2014 MLB All Star Home Run Derby Live

11:55 P.M. EST: After beginning with almost a hour rain delay, Yoenis Cespedes puts on a show for the fans again during MLB All-Star Weekend winning the Home Run Derby for the second year in a row. Only Ken Griffey Jr. has done that back in 98 & 99.

Recap: Todd Frazier's run comes to an end as Yoenis Cespedes gets hot after the opening round and is your 2014 MLB Home Run Derby Champion

6 outs: Ground ball up the middle. No home runs

5 outs: BANG into the seond deck (1)

4 outs: Line drive one hops the wall. No home run

3 outs: Pop up to left field. No home runs

2 outs: Another liner to left. No home runs

1 outs: Line to left field for an out. No home runs

0 outs: Almost gone to dead center. No home runs

Todd Frazier

11:45 P.M. EST

Recap: Yoenis Cespedes once again puts on a show with the bat and makes it almost impossible for Todd Frazier to win

6 outs: Line shot not deep enough. No home runs

5 outs: Back back bak back back back back back GONE (8) UNBELIEVABLE IT IS OUTTA HERE (9)

4 outs: SEE YOU LATER GONE (6) Is this guy even human? ANOTHER ONE GONE (7)

3 outs: Into the rain clouds and GONE (3) An upper decker BOMB (4) Back back and another (5)

2 outs: Line short hits off the fence just short. No home run

1 outs: Smacked and cranked GONE (2)

0 out: LOOK OUT ST. PAUL RIVER THIS BABY IT IS OUT OF HERE (1)

Yoenis Cespedes

11:34 P.M. EST: Both players in finals were almost elimanted in the opening round, having to overcome tiebreakers in order to advance.

11:32 P.M. EST: 2014 MLB Home Run Derby Finals: Todd Frazier (NL) - Yoesnis Cespedes (AL). Yoenis Cespedes tries to be the first player since Griffey Jr. in 1998 & 1999 to win back to back Home Run Derbys as Todd Frazier just tries to keep his fairy tale run alive.

Recap: Jose Bautista battles but comes up short to Yoenis Cespedes. Cespedes moves on to face Todd Frazier in the finals of the 2014 Home Run Derby

6 outs: Laser line drive but foul. No home run

5 outs: Back back back GONE (4) Needs 3 to tie

4 outs: Into the second tier GONE GONE (2) AND ANOTHER GONE (3)

3 outs: Line shot to left field. No home run

2 outs: And a BOMB puts him on the board (1)

1 outs: Not quite enough as it falls just short. No home run

0 out: Swings at the first pitch and flys out. No home run

Jose Bautista

Recap: Yoenis Cespedes cranks out 7 home runs as Jose Bautista has his work cut out for him and hasn't had an at bat in over an hour

6 outs: Line shot to left field. No home runs

5 outs: High fly ball out. No home runs

4 outs: Hits the wall at 403 ft but not a homer. No home runs

3 outs: Dead center-field and dead GONE (6) More second deck action GONE (7)

2 outs: Back back back another one (3) ZOOM a liner into the front row GONE (4) Way back to right-center field and the reigning champ now has (5)

1 outs: SEE YA OUT OF HERE (2)

0 out: LASER BEAM GONE (1)

Yoenis Cespedes

11:11 P.M. EST: American League Finals

Recap: Todd Frazier somehow has found his way into finals after Giancarlo Stanton fails to hit any home runs

6 outs: Sharp ground ball as Stanton drops an egg in the semifinal

5 outs: And again off the fence! No home runs for Stanton

4 outs: And a ball just falls short of the wall. Still no home run!

3 outs: Hit high to the outfield but just an out. No home run

2 outs: Another short pop up. No home run

1 outs: Popped to center field. No home run

0 out: Sharp line drive out. No home run

Giancarlo Stanton

Recap: Todd Frazier only blast 1 home run in the semifinal round

6 outs: High fly ball not deep enough. No home run

5 outs: Driven to deep left field but just short. No home run

4 outs: Popped it up. No home run

3 outs: Frazier gets on the board to left field (1)

2 outs: Cracks one strait away to center field but just short. No home run

1 outs: Another line drive to left. No home run

0 out: Line drive to left field. No home run

Todd Frazier

National League Final: Todd Frazier - Giancarlo Stanton

11:00 P.M. EST: Start of Round 3: Both Todd Frazier and Yoenis Cespedes, who were almost eliminated in the opening round, are moving on to the semifinals as Joes Bautista and Giancarlo Stanton try and take advantage of the bye they recieved.

