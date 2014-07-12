Jean Segura Returns To The Dominican Republic Following The Death Of His Son

It may not seem like it to some fans, players, and followers of the game of baseball, but there are bigger things out there than the game.

Brewer's manager Ron Roenicke reinforced that point in a pre-game conference on Saturday morning. "It's certainly not as important as life, but we know it's important to a lot of people in the community."

Friday night after the Brewers lost 7-6 to the Cardinals, Jean Segura was given tragic news. His 9-month old son passed away, and he immediately left to return to the Dominican Republic to be with his family.

Understandably, there are no plans currently for Segura's return to the team. The Brewers have recalled utility-man Elian Herrera from their Nashville AAA club. Segura was batting .232 with 4 home runs and 15 stolen bases before his depature.

The Brewers will be ready to help ease Segura's return and provide him with the necessary support to deal with such a tragic loss. MLB players, fans, among others from all around have given their condolences to the right-handed shortstop and their via an outpouring on social media.