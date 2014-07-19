MLB Today: July 19, 2014

In the MLB Today: Trade winds are beginning to blow hard around baseball as the non-waiver deadline nears. Baltimore, Detroit, and Oakland are beginning to take control of their divisions in the American League while the National League races are as tight as ever. Great pitching matchups are in store today as teams head into game two of their series; a San Francisco Giant great made his debut on this date; happy birthday to an Angels catcher and enjoy the day in baseball.

The Word Around The League

Angels Acquire Huston Street In Six Player Deal

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Los Angeles Angels have acquired closer Huston Street from the San Diego Padres in a six-player deal. The Padres will receive second baseman Taylor Lindsey, right-handers R.J. Alvarez and Elliot Morris, and shortstop Josh Rondon, The Padres will also send right-hander Trevot Gott to Los Angeles. Street brings 24 saves and an ERA of 1.09 to the Angels who have been desperate for a closer.

Sabathia Done For The Year

Your browser does not support iframes.

The New York Yankees announced that left-hander C.C. Sabathia will have season-ending surgery on his right knee next week. The surgery will end his season but the Yankees are hopeful he will be ready to go by the start of spring training in February. The Yankees have lost four-fifths of their starting rotation to injury this season. Sabathia as well as Ivan Nova (Tommy John Surgery) are done for the year. The club is hopeful that Masahiro Tanaka (ucl tear) will not require Tommy John Surgery and will return by August along with Michael Pineda.

Tigers Serious About Trade For Joakim Soria

With current Tigers closer Joe Nathan tied for second in the AL with five blown saves, Detroit has targeted Texas Rangers closer Joakim Soria in ongoing discussions. On the worst team in baseball, Soria is 16-for-17 in save opportunities and has a record of 1-3 with a 2.67 ERA.

Friday's Top Players

American League

Batting

Jason Kipnis (Cleveland Indians) @ Detroit Tigers: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R.

Pitching

Yu Darvis (Texas Rangers) @ Toronto Blue Jays: 6 2/3 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 12 K, 3 W in win.

National League

Batting

Anthony Rizzo (Chicago Cubs) @ Arizona Diamondbacks: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R.

Pitching

Madison Bumgarner (San Francisco Giants) @Miami Marlins : 6 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 7 K, 2 W in win.

Saturday's Game Of The Day

Seattle Mariners (51-44) - Los Angeles Angels (57-37)

The second game of the three game series today at Angel Stadium in Anaheim features a matchup of aces as 11 game winners go head-to-head in this AL West divisional game. Felix Hernandez (11-2, 2.12) will be heading to the mound for the Seattle Mariners while the Los Angeles Angels will be sending out Garrett Richards (11-2, 2.55). After last night's 16 inning marathon, both teams will be looking for their starters to go deep into the game.

King Felix is coming off the best first half of his career, a half that landed him in the All-Star Game as the American League starter. In the last 11 games, Hernandez is 7-1 with a 1.48 ERA, 94 strikeouts and just 13 walks. Garrett has been dominant since June, ranking third in baseball with an ERA of 1.27. The Angels are 8-0 in Garrett's last eight starts.

Saturday's Matchups

American League Game Time (EDT) Pitching Matchup Rangers (39-57) - Blue Jays (49-48) 1:07 PM Lewis (6-6) vs Stroman (4-2) GM 1 Indians (48-47) - Tigers (53-39) 1:08 PM Kluber (9-6) vs VerHagen (0-0) GM 2 Indians - Tigers 7:08 PM McAllister (3-5) vs Scherzer (11-3) Astros (40-57) - White Sox (46-51) 7:10 PM Keuchel (9-5) vs Noesi (3-7) Royals (48-47) - Red Sox (44-52) 7:10 PM Duffy (5-9) vs De La Rosa (2-2) Rays (45-53) - Twins (44-51) 7:10 PM Price (9-7) vs Correia (5-11) Orioles (52-43) - Athletics (60-36) 9:05 PM Chen (9-3) vs Hammel (8-6) Mariners (51-45) - Angels (58-37) 9:05 PM Hernandez (11-2) - Richards (11-2

