Ex-MLBer Luke Scott Released By KBO Team Following Heated Argument With Manager

Former Major Leaguer Luke Scott was released by his South Korean baseball club - SK Wyverns - on Wednesday following a public heated argument with his manager.

The Wyverns placed the 36-year-old veteran on the waivers a day after he got into an argument with his manager Lee Man-Soo. The exchange took place on the field at Munhak Stadium in Incheon - the Wyverns home ballpark - just hours before they were to host the Hanwha Eagles.

Scott, who has 135 career Major League homers, was considered to be a high-profile acquisition in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) before the start of this season. However, Scott battled with injuries this season and only appeared in 33 of the Wyverns' 81 games prior to Tuesday's outburst. He batted .267/.392/.505 while launching six homers and driving in 17 RBI in 130 plate appearances.

The heated exchange between Scott and SK Wyverns' manager Lee Man-Soo is believed to have been over the management of Scott's injury rehabilitation. He had been rehabbing a foot injury that has kept him sidelined since July 4. Scott could reportedly be heard calling Lee a "coward" and a "liar" during their heated exchange.

According to Yonhap News, Scott later told reporters in the dugout that Lee and the management didn't respect his own way of rehabbing and forced him to follow different steps.

The Wyverns made it clear that their decision to release Scott was in direct response to his actions, saying they felt he had "behaved in a manner that was detrimental to the team."