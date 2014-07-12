Miley And D-backs Shut Out Giants To Even The Series

W: Wade Miley (5-6) L: Ryan Vogelsong (5-7) SV: Addison Reed (21)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E D-backs 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 2 9 0 Giants 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0

The Arizona Diamondbacks were shutout 5-0 Friday night so they returned the shutout honors to the San Francisco Giants, defeating them 2-0 Saturday afternoon.

Wade Miley was lights again to continue his hot month of July, throwing seven shutout innings and allowing just four hits and three walks. The D-backs scored two runs against Ryan Vogelsong, one on a Aaron Hill fourth inning home run and the other on Gerardo Parra's RBI single in the seventh.

The rubber match on Sunday will feature a pair of left handers in Vidal Nuno and the All Star Madison Bumgarner.