MLB Today: July 18, 2014

MLB Today:

Major League Baseball is back and ready to get the second half of the season underway today as the division and wild card races heat up.

What's Making The Headlines Today

OF Matt Kemp would accept a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers if it meant playing everyday. With Carl Crawford back from the DL the Dodgers now have five healthy outfielders. Kemp was removed from center field in May due to his defensive play and the Dodgers have made it clear that he will not return to that position. Kemp is currently the Dodgers fourth outfielder.

The Dodgers are reportedly interested in trading for Philadelphia Phillies closer Jonathan Papelbon.

Seattle Mariners contact Tampa Bay Rays regarding trade for left-handed pitcher David Price and second baseman Ben Zobrist.

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Jean Segura has rejoined the team for today's game in Washington against the NL East leading Nationals. Segura left the team last week following the death of his infant son.

Series To Watch

Baltimore Orioles (52-42) - Oakland Athletics (59-36)

The first place Oakland Athletics in the American League West bring baseball's best record into the second half and hope to keep things rolling in the right direction as they seek their first trip World Series since 1990.

The Baltimore Orioles begin the second half with a four game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East, a division they haven't won since 1997.

Both teams face off in Oakland today for the start of a three game series between two teams playing at the top of their game. The two teams combined to send eight players to the All-Star Game and it was mission accomplished as they secured home field advantage in the World Series for the eventual winner of the AL, the winner both teams hope will be them.

The two teams last met in Baltimore for a three game series in June. The Athletics took that series 2-1. Jeff Samardzija (3-8, 2.78) will get his third start as an Athletic and will face Chris Tillman (7-5, 4.11). Samardzija is 1-1 with a 2,40 ERA since being acquired by the Athletics in the July 4 trade with the Chicago Cubs. Tillman has a career mark of 1-0 with a 1.96 ERA in three starts against the Athletics.

Los Angeles Dodgers (54-43) - St. Louis Cardinals (52-44)

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin the second half of the season just one game in front of the San Francisco Giants in the National League West. The Dodgers wrapped up the first half by shutting out the San Diego Padres in their final two games.

The St. Louis Cardinals went into the All-Star Break taking two of three from first place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central to move within a game of the lead.

Both teams look to end the first series of the second half in first place in their division with momentum propelling them through the dog days of summer.

The last time these two teams met, the Dodgers took three of four at Dodgers Stadium earlier this month. The Dodgers dominated the series, outscoring the Cardinals 17-4 while their pitching shut them out twice.

The Dodgers will be sending the struggling Dan Haren (8-6, 4.23) to the mound to face Lance Lynn (10-6, 3.14) who is on a roll. Haren has lost his last two starts with an 11.57 ERA. Lynn has won his last two starts while allowing just two runs in 13 1/3 innings of work.

Today's Games

American League Game Time (EDT) Pitching Matchup Rangers (38-57) - Blue Jays (49-47) 7:07 PM Darvish (8-5) - Dickey (7-9) Indians (47-47) - Tigers (53-38) 7:08 PM Bauer (3-4) - Sanchez (6-3) Royals (48-46) - Red Sox (43-52) 7:10 PM Shields (9-5) - Buchholz (4-5) Astros (40-56) - White Sox (45-51) 8:10 PM Feldman (4-6) - Quintana (5-7) Rays (44-53) - Twins (44-50) 8:10 PM Cobb (4-6) - Gibson (8-7) Orioles (52-42) - Athletics (59-36) 10:05 PM Tillman (7-5) - Samardzija (3-8) Mariners (51-44) - Angels (57-37) 10:05 PM Iwakuma (8-4) - Weaver (10-6)

National League Games Game Time (EDT) Pitching Matchup Rockies (40-55) - Pirates (49-46) 7:05 PM De La Rosa(10-6) - Liriano (1-7) Brewers (53-43) - Nationals (51-42) 7:05 PM Lohse (9-4) - Strasburg (7-6) Giants (52-43) - Marlins (44-50) 7:10 PM Bumgarner(10-7)vs Eovaldi (10-4) Phillies (42-53) - Braves (52-43) 7:35 PM Burnett (6-8) - Santana (7-6) Dodgers (54-43) - Cardinals (52-44) 8:15 PM Haren (8-6) - Lynn (10-6) Cubs (40-54) - Diamondbacks (40-56) 9:40 PM Jackson (5-10) - Cahill (8-6) Mets (45-50) - Padres (41-54) 10:10 PM Colon (8-8) - Kennedy (7-9)