Recap: Adam Jones hits only 3 home runs as Yoenis Cespedes hits 9 and will move on to advance to face Jose Bautista in the AL finals

6 outs: Laser shot line drive to left but just foul. No home run

5 outs: Deep fly ball to left field but not far enough. No home run

4 outs: Popped up behind home plate. No home run. Needs 6 to tie

3 outs: Baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack AND GONE (3)

2 outs: CRANKED ZOOM GONE (2)

1 outs: CRUNCHED but just foul. No home run

0 out: Off to a quick start GONE for Adam Jones (1)

Adam Jones

Recap: Yoenis Cespedes makes it hard on Adam Jones as he blast 9 home runs

6 outs: A laser beam into the left field second deck (8) deep center field and GONE (9)

5 outs: ZOOM ZOOM ZOOM GONE OUTTA HERE (5) AAH CESPEDES another home run (6) back back back back back and a fans' happy day GONE (7)

4 outs: And another sneaks just into the bullpen (4)

3 outs: Bullpen bound GONE GONE (3)

2 outs: Back back and back to the second deck once again (2)

1 outs: Big shot and big fly GONE (1)

0 out: Popped up to left field. No home run

Yoenis Cespedes

10:40 P.M. EST: Adam Jones and last years defending champion, Yoenis Cespedes, face off in the American League knockout round

Recap: Troy Tulowitzki faulters as Todd Frazier advances to face Giancarlo Stanton in the NL semifinals round

6 outs: Back back back back and into the second deck (2)

5 outs: Just hits off the bottom of the fence. No home run

4 outs: Another ball pulled to left field but short of the fence. No home run

3 outs: Drives another foul. No home run

2 outs: Deep enough but just foul. No home run

1 outs: Way up into the second deck GONE (1)

0 out: Line shot foul ball. No home run

Troy Tulowitzki

Recap: Todd Frazier hits 5 home runs with only 2 outs left for a total of 6 in the round

6 outs: SMASH Todd Frazier hits another one GONE (6)

5 outs: Second deck power shown from Frazier three times in a row GONE (2,3,4) And another a long way to right-center field for his fifth home run this round (5)

4 outs: Line drive to left field. No home run

3 outs: A long way to right field but not enough. No home run

2 outs: Dead center field and GONE (1)

1 outs: Another deep fly ball out. No home run

0 out: Just missed a homer. No home run

Todd Frazier

10:29 P.M. EST: Todd Frazier will face off against Troy Tulowitzki in the first knockout round for the National League

10:26 P.M. EST: Start of 2nd round: Jose Bautista (10) and Giancarlo Stanton (6) get the automatic byes in the next round

Recap: Yoenis Cespedes keeps the chance to defend his title alive as he defeat teammate Josh Donaldson in the tiebreak swing off

1 out: And another home run GONE and he is into the knockout round (2)

0 outs: Back and GONE into left field (1)

Yoenis Cespedes

2 outs: And GONE for Donaldson (1)

1 out: No home runs

0 outs: No home runs

Josh Donaldson

10:20 P.M. EST: Josh Donaldson and Yoenis Cespedes will face off in American League tiebreaker

Recap: Todd Frazier will advance to the knockout round

2 outs: No home run

1 out: No home run

0 outs: No home runs

Justin Morneau

2 outs: Back back back back and GONE into the second deck (1)

1 out: No home run

0 outs: No home run

Todd Frazier

10:18 P.M EST: Swing off between Todd Frazier and Justin Morneau. Each player gets three swings and three swings only

Recap: Yoenis Cespedes finishes with three home runs and will face Josh Donaldson in a tie break swing off.

