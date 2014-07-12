San Diego Padres Promote Trea Turner

After playing just 23 games in Eugene (short-season A-ball), Trea Turner is already on the move.

According to Steve Mims of the Register-Guard in Oregon, the Padres have promoted 2014 first round pick Trea Turner. He will head to Fort Wayne (Low-A), where he is expected to play everyday. Turner went 3-for-5 for Eugene Friday night, as he started at DH for the Emeralds.

Turner has struggled a bit in his professional debut, as evidenced by his .226 batting average. Despite the struggles, Turner is viewed as an important part of the Padres' future, and has eight stolen bases in his short time with Eugene. Turner was sharing time with Franchy Cordero at shortstop, which appears to have something to do with his call-up.

Fort Wayne was struggled terribly in the Midwest League, and the team is in the midst of a 13-game losing streak. Turner should be a spark plug, and provide Fort Wayne with another key attraction. Former first-rounders Hunter Renfroe, and Cory Spangenberg have all also played in Fort Wayne during the summer that they were drafted.

Turner was the 13th overall pick this year, out of North Carolina State. He is widely considered to be an advanced player who could rise rapidly through the system, and help the Padres at the big league level relatively soon.