Interleague Games Game TIme (EDT) Pitching Matchup Reds (51-44) - Yankees (47-47) 7:05 PM Leake (7-7) - Phelps (3-4)

Today in Baseball History

1882: Ambidextrous pitcher Tony Mullane of the Louisville Eclipse (American Association) becomes the first Major League pitcher to throw with both hands during a game against the Baltimore Orioles. Mullane switched to his left hand in the fourth inning of the 9-8 loss to the Orioles

1906: Ty Cobb leaves Tigers and heads back to Detroit to be treated for stomach ulcers. He would not return until September.

1927: Ty Cobb, now a member of the Philadelphia Athletics, returns to Detroit where he played for 22 seasons. Facing Tigers pitcher Sam Gibson, Cobb doubles in the first for his 4,000th hit.

1962: In a 11 run first inning, Bob Allison hits a grand slam that is followed later in the inning with a second grand slam by Harmon Killebrew in the 14-3 rout of the Cleveland Indians by the Minnesota Twins.

1970: Willie Mays of the San Francisco Giants gets his 3,000th career hit against Mike Wegener of the Montreal Expos during the second inning of the Giants 10-1 win over the Expos.

1987: Don Mattingly of the New York Yankees hits a home run in eight consecutive games in the 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers. Mattingly ties a 31 year old record set by Dale Long of the Pittsburgh Pirates

1989: Former reliever Donnie Moore, age 35, shoots his wife Demetria three times then shoots and kills himself at his Anaheim Hills home in Anaheim, CA. Demetria survives her wounds. Moore, who had been cut by the Kansas City Royals, had been suffering from depression since giving up a two-out, two-strike home run to Dave Henderson of the Boston Red Sox to give them 6-5 lead in the 9th inning of the ALCS in 1986. The Angels were one strike away from their first World Series when Henderson hit the home run.

1998: The Boston Red Sox hit a record four two-out homers in a 9-4 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Baseball Birthdays

1940: Soon-to-be inducted Hall of Fame manager Joe Torre

1963: Former OF Mike Greenwell-Boston Red Sox

1968: Former P. Rolando Arrojo-Tampa Bay Rays/Boston Red Sox .

1975: RF Torri Hunter-Detroit Tigers.

1978: Costless Agent P Ben Sheets-Milwaukee Brewers/Oakland Athletics/Atlanta Braves.

Wildcard Standings American League W L PCT GB Home Road Strk L10 LA Angels 57 37 .606 - 32-15 25-22 W5 9-1 Seattle 51 44 .537 - 24-26 27-18 L1 4-6 Kansas City 48 46 .511 2.5 22-25 26-21 W1 4-6 Toronto 49 47 ,510 2.5 25-21 24-26 L2 2-8 Cleveland 47 47 .500 3.5 29-19 18-28 W1 6-4 NY Yankees 47 47 .500 3.5 18-23 29-24 L1 5-5 National League *Washington 51 42 .548 - 28-19 23-23 W2 6-4 *Atlanta 52-43 .547 - 25-19 27-24 W2 5-5 San Francisco 52 43 .547 - 28-25 24-18 W1 5-5 St. Louis 52 44 .542 .5 27-20 25-24 L1 6-4 Cincinnati 51 44 .537 1 27-21 24-23 W1 7-3 Pittsburgh 49 46 .516 3 29-20 20-26 L1 5-5 AL Leaders Batting Player Team Stat Average Adrian Beltre Texas Rangers .337 Home Runs Jose Abreu Chicago White Sox 29 RBI Miguel Cabrera Detroit Tigers 75 Stolen Bases Jose Altuve Houston Astros 41 Pitching Wins Rick Porcello Detroit Tigers 12 Masahiro Tanaka New York Yankees 12 ERA Felix Hernandez Seattle Mariners 2.12 Strikeouts David Price Tampa Bay Rays 164 Saves Fernando Rodney Seattle Mariners 27