6 outs: Moon shot just stays fair for Cespedes GONE (3)

5 outs: Hard ground ball foul. No home run. Needs one to tie Oakland Athletics teammate Josh Donaldson

4 outs: Back back back and GONE into the second deck (2)

3 outs: Fly ball to left field. No home runs

2 outs: Popped off in the outfield. No home runs

1 outs: Down the line in left field and off the foul screen GONE (1)

0 out: Not quite deep enough. No home run

10:12 P.M. EST: Yoenis Cespedes

Recap: Justin Morneau is tied with Todd Frazier with two home runs to advance to the next round

6 outs: Way up and gone for Morneau (2)

5 outs: Deep fly ball but not deep enough. No home run

4 outs: Hard ground ball out. No home run. Needs two more home runs to advance to next round

3 outs: Back back back and off the flag in right field GONE (1)

2 outs: Hard hit fly ball but stays in the ballpark. No home run

1 outs: Another line drive. No home run

0 out: Line drive out. No home runs

10:02 P.M. EST: Justin Morneau (NL)

Recap: Josh Donaldson become patient in his last couple of pitches as he hits 3 home runs in the opening round

6 outs: Back back back and gone for Donaldson (2) Just inside the foul pole and the third home run (3)

5 outs: High deep fly ball. No home run

4 outs: Cracks one just into the left field stands (1)

3 outs: Deep fly ball to left field but no home run

2 outs: No home run

1 outs: Another foul, no home run

0 out: Foul ball back to the fence. No home run

9:57 P.M. EST: Josh Donaldson (AL)

Recap: While still waiting for his 6th home run to come down, Giancarlo Stanton pushes himself into the bracket round with 6 home runs

6 outs: GIANCARLO STANTON DESTROYS A BALL WAY UPPER DECK AND ALMOST OUT OF TARGET FIELD (6)

5 outs: No home run

4 outs: Line drive out. No home run

3 outs: ZOOM and another one gone for Stanton (5)

2 outs: A monster of a home run back back and GONE (4)

1 outs: Waaaaaaay upper deck GONE GONE GONE (3)

0 out: Home run into the bullpen (1) just barely into the stands home run (2)

9:47 P.M. EST: Giancarlo Stanton (NL)

Recap: Adam Jones hits 4 home runs in the opening round which moves him into second place in the American League

6 outs: Fly ball just to the track. No home runs

5 outs: Adam Jones almost puts one in the upper deck GONE (4)

4 outs: Popped up and not enough on it. No home runs

3 outs: Ground ball out. No home runs

2 outs: Line drive slugged into the second deck (2) 395 ft moon boom by Jones (3)

1 outs: Gone baby gone (1)

0 out: Fly ball falls short in left field. No home runs

9:40 P.M. EST: Adam Jones (AL)

Recap: Yasiel Puig is anxious up at the plate, rarely takes any pitches and finishes with no home runs.

6 outs: Again, no home run for Puig.

5 outs: Yasiel flys outs again. No home runs.

4 outs: Anxious on another pitch, fly ball outs. No home runs

3 outs: And another fly ball out for Puig. No home runs

2 outs: Fly ball out. No home runs

1 outs: Fly ball to deep left field. No home runs

0 out: Knubber back at the pitcher. No home runs

9:32 P.M. EST: Yasiel Puig (NL)

Recap: Jose Bautista rises above the rest of the competition as he hits 10 home runs in the opening round

6 outs: Home run number 10! Jose Bautista

5 outs: After Robinson Cano gives him a water break, Bautista rips a laser into left field (9)

4 outs: Jose Bautista feeling it now, another one way upper deck (8)

3 outs: Way upper deck for Bautista (5) AND ANOTHER BACK BACK BACK GONE (6) There goes another one for Jose GONE (7)

2 outs: Line drive goes foul. No home runs

1 outs: Into the bullpen in left-center field (1). Bautista slugs one into the upper deck in left field (2). Back back back back another one into the upper deck (3). Bang back back gone once again (4)

0 out: Deep fly ball to left-center field falls just short. No home runs

9:23 P.M. EST: Jose Bautista

Recap: Troy Tulowitzki takes the lead for the National League in the opening round with 4 home runs

6 outs: Ball just fair inside of the foul pole in left field (4)

5 outs: UPPER DECK MONSTER (2). Back back back two in a row for Tulo (3)!

