the field, who was playing at shortstop. Their manager also happened to be their father, Cal Ripken Sr., who becomes the first to manage his two sons in a MLB game.

Baseball Birthdays:

1967: Donne Wall

Andy Ashby

Today's American League Games Team Time (EDT) Pitching Matchup White Sox (44-49) - Indians (44-46) 7:05 PM Noesi (3-6) - Kluber (8-6) Yankees (46-44) vs Orioles (50-41) 7:05 PM Kuroda (6-6) - Gonzalez (4-5) Blue Jays (48-45) - Rays (42-52) 7:10 PM Buehrle (10-6) - Archer (5-5) Angels (53-37) vs Rangers (38-53) 8:05 PM Richards (10-2) - Tepesch (3-4) Red Sox (41-51) - Astros (39-54) 8:10 PM Lackey (9-6) - Feldman (4-5) Tigers (50-37) - Royals (47-43) 8:10 PM Sanchez (5-3) - Duffy (5-8) Athletics (58-34) vs Mariners (49-42) 10:10 PM Samardzija (3-7) - Hernandez (10-2)

Today's National League Games Team Time (EDT) Pitching Matchup Braves (50-42) - Cubs (39-52) 4:05 PM Wood (6-7) - Arrieta (5-1) Nationals (49-41) vs Phillies (41-51) 7:05 PM Zimmerman (6-4) - Burnett (5-8) Marlins (44-47) vs Mets (42-50) 7:10 PM Alvarez (6-3) - Wheeler (4-8) Pirates (47-44) vs Reds (49-43) 7:10 PM Locke (2-1) - Latos (2-1) Cardinals (50-42) vs Brewers (52-41) 8:10 PM Kelly (1-1) - Gallardo (5-5) Padres (40-51) - Dodgers (51-42) 10:10 PM Hahn (4-2) - Haren (8-5) Diamondbacks (39-54) vs Giants (50-42) 10:15 PM Bolsinger (1-5) - Lincecum (8-5)

Today's Interleague Games Team Time (EDT) Pitching Matchup Twins (41-49) - Rockies (39-53) 8:40 PM Johnson (0-0) - De La Rosa (9-6)

AL Leaders Batting Player Team Stat Average Adrian Beltre Texas .341 Home Runs Jose Abreu Chicago White Sox 28 Nelson Cruz Baltimore 28 RBI Nelson Cruz Baltimore 74 Stolen Bases Jose Altuve Houston 41 Pitching Wins Masahiro Tanaka NY Yankees 12 ERA Chris Sale Chicago White Sox 2.08 Strikeouts David Price Tampa Bay 159 Saves Fernando Rodney Seattle 26