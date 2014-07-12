Miley And D-backs Shut Out Giants To Even The Series

W: Wade Miley (5-6) L: Ryan Vogelsong (5-7) SV: Addison Reed (21)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|D-backs
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Giants
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
The Arizona Diamondbacks were shutout 5-0 Friday night so they returned the shutout honors to the San Francisco Giants, defeating them 2-0 Saturday afternoon.
Wade Miley was lights again to continue his hot month of July, throwing seven shutout innings and allowing just four hits and three walks. The D-backs scored two runs against Ryan Vogelsong, one on a Aaron Hill fourth inning home run and the other on Gerardo Parra's RBI single in the seventh.
The rubber match on Sunday will feature a pair of left handers in Vidal Nuno and the All Star Madison Bumgarner.