4 outs: Another shot down the left field line. No home run

3 outs: Fly ball to center field. No home run

2 outs: 358 ft to left field, HOMERUN (1)

1 outs: Ground ball to left side. No home runs

0 out: Ball hits off the bottom of the wall in left field. No home runs

9:15 P.M. EST: Troy Tulowitzki (NL)

Recap: Brian Dozier hits a home run with 2 outs and 5 outs to tie him with Todd Frazier

6 outs: He hits this one fair to left field as he hits it into the upper deck (2).

5 outs: Ball just foul. Would of been a home run if it stayed fair

4 outs: No home runs

3 outs: Dozier delievers one into the left field stands (1)!

2 outs: No home runs as the ball just falls short of the wall

1 outs: No home runs

0 out: No home runs

Brian Dozier (AL)

Recap: Todd Frazier hits two home runs in the opening round

6 outs: No home runs

5 outs: And another one gone for Frazier (2)!

4 outs: Back back back GONE (1)!

3 outs: No home runs

2 outs: No home runs

1 outs: No home runs

0 out: No home runs

Todd Frazier (NL)

9:00 P.M. EST: First pitch has been thrown! Start of Round 1: Remember, with the new format and rules each player only gets 7 outs. Home runs do not count as outs, swings that don't produce home runs are outs. Top 3 hitters from both the National League and American League will advance to the knockout rounds. Top home run hitter from each league will get an automatic bye into the Semifinal round.

8:55 P.M. EST: Rain delay has been lifted and the players have taken the field. Let the 2014 Home Run Derby begin!

8:36 P.M. EST: Todd Frazier will lead off the Home Run Derby for the National League once it gets started.

8:30 P.M. EST: Rain delay still in effect. Hitters starting to look anxious.

8:19 P.M. EST: Expected start is in about 15 minutes.

8:13 P.M. EST: Weather still a factor at Target Field as the Home Run Derby is expected to start at the bottom of the hour. Stay tuned to VAVEL for continuous live coverage of this event.

8:04 P.M. EST: A delay to the start of the Home Run Derby due to the rain pushing batting practice back for the National League.

7:54 P.M. EST: Just under 10 minutes until the Gillette Home Run Derby kicks off, here is what the bracket looks like:

7:41 P.M. EST: Clouds have cleared from Target Field and the sun is appearing back out. Hopefully the rain will hold off.

7:34 P.M. EST: 14 of the winners in the Home Run Derby have been left-handed hitters. Justin Morneau of the Colorado Rockies is the only left handed batter competing tonight.

7:20 P.M. EST: Brian Dozier of the Minnesota Twins can be the second player in Home Run Derby history to win the competition in his own park. Ryne Sandberg did as a member of the Chicago Cubs back in 1990 at Wrigely Field.

7:07 P.M. EST: Yoenis Cespedes will try to repeat as Home Run Derby Champion which has only been accomplished by one player, Ken Griffey Jr in 1998 & 1999.

6:58 P.M. EST: The rain has started once again at Target Field as the National League batting practice is being delayed. 70% chance of rain expected at 8:00 P.M. EST.

6:50 P.M. EST: 40 of the 70 home runs hit at Target Field this season have been to right field.

6:47 P.M. EST: Since Target Field opened it has seen the 4th fewest home runs in the MLB.

6:33 P.M. EST: Giancarlo Stanton leads the league in average feet per home run and is one of the favorites to win the Home Run Derby tonight.

6:25 P.M. EST: With the new format this HR Derby is sure to be competitive. Who do you guys think will come out on top this year? You can tweet me your predictions via Twitter @Capen316 and I will share them on the inline.

6:17 P.M. EST: The starting pitchers for tomorrows' MLB All Star Game were announced early today by each manager. Adam Wainwright will go for the National League and the American League will counter with Felix Hernandez.

5:49 P.M. EST: Major League Baseball announced Sunday that four St. Paul natives will through out the ceremonial first pitch before the Home Run Derby on Monday night at Target Field. The group will include former and one current Minnesota Twins' player. Hall of Famers Paul Molitor and Dave Winfield, along with former Twins' pitcher Jack Morris, and current Minnesota Twins' first baseman – Joe Mauer.