National League Games Game Time (EDT) Pitching Matchup Dodgers (54-43) - Cardinals (53-44) 4:05 PM Greinke (11-5) vs Kelly (1-1) Rockies (40-56) - Pirates (50-46) 7:05 PM Anderson (0-3) vs Morton (5-9) Brewers (54-43) - Nationals (51-43) 7:05 PM Garza (6-6) vs Gonzalez (6-5) Phillies (42-54) - Braves (53-43) 7:10 PM Hamels (3-5) - TBD Giants (53-43) - Marlins (44-51) 7:10 PM Hudson (7-6) vs Alvarez (6-4) Cubs (40-55) - Diamondbacks (41-56) 8:10 PM Wood (7-8) vs Miley (5-6) Mets (46-50) - Padres (41-55) 8:40 PM Gee (4-1) vs Ross (7-10)

Interleague Games Game Time (EDT) Pitching Matchup Reds (51-45) - Yankees (48-47) 1:05 PM Simon (12-3) vs McCarthy (3-10)

Today in Baseball History

1909: Shortstop Neal Ball of the Cleveland Indians turned the first unassisted triple play in modern MLB history.

1910: Cy Young won his 500th career start as the Cleveland Indians beat the Washington Senators 5-4 in 11 innings.

1960: Hall of Famer Juan Marichal made his MLB debut with the San Francisco Giants as he pitched a one hit shutout of the Philadelphia Phillies. The Giants win the game 2-0.

Your browser does not support iframes.

1982: The Old-timers All-Star Classic Game made its debut at RFK Stadium in Washington D.C. 75 year old Luke Appling led off the game for the American League with a homer off of Warren Spahn. The AL beat the NL 7-2.

1989: Joe Carter of the Cleveland Indians hit his fourth career three-homer game in a 10-1 blowout of the Minnesota Twins. Carter tied the AL record held by Lou Gehrig.

1994: Ceiling tiles fell from the Kingdome, forcing the Seattle Mariners to go on a 22-day roadtrip. The roadtrip ended when players went on a season ending strike.

Baseball Birthdays

1916: Phil Cavarretta

1963: Vicente Palacios

1966: David Segui

1974: Preston Wilson

1978: Yorvit Torrealba

1979: Rick Ankiel

Wild Card Standings American League W L PCT GB Home Road Strk L10 Last Game WC 1 LA Angels 58 37 .611 - 33-15 25-22 W6 9-1 7/18 - SEA, W 3-2 WC 2 Seattle 51 45 .531 - 24-26 27-19 L2 4-6 7/18 @ LAA, L 3-2 Cleveland 48 47 .505 2.5 29-19 19-28 W2 7-3 7/18 @ DET, W 9-3 Kansas City 48 47 .505 2.5 22-25 26-22 L1 3-7 7/18 @ BOS, L 5-4 NY Yankees 48 47 .505 2.5 19-23 29-24 W1 5-5 7/18 - CIN, W 4-3 Toronto 49 48 .505 2.5 25-22 24-26 L3 2-8 7/18 - TEX, L 5-1 Chicago White Sox 46 51 .474 5.5 25-21 21-30 W1 5-5 7/18 - HOU, W 3-2 National League WC 1 LA Dodgers 54 44 .552 - 25-24 29-20 L1 5-5 7/18 @ STL, L 3-2 WC 2 St. Louis 53 44 .546 - 28-20 25-24 W1 6-4 7/18 - LAD, W 3-2 Washington 51 43 .543 .5 28-20 23-23 L1 5-5 7/18 - MIL, L 4-2 Cincinnati 51 45 .531 1.5 27-21 24-24 L1 7-3 7/18 @ NYY, L 4-3 Pittsburgh 50 46 .521 2.5 30-20 20-26 W1 5-5 7/18 - COL, W 4-2 AL Leaders Batting Player Team Stat Average Adrian Beltre Texas .337 Home Runs Jose Abreu Chicago White Sox 29 RBI Miguel Cabrera Detroit 75 Stolen Bases Jose Altuve Houston 41 Pitching Wins Rick Porcello Detroit 12 Masahiro Tanaka NY Yankees 12 ERA Felix Hernandez Seattle 2.12 Strikeouts David Price Tampa Bay 164 Saves Fernando Rodney Seattle 27