5:48 P.M. EST:

Jose Bautista, Toronto Blue Jays: 17 HR, .409 SLG (slugging percentage)

Josh Donaldson, Oakland Athletics: 20 HR, .449 SLG

Adam Jones, Baltimore Orioles: 16 HR, .488 SLG

Brian Dozier, Minnesota Twins: 16 HR, .415 SLG

Yoenis Cespedes, Oakland Athletics: 14 HR, .447 SLG

American League:

Troy Tulowitzki, Colorado Rockies: 21 HR, .613 SLG

Todd Frazier, Cincinnati Reds: 19 HR, .500 SLG

Justin Morneau, Colorado Rockies: 13 HR, .498 SLG

Yasiel Puig, Los Angeles Dodgers: 12 HR, .519 SLG

Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins: 21 HR, .538 SLG

National League:

5:43 P.M. EST: Let's take a look at each competitors home run numbers through the first half of the season:

5:42 P.M. EST: Troy Tulowitzki chose to select Todd Frazier (Cincinnati Reds), Justin Morneau (Colorado Rockies), Yasiel Puig (Los Angeles Dodgers), and Giancarlo Stanton (Miami Marlins).

2014 MLB All Star Home Run Derby

5:41 P.M. EST: Jose Bautista selected Josh Donaldson (Oakland Athletics), Adam Jones (Baltimore Orioles), Brian Dozier (Minnesota Twins), and last years Derby winner Yoenis Cespedes (Oakland Athletics).

5:39 P.M. EST: Jose Bautista of the Toronto Blue Jays and Troy Tulowitzki of the Colorado Rockies were selected as captains of the American League and National League. They each were able to select four other participants on their teams.

5:38 P.M. EST:

If two or more players are tied for advancement into the next round or for the championship, each player will receive three swings to hit as many home runs as possible. If they are still tied after three swings, they will each take one swing. This process is repeated if necessary until one player wins the swing-off.

Tiebreaker(s):

The semifinal winners (one player from each league) will compete for the crown of Home Run Derby champion. The batting order will be determined by a coin flip, which will be held at a meeting at home plate between the two finalists and their league captains (note that a finalist and team captain could be the same participant). Each finalist will receive seven outs.

MLB All Star Round 4 (Finals):

The top seed from each league (AL 1; NL 1) will face the winner from his league's Round 2 matchup. The NL matchup will occur first, followed by the AL matchup, with NL 1 and AL 1 choosing if they want to hit first or second. Each participant will receive seven outs. The participant from each league with the most home runs will advance to the Finals.

MLB All Star Round 3 (Semifinals):

The two participants advancing from Round 1 for each league will compete against each other (AL 2 vs. AL 3 / NL 2 vs. NL 3). The NL matchup will occur first, followed by the AL matchup, with NL 2 and AL 2 choosing if they want to hit first or second. Each participant will receive seven outs. The winners from the Round 2 matchups (one from each league) will advance to Round 3 (semifinals).

MLB All Star Round 2:

Ten participants total; five participants representing each league. Batting order will be determined prior to the event. Hitter No. 1 for the NL will hit first followed by Hitter No. 1 for the AL (home team). This order will continue for hitters Nos. 2-5 for each league, with the NL going first followed by the AL. Each participant will receive seven outs. The player from each league who hits the most home runs (AL 1; NL 1) will automatically advance to round three (semifinals). The next two participants with the most home runs from each league (AL 2; AL 3 / NL 2; NL 3) advance to Round 2.

MLB All Star Round 1:

5:34 P.M. EST: Only three hitters from each league will advance into the bracket round. The top National League hitter with the most home runs in the first round will receive a bye while the other two will face off. Same thing goes on the American League side of the bracket. The one hitter AL and one hitter from the NL will face off in the final round to be crowned Home Run Derby King.

5:33 P.M. EST: Five players from both the American League and the National League will bat in the opening round to began the Derby. Each player will get seven outs instead of the ten out rule that has been in place since the Derby was first inaugurated in 1985. The player who hits the most home runs in each league will be given an automatic by through the next round and into the semifinals.

5:32 P.M. EST: As the 2014 Gillette Home Run Derby approaches, this year, the competition will break ground in a brand new format. Major League Baseball announced back on June 23rd this new format which will include 10 players who will get seven outs per round, with a bracket round to follow after the first round.

5:30 P.M. EST: Hello, and welcome to the 2014 MLB All-Star Home Run Derby LIVE on VAVEL USA! I'm Karl Capen, and I'm ready to take you through one of the most exciting events